Microsoft: Zooming In The Cloud

Azure can potentially become a prominent growth driver for the company as a whole in just a few quarters, so that's a good reason to be bullish on Microsoft stock.

It seems like Microsoft’s (MSFT) investments geared towards growing its Azure business are continuing to bear fruit. The company posted a 68% revenue growth in the said cloud sub-segment on a year-on-year basis. While bears may be convinced that Microsoft’s Azure division is slowing down, its long-side investors need not worry. Its Azure revenues grew faster than Amazon’s AWS by a significant margin once again and there is reason to believe that its growth momentum could remain intact going forward. Let's take a closer look.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, Image license purchased by author)

Closing In On AWS

Let me start by saying that Microsoft does not reveal revenue figures for its Azure division. This is how Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) operated for several years before disclosing financials for AWS. Microsoft, however, does publish Azure’s revenue growth rate so we can use these figures to compare its performance with AWS.

The chart below tells an interesting tale. Microsoft Azure’s revenue grew by a significant 68% year on year in the most recent quarter. This is actually its 12th straight quarter wherein Azure’s reported revenue growth came at 65%-plus rates. So, it’s been an impressive growth trajectory for Microsoft so far.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Note that Microsoft Azure’s revenue continues to grow significantly faster than Amazon's AWS. The latter reported 37.3% revenue growth in the most recent quarter which means there was a differential of a whopping 3,070 basis points between the two figures in Q2.

Bears routinely argue that Azure’s revenue growth is slowing down and that it may not bode well for Microsoft. While I agree that its rate of growth has tempered a bit, but it’s in no way indicative of a red flag. As long as Azure is growing significantly faster than AWS, the former is catching-up with the latter in terms of financials and maybe it’s even impinging on the latter’s market share. So, it really isn’t a cause of concern in my opinion.

Also, note that both AWS and Azure saw their revenue growth rates temper in the most recent quarter, so the “slowdown” as some are calling it, might have just been a temporary industry dynamic than being a long-term company-specific issue. If that’s the case then growth rates of both Azure and AWS might actually accelerate down the line, in more favorable economic environments.

But coming back to the competitive landscape, the State of the Cloud 2019 report corroborates that Azure is catching up with AWS. Note that Azure’s adoption increased by 700 basis points year on year, while AWS’s declined by 300 basis points. This created a differential of 1,000 basis points in Microsoft’s favor.

(Source: RightScale report)

Notice something here?

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is the third largest public cloud provider and it’s relatively new to the industry compared to Microsoft and Amazon. In spite of its Cloud Platform’s relatively small size and lower market penetration, Google's adoption rate grew only 100 basis points. This is underwhelming and leads me to believe that Google isn’t a prominent threat to either Microsoft or Amazon just yet.

The second thing to note here is that if we add up all the figures for 2019, the aggregate sum shoots above 100%. It’s a byproduct of multi-cloud adoption and we’ll discuss this in the next section of this article.

But overall, Azure and AWS don’t seem to be too far apart in terms of adoption rates anymore. So, I don’t buy the bearish narrative that Azure is growing faster than AWS merely because the former is tiny in size and has a smaller base effect working in its favor. A sizable difference between the two would have just reflected in RightScale’s survey results.

Good Times Could Continue

With that said, I believe Azure’s growth momentum can potentially remain intact or it might even accelerate going forward. I’ve discussed in my past article that enterprises are increasingly opting for a multi-cloud approach and the latest RightScale report highlights the continuation of this trend.

(Source: RightScale report)

Per their survey, about 84% respondents are working on multi-cloud deployments than 81% last year. This means more enterprises are now using Azure, AWS and other platforms simultaneously than sticking with just one platform. This basically ensures that multiple cloud platforms (IaaS and PaaS) can grow in harmony, without having to cannibalize or impinge on each other’s market share. So, it’s not necessarily a zero-sum game.

I’m of the opinion that AWS and Azure’s growth rates are far from plateauing. They don’t have any material competition from any other mass-scale IaaS and PaaS vendors, with a portfolio of offerings as diverse as theirs. It would take years of planning and sizable investments for their closest competitors – Google, VMware (NYSE:VMW) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) - to even be considered a material threat.

This essentially sets AWS and Azure to command the industry without having to worry about disruptive startups or new market entrants slowing their growth momentum. I’m of the opinion that their growth rates can potentially shoot higher once fears pertaining to a global recession subside but that’s just conjecture on my part.

Overall, Azure has grown at spectacular rates in the past 10 to 12 quarters. We can’t really expect it to keep growing at the same rates as its size continues to grow, but it’s actually impressive that its revenue growth has remained at 65%-plus rates in spite of stellar comparables and a higher base effect.

To put things in perspective, KeyBanc analysts estimate that Azure's revenue stood at $7.2 billion in 2018. They forecast that the division's revenue will rapidly grow to reach $12.2 billion in 2019 and $26.4 billion in 2021.

Final Words

With more deals being struck and more integrations with cloud services being announced every quarter, we can say with a fair bit of confidence that Microsoft's top brass is proactively working towards growing Azure as fast as they can. They're not sitting idle and counting on their laurels. This approach can drive Azure's financials and it might actually go on to become a prominent growth driver for the company as a whole in the coming quarters. So, I believe the continued growth of Azure is a good reason to be bullish on Microsoft stock.

Author's Note: You can click the "Follow" button at the top to stay updated about my future posts. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.