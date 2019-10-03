Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: September Update

This monthly recap is going to be shorter than most, because I didn’t make a single trade during September. Honestly, I can’t remember when the last month was that I was totally inactive as a trader. Yet, with the stock market hovering near all-time highs, I haven’t felt compelled to buy anything. There have been a few dips here and there that I found interesting, yet with so many potentially significant headwinds looming on the horizon, I’ve been content to sit on my hands, allowing my dividends to augment my cash positions, watching and waiting for a significant sell-off to take advantage of.

Yet, even during a month where I did nothing to actively improve my portfolio/financial standing, I was humbled by yet another lesson that my DGI portfolio taught me. As I’ve proven throughout the year, I think active management of a DGI portfolio can help to bolster both total returns and one’s passive income stream, but the beauty of this investment strategy is that investors don’t have to do anything at all to grow their wealth.

Once an investor accumulates enough assets and builds a high quality, well-diversified (in terms of both sector/industry and yield/dividend growth prospects) DGI portfolio, the compounding process is largely out of his or her hands. And that’s a good thing, because human decisions are oftentimes based off on emotions and this leads to mistakes. A dividend income stream is impartial. It’s something constant that comes in regardless of the news cycle, politics, and the macro market conditions. To me, there is nothing that provides better peace of mind (from a financial standpoint) than tallying up my monthly dividend income and adding the data to my long-term monthly dividend chart.

As you can see above, September was another great month for me in terms of y/y dividend growth. My portfolio produced 17.3% more dividend income in September this year than it did in the same month a year before. I couldn’t be happier with this double-digit dividend growth. Generally, my hope is to generate low double-digit dividend growth over the long term, so these results in the mid to high teens puts me well ahead of that goal.

Being that I don’t DRIP, much of my y/y growth is due to active management. While I didn’t make any trades in September, I am continuing to reap the benefits of trades that I’ve made during the last 12 months. I’ve made it a habit of selling certain stocks at the highs, locking in strong gains due to valuation concerns and putting those proceeds to work in other high-quality DGI stocks with higher yields and lower valuations. This process of selling high and buying low within the DGI realm has allowed me to not only reduce my valuation risk and widen my margin of safety, but also generate what I consider to be organic dividend increases.

Hopefully, I’ll have an opportunity to continue this trend moving foreword (historically, October has been a fairly volatile month, after all). But, if not, I’m also fairly content to sit back and enjoy the fruit of my portfolio management labors throughout 2019.

Looking at the dividend income that I’ve generated throughout the first 9 months of 2019, I’m up 17.01% compared to the passive income generated during the first 9 months of 2018. Right now, it appears that my full year dividend income will be roughly 19% higher than 2018’s total (this is what I love about dividend growth investing, predicting dividend income is fairly simple to do and these short-term predictions come with a high degree of certainty). 19% annual dividend growth would represent a fantastic year and with this in mind, I certainly don’t feel compelled to make any drastic changes or risky moves in an attempt to bolster my annual returns before the year’s end.

This is another benefit of the DGI strategy. Not relying on the volatile and oftentimes fickle broad market sentiment to meet annual return goals is such a relief. Honestly, I’m not sure how traders/investors do it. Share price movements are hardly predictable. As a value investor, I rely on the underlying fundamentals to evaluate stocks. Yet, sometimes stocks don’t move up or down based upon those fundamentals. I’ve seen companies remain chronically overvalued and undervalued for periods of time much longer than I ever would have expected. I can only imagine the frustration that I might feel if my focus was on share price instead of passive income.

Dividend income and dividend growth is fairly predictable because these figures generally are based upon the fundamentals. I usually invest in companies with long annual dividend growth streaks which means that I have decades’ worth of data showing me where companies/management teams feel comfortable with regard to things like payout ratios. This is comforting to me as I use forward guidance, short-term analyst estimates, and historical data to map out my dividend income stream into the future.

But, a focus on passive income doesn’t mean that I don’t get to have my cake and eat it too with regards to total returns. During the month of September, my portfolio posted capital gains of 1.96% compared to the S&P 500’s (SPY) 1.72% growth. This outperformance isn’t much, though it does add up. Year to date, my portfolio has posted capital gains of 20.15%, which is nearly 1.5% higher than the 18.74% gains that the SPY posted.

Every year, when thinking about putting together my portfolio, I say that I want to have a collection of stocks that posts total returns greater than the S&P 500, has a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500, and posts higher average dividend growth than the S&P 500. Doing these 3 things will allow me to reach financial freedom in relatively short order so that my wife and I can retire comfortably and focus more of our time and energy towards our passions rather than work. Thus far, throughout 2019, I’m on track to meet these 3 basic expectations and I couldn’t be happier.

Hopefully, next month’s update piece will be a bit more exciting involving trades, though I suppose the DGI strategy in general is a fairly boring one and investors who truly appreciate the concept of reaching financial freedom via a growing dividend income stream will find inspiration in these words. Every day I wake up and it appears that the news headlines are getting more and more crazy. Yet, my portfolio continues to generate income, regardless. To me, that’s the major takeaway I hope that readers get from this piece. You don’t have to do anything fancy to do well in the stock market.

Recently, someone told me that they’re skeptical of the markets because the computers are driving so much of the volumes and they feel as if the light speed algorithmic trading creates an unfair advantage. That same conversation bled into things like politicians using insider information to buy stocks and enrich themselves and a general sense that the market is being manipulated in a way that the little guy can’t benefit from. I hate it when I hear retail investors express such cynicism, because I continue to believe that the stock market is the best (and potentially only way) for the average investor to climb the social ladder. While much of that cynicism is well placed, I hope that this piece helps to prove that buy and hold investing works just fine, especially when you’re holding high quality dividend growth stocks.

