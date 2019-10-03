Best Buy: Worth A Starter Position While We Wait For More Confirmation

However, in the current context, the market doesn't approve of the stock, which stops me from initiating more than a small starter position.

If the company can meet these goals, significant value could be unlocked.

Best Buy has met its 2021 goals more than 1 year in advance.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Best buy (BBY) is a retailer which I believe is underappreciated. While revenue growth has slowed somewhat in the past quarter, the company has pretty much reached its 2021 goals 2 years ahead of time. Management has proved in the past 2 years that its strategy of morphing into an omnichannel consumer electronics store has paid off.

Source: Open Domain

Best Buy has a dividend yield of 2.90% and trades around $68.99. Based on my MAD Assessment BBY has a Dividend Strength score of 96 and a Stock Strength score of 85.

The recent investor presentation demonstrated the company’s goals for the next 5 years. The plan laid out paints the story of a stock which should be trading at more than 12x earnings. Given BBY’s history of meeting its goals, I would advise dividend investors to consider a position in BBY under certain conditions.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In this article, I will first consider BBY’s potential as an income-producing investment before analyzing its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks can cover their dividend, have room to grow it by an amount which is inversely commensurate to its dividend yield. The higher the dividend yield, the lower the required dividend growth for distributions to contribute significantly to total returns.

Dividend Safety

35% of Best Buy's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 57% of dividend stocks.

BBY pays 27% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 51% of dividend stocks.

Best Buy has a free cash flow payout ratio of 50%, a better ratio than 46% of dividend stocks.

01/08/2015 30/07/2016 29/07/2017 04/08/2018 03/08/2019 Dividends $0.8400 $1.0200 $1.2400 $1.5800 $1.9000 Net Income $2.58 $3.05 $3.77 $3.57 $5.49 Payout Ratio 33% 34% 33% 45% 35% Cash From Operations $4.96 $7.12 $6.27 $9.01 $7.14 Payout Ratio 17% 15% 20% 18% 27% Free Cash Flow $3.04 $4.93 $4.10 $6.04 $3.81 Payout Ratio 28% 21% 31% 27% 50%

Source: mad-dividends.com

EPS has increased significantly over the past 5 years, more than doubling over the period. The dividend has increased just as fast, increasing more than 120% over the period. This has resulted in stable low payout ratios which have averaged 1/3 rd of earnings.

Operating cash flow and Free cash flow have increased over the past 5 years, but the most recent 12 months generated significantly less cash flow per share than did the previous 12 months.

Period TTM Previous TTM Difference Net Cash Provided By (used In) Operating Activities Net Income (loss) Attributable To Parent 1,515,000,000.00 1,055,000,000.00 460,000,000.00 Adjustments To Reconcile Net Income (loss) To Cash Provided By (used In) Operating Activities [abstract] Depreciation, Depletion And Amortization, Nonproduction 813,000,000.00 712,000,000.00 101,000,000.00 Restructuring Costs 48,000,000.00 0.00 48,000,000.00 Share-based Compensation 134,000,000.00 125,000,000.00 9,000,000.00 Income Tax Expense (benefit) 424,000,000.00 747,000,000.00 -323,000,000.00 Other Noncash Income (expense) 16,000,000.00 0.00 16,000,000.00 Increase (decrease) In Operating Capital [abstract] Increase (decrease) In Receivables 35,000,000.00 -34,000,000.00 69,000,000.00 Increase (decrease) In Inventories 182,000,000.00 -187,000,000.00 369,000,000.00 Increase (decrease) In Other Operating Assets 10,000,000.00 29,000,000.00 -19,000,000.00 Increase (decrease) In Accounts Payable -266,000,000.00 274,000,000.00 -540,000,000.00 Increase (decrease) In Other Accrued Liabilities -47,000,000.00 -430,000,000.00 383,000,000.00 Increase (decrease) In Income Taxes Payable -43,000,000.00 123,000,000.00 -166,000,000.00 Net Cash Provided By (used In) Operating Activities, Total 1,925,000,000.00 2,557,000,000.00 -632,000,000.00

Source: mad-dividends.com

As the table above would suggest, the decline can be mostly attributed to inventories and payables.

TTM inventories were up by the same amount they were down in the previous 12 months. Payables decreased by the same amount they increased during the previous 12 months.

This is most likely a question of timing as neither the level of inventories nor the level of payables have deviated from historical levels.

Source: mad-dividends.com

While these things want to be monitored, I wouldn’t read too much into it. Best Buy’s forward payout ratios will probably be between 20-25% of operating cash flow, and 30-40% of free cash flow.

These levels suggest that the dividend still has enough room to continue growing, even if the company fails to increase cash-flow generation in upcoming years.

Furthermore, BBY can pay its interest 29 times, which is better than 90% of stocks, putting at bay any fears of leverage meddling with dividend payments.

It would seem that management is committed to increasing the dividend every year, and it is unlikely that Best Buy will cut or freeze its distribution. Therefore, I believe BBY’s dividend to be safe.

Dividend Potential

Best Buy's dividend yield of 2.90% is better than 60% of dividend stocks. During the last decade, BBY’s dividend yield has been lower than it currently is for 85% of the time. The dividend yield is above the 10-year median and averages of 2.28% and 2.35%, respectively. For a stock which yields just shy of 3%, I’m looking for high single-digit to low double-digit dividend growth potential.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This last year, the dividend grew 15% which is lower than its 5-year CAGR of 23%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

I believe the rate of dividend growth will likely continue its decline in upcoming years. In the investor presentation, management hinted to the fact that capital returns will likely decline in upcoming years. A look at the slides would suggest that this would come mostly in the form of decreased share repurchases.

Source: September Investor Presentation

During the past 12 months, BBY repurchased 5% of its shares. If we suggest this amount declines to about 3%, and that operating income and cash flow increases at about 5% per annum, a back of the napkin calculation would suggest that investors can expect dividend increases around the order of 8% per annum for the next 5 years.

This level of dividend growth potential is reasonable given the yield. This assessment might be conservative, but either way, it is unlikely that the dividend will grow at the same rate it did during the past 5 years. To quote management “ As we look forward, the future free cash flow is a good benchmark for what will be available for potential acquisitions, dividends or share repurchases.”

Dividend Summary

BBY has a dividend strength score of 96/100. While dividend growth has been phenomenal in the past 5 years, it would be delusional to believe the distributions will continue growing at the current rate. I expect the dividend to continue growing at a high single-digit rate, which while not fantastic, would be sufficient to qualify for an investment if there is sufficient potential for capital appreciation.

Stock Strength

To assess BBY’s potential for capital appreciation I will look at four factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

When assessing a stock’s value, I look at its multiples of earnings, sales, cash flow as well as its dividend and buyback yield, which when combined provide the shareholder yield.

Item BBY Cons. Dis Median Better than x% of stocks Value Score 95.81 67.23 - Price Earnings 12.57 x 18.27 x 71.46% Price Sales 0.43 x 0.98 x 86.90% Price Cash from Operations 9.66 x 10.33 x 61.75% Dividend Yield 2.90 x 2.46 x 59.51% Buy back Yield 5.04 x 0.01 x 88.77% Share Holder Yield 7.94 x 1.29 x 91.96%

Source: mad-dividends.com

I compare these metrics to both the sector median and to all traded US stocks in the MAD Dividends database (over 3500 stocks).

What comes across here, is that BBY is cheaper than its sector on every single metric, and significantly cheaper than the market on every single metric. In fact, according to the data, BBY would be more undervalued than 96% of all US stocks.

Yet a look at the stock’s historical valuation as a multiple of earnings show that for the past 5 years the stock has traded on average at 12x earnings.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Investor sentiment has been against retailers and has kept multiples low, despite Best Buy’s excellence in remaining relevant in an increasingly competitive and ever-changing environment.

Until BBY is appreciated as a stock which can continue to generate returns for shareholders, it will stay around 12x earnings. Yet I believe the stock is worth 15x earnings, which would reflect its potential to remain competitive as an omnichannel provider of consumer electronics.

Such a rerating would see the stock appreciate 25%, but it won’t happen until investor sentiment changes significantly.

Value Score: 96/100

Momentum

Best Buy's price has decreased -1.06% these last 3 months, -2.91% these last 6 months and -13.07% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $68.99.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The worst hit in BBY’s price came in the last quarter of 2018, when the stock lost more than 35% of its value. Since then the stock price has partially recovered but has now been range-bound between $60 and $75 for the past 12 months. As far as negative short-term momentum is concerned, the worst is behind BBY. The stock has better momentum than 44% of stocks. This usually indicates the stock will continue its sideways trend for a while, until significant progress pushes it higher, or yet more headwinds push it back down. If the market engages in another significant leg up, BBY will likely move by a similar amount given its current momentum which is similar to that of the median US stock.

Momentum score: 44/100

Financial Strength

BBY's gearing ratio of 3.6 is better than 24% of stocks. Best Buy's liabilities have increased by 33% this last year, mostly as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-02 “Leases.” This accounting standard has increased the gearing ratios of many companies with brick and mortar presence as they’ve been forced to recognize operating leases on the balance sheet, whereas they were previously off balance sheet. The adoption of the standard paints a more accurate picture of the company’s balance sheet. Operating cash flow can cover 16.5% of BBY's liabilities, which is better than two thirds of US stocks. These ratios would suggest that Best Buy has better financial strength than 45% of stocks, although the score would likely be higher if we neutralize the effect of the adoption of the new policy. All in all, BBY has similar financial strength to that of the median US stock.

Financial Strength Score: 45/100

Earnings Quality

Best Buy’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -12.9% puts it ahead of 66% of stocks. 98.1% of BBY's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 44% of stocks. Each dollar of BBY's assets generates $2.9 of revenue, putting it ahead of 97% of stocks. Based on these findings, BBY has higher earnings quality than 88% of stocks. The company’s asset base is tremendously efficient, as attested by the super high asset turnover. Its attractive level of negative accruals, and reasonable rates of depreciation supplement the quality of the company’s earnings.

Earnings Quality Score: 88/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 85/100 which is encouraging. The stock has a lot of potential value, which is yet to be unlocked. However, given current sentiment, it is unlikely that the price will pick up significantly until BBY shows progress on its new year 5 plan.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 96 and a stock strength of 85, Best Buy is a good choice if you have cash which needs to be deployed into another dividend stock. The market currently doesn’t approve of the stock, and as such it seems unlikely that the price will appreciate significantly in the short term. Yet, the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential makes it worth a nibble, a small starter position if you will.

If you liked this analysis, please consider hitting the orange “ follow” button at the top of the article; you’ll receive free notification the next time we publish articles on popular dividend stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.