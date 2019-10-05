Active Vs. Passive: The REIT Edition

We discuss five simple rules that allow us to maximize total returns and dividend income.

REITs are the exception because active management has proven to be very profitable.

REITs are hot again! In 2019, they have already produced 25% total returns and handily outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY):

As a result, a lot of investors are coming back to the sector to seek higher income and resilience in a late-cycle economy.

The first question that investors ask themselves as they get ready to invest in REITs is whether they should become "active" or "passive" investors.

Active investing involves buying and selling individual REITs in an attempt to invest only in the best opportunities and earn superior returns.

Passive investing, on the other hand, involves buying an index fund or ETF that holds all the REITs available in a benchmark and then holding this fund for a long time with minimal trading.

Over the years, it has been documented that a low-cost passive approach outperforms a higher-cost active strategy 9 times out of 10. Markets are fairly efficient and generating "alpha" is often impossible - even if you had superior expertise and resources.

In fact, a recent study found that 95% of investment professionals can't beat the market after fees:

Let's be real here for a second: If professionals cannot do it, what are your chances of making it to the Top 5% of investors? You are most likely not doing this full time, you have less resources, and less knowledge.

Even Warren Buffett does not beat the market anymore and suggests that 99% of investors out there should stick to index funds. If someone believed in active investing, it should be him, and yet, he is a champion of index funds.

So there is little to debate here. Passive investing is the way to go for most market sectors. At the same time, we should be careful to not generalize this conclusion to all investments.

How Does This Apply to REITs?

Very poorly! REITs remain one of the only market sectors where active investing has proven to outperform passive investing - even after fees - on average.

Interviewed in 2015, Ralph Block (an industry veteran) explained that this is because REITs remain highly misunderstood by most investors, including professionals. Many people who traditionally invested in real estate often do not trust or bother to understand the stock market, while most people who invest in stocks are uncomfortable with commercial real estate. Being a hybrid of both has made it difficult for investors to categorize REITs into one group and led to substantial biases as well as a general lack of interest from the investment community.

As a result, REITs remain particularly inefficient with frequent mispricings to this day. REITs also lack dedicated research specialists (relative to other sectors) and remain an obscure asset class to most generalist investors.

Therefore, opportunities to add value and generate alpha are frequent for active REIT investors. The annual outperformance after fees has been ~1% per year on average.

Following a value approach, the best REIT investors have reached up to 22% per year compared to "just" 10% for indexes:

But is this pure stockpicking skill, or are managers just getting lucky? To answer this question, Heitman looks at the ranges of alpha for the same set of managers, and the conclusions are that the majority of REIT managers consistently demonstrated stock-picking skills and identified alpha-rich opportunities.

At High Yield Landlord, we specialize in active REIT investing in an attempt to maximize total returns while earning an ~8% dividend yield. We have been researching REITs for about 10 years and consistently use five simple tricks to seek alpha-rich returns:

(1) Overweight Small-Cap REITs: The average valuation of small-cap REITs is just around 12x FFO, and by being selective, it's not unreasonable to find quality small caps valued at just 10x cash flow. In comparison, REIT indexes (VNQ, IYR) are heavily invested in overpriced large caps which trade at 20x FFO - 8 notches higher than comparable small caps.

(2) Focus on Superior Sectors: Rather than blindly invest in retail, office and hotels which have questionable long-term investment prospects, we are more strategic and favor sectors with more resilient fundamentals.

(3) Avoid Bad Apples: We recognize that many management teams are more worried about their own pay than shareholder returns. We skip the bad apples that cannot be trusted due to poor track records and significant conflicts of interest.

(4) Buy Below NAV: We avoid overpaying for REITs by paying close attention to NAV. Many large caps such Realty Income (O) trade at up to 50% premiums to NAV, and we expect such lofty valuations to result in disappointing long-term results. We follow a value approach and seek to buy at share prices that are below estimated NAV.

(5) High Yield Now: We recognize that real estate is an income-driven investment first. By targeting an ~8% average dividend yield, we are less dependent on stock market appreciation and outperform even in a flat market.

Example of Ideal REIT for Outperformance

Back in May 2017, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) traded at an estimated ~30% discount to NAV and a nearly 10% dividend yield. In hindsight, this was a fantastic opportunity for active REIT investors:

It's not a widely followed large cap. It owns alpha-rich specialty assets. It traded at a hefty discount to NAV despite strong qualities.

Since presenting our thesis on Seeking Alpha, SRC has returned 77% in just two years - close to 4x more than the VNQ ETF.

It is by targeting this type of situations that we aim to outperform the VNQ ETF. SRC was our largest position then and remains a sizable holding to this day.

Currently, our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a comparable 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the index. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential (REITs trade on average at over 18x FFO).

In this sense, our alpha is expected to come from many different angles (higher yield, deeper value, better sectorial composition, strong managements, etc…).

But most importantly to us, we generate high income while we wait. It gives us the feeling of being a "Landlord" collecting rent checks, rather than a stock market trader who speculates on appreciation. VNQ and its 3.9% yield is not sufficient to satisfy the needs of retirees and other income-driven investors.

Passive vs. Active Investing: Decide Wisely

Being an active REIT investor can greatly improve your returns, but you should remain realistic about your knowledge and access to insights.

If you know that you have little access to research, do not possess the expertise, or the time, you will most likely be better off going the index route and sticking to VNQ.

We believe however that many investors are sticking with VNQ even though they could do drastically better on their own. Make sure to decide wisely what makes the most sense for you.

As the debate between active versus passive management continues, those in favor of passively managed vehicles tout the advantages of passive management. Some will even argue that most, if not all, investors should invest in passively managed vehicles. We don't think this is the case when investing in REITs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.