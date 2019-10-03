25% Dividend Hike: A Small Step In The Right Direction For Cenovus

All amounts disclosed in Canadian dollars with the exception of crude oil prices which are quoted in US dollars.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) has delivered rather outstanding results. But you could be excused if you did not get that impression by looking at the charts.

While a good deal of that downtrend was investors coming to grip with a non $100/barrel environment, things have not been particularly wonderful even since the 2016 crude oil bottom at $26/barrel. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) and Suncor Energy (SU), which are comparable market cap Canadian peers, have outperformed CVE by a rather large margin.

What Cenovus did get wrong

CVE's purchase of additional oil sands assets in 2017 from ConocoPhillips (COP) was a large trade-off of short-term pain for long-term gain. The assets were bought rather cheaply on a "per barrel" basis and COP was making the bet that longer-term oil prices would hover under $50/barrel. CVE on the other hand would reap a windfall over the next decade should the numbers move slightly up over $60.00. Needless to say, COP would look incredibly stupid if prices approached $100 again.

Since the acquisition, prices have averaged higher than $50/barrel, but CVE has had to deal with two issues. First, it had hedges that did not really work well as Canadian and world oil prices diverged. Second, it faced abnormally low Western Canadian Select Prices in Q4-2018. But both those are behind it, and CVE had a lot more confidence as it updated its five-year plan.

Reduced Capex for 2019

CVE reduced its capex guidance for 2019 once again while keeping production guidance in line. The extra $150 million will be immediately available for debt reduction. But the projections here might be a tad optimistic for Q4-2019, especially in light of where the strip is trading.

Source: CVE updated guidance Oct 1, 2019

CVE also delivered a dividend increase, which was a surprise to most as previous discussions had suggested that CVE will wait for a sub-$5 billion debt load to start this process. The 25% increase, albeit off a low base, did suggest CVE was realizing that the free cash flow was really making a case for increased shareholder returns.

The $5 billion net debt target

This target appears to have been delayed based on earlier projections.

Source: CVE presentation

A key reason for this though is that CVE has not had luck disposing the last set of assets it wanted to. By luck, in this case, we mean that it has not got prices it wanted and decided that it wasn't ready to dump assets at fire-sale prices. But lost in its repeated focus on $5 billion of net debt is the fact that CVE is assessing its burden at rather draconian metrics. The $5 billion is being looked at $45/barrel oil which computes to a 2X net debt to EBITDA. In the last 12 months, CVE generated $3 billion of adjusted EBITDA and that included one rather nasty quarter where differentials were really wide.

Source: CVE Q2-2019 financials

In Q2-2019, CVE produced almost $1.2 billion in adjusted EBITDA. That annualized would put a $5 billion debt load at close to 1X Debt to EBITDA. Overall, while the CVE is doing the right thing being conservative, from our perspective, oil prices under $60/barrel are not sustainable over the medium term, and on that basis, we see CVE as having achieved its target.

The five year plan

CVE is targeting modest production growth over the next five years.

Source: CVE presentation

Even that increase was subject to market takeaway capacity and CVE was cautious not to overcommit. Project profitability was stress tested at $45/barrel. CVE demonstrated why at the bottom of the cycle prices move up. Simply, nobody extrapolates good prices in the future and hence many projects are shelved.

Source: CVE presentation

The free cash flow yield

CVE is targeting significant free cash flow generation in its bear price outlook.

Five years of $45 would run through all of Saudi Arabia's cash reserves and likely wipe 2-3 million barrels per day off US oil production. That is a highly unlikely situation but it was interesting to see that CVE would be able to sustain itself and pay the current dividend growing at 10% a year in that scenario.

The base case outcome, which models $60/barrel oil, creates $3.0 billion of free cash flow by 2024.

Source: CVE presentation

CVE as of today has a market cap of under $15 billion so that is some serious free cash that it can put to good use.

Catalysts for revaluation

CVE trades at a big discount to both SU and CNQ when examined based on adjusted free funds flow yield. We believe that CVE should trade between the two, i.e. at a premium to CNQ and at a discount to SU. The key reason is that CVE has virtually no exposure to low-value natural gas barrels like CNQ. It also has highly prized refining assets which CNQ lacks.

The depressed valuation here is possibly the result of the overhang of shares that COP holds.

Source: CVE presentation

A key way to hence remove the discount would be to thus buy back these from COP. It would be difficult to do this in bulk as even at current market values that is $2.5 billion worth of shares. But a methodical reduction over three years even at $15 average prices would require $1 billion in outlays. This is certainly feasible in the base case outlook.

Conclusion

CVE shares continue to be exceptionally undervalued. The five-year plan shows a clear path forward to improving debt metrics and returning cash to shareholders. Management is being conservative in targeting sustainability at rather low WTI prices but that should likely get it brownie points from the rating agencies. The dividend increase was a small step in the direction we think the company is ultimately headed. Any spike in oil prices however temporary should be a boost to shareholders as CVE will start returning cash to shareholders more aggressively. We would buy the shares here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE, SU, CNQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: BUY