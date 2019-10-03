3 Largest Stocks Failing The 'Tesla Test' On Forensic Scores For October

Only 17 stocks across all the exchanges achieved such adverse scores, and all but the three selected stocks were below market caps of $270M.

Three portfolios of stocks using the failing scores have been tested in 2019 with these results: Group 1: -49.5%, Group 2: -36.4%, and Group 3: -14.1%.

The "Tesla Test" looks for the same forensic valuations that preceded a 40% drop in TSLA stock earlier this year.

Introduction

This forensic value analysis began with a check of four different algorithm scores of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) at the request of members of my service back in October 2018. The question they asked at the time was, "what risk does Tesla, Inc. pose as an investment?" In an ad-hoc query of top forensic algorithms and a well-known value model, I obtained very surprising results. The set of adverse scores on Tesla at that time were shared by no other company with a market cap over $1 billion across any of the US exchanges.

That struck me as a very significant finding and became even more interesting when Tesla subsequently declined by more than 40% from its peak in December.

I have since dubbed this set of forensic and value scores shown in the table above as the "Tesla Test" and run periodic reviews for any large-cap stocks that have reached such previously adverse levels. The following selections show other stocks with equal or worse scores even more recently that signal a failing score on the "Tesla Test."

Previous Results of the "Tesla Test"

Four sets of stocks since the Tesla Test back in October have been screened this year using this forensic and value screen. Each set of portfolios were published on May 22, July 3, Aug. 22, and now from data on October 1st, 2019.

I. First Portfolio Test: On May 22, the first three companies beyond the October 2018 Tesla Test that screened as the largest firms to meet or exceed all the adverse values of Tesla were Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), and TG Therapeutics (TGTX).

(Source: UncleStock)

From the original May article: The 3 Largest Stocks Now Scoring Worse Than Tesla Before Its 40% Decline

The First Portfolio Test as of the start of October (four months later) down an average of -49.48%:

CLVS has declined -77.5% to $3.84/share.

SRNE has declined -44.9% to $1.89/share.

TGTX has declined -26.03% to $5.03/share.

II. Second Portfolio Test: On July 3, 2019, the second group of the three largest stocks with scores as bad or worse than Tesla at its December top were McDermott International (MDR), Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC) and Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA).

The results of the Second Portfolio Test of three stocks nearly three months later down an average of -36.37%:

MDR has declined -80.9% from $8.99/share to $1.71/share.

CTRC has declined -25.6% from $ 3.32/share to $2.47/share.

PTLA has declined -2.61% from $26.48/share to $25.79/share.

III. Third Portfolio Test: On August 22nd, the third group of three largest firms to meet or exceed all the adverse values of Tesla from last October were Precision BioSciences (DTIL), Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE). Both PTLA and SRNE are prior selections from earlier this year that still show adverse conditions.

(Source: UncleStock)

The results of the Third Portfolio Test of three stocks nearly one month later down an average -14.13%:

PTLA has declined -11.7% from $29.07/share to $25.67/share.

DTIL has declined -16.3% from $8.72/share to $7.30/share.

SRNE has declined -14.4% from $2.29/share to $1.96/share.

The Current 3 Largest Stocks of the "Tesla Test"

(Source: UncleStock)

When I ran the test for the October article, no stocks had a market cap over $1 billion with an equal or worse combination of scores than TSLA registered last October. That finding may be highly significant in itself for identifying future high risk outliers. Also noteworthy is that only 17 stocks across all the exchanges achieved such adverse scores. All the stocks beyond the three largest selected were below market caps of $270M and as low as $0.7M market cap with share prices as low $0.23.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)

(FinViz)

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

IMGN has had net sales by insiders of nearly -$683k in the past year.

Institutional transactions are also in decline, -14.05%

Amyris, Inc., an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products. The company delivers its No Compromise products and services in markets, such as specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010.

AMRS has had net increase in purchases by insiders of over +$38M in the past year.

Institutional investors have been net buyers in the most recent quarter, with an increase in transactions of 12.1%

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

SRNE has had net sales by insiders of nearly -$12.6M in the past two years with no SEC Form 4 transactions in 2019.

Institutional investors have been taking new positions and increasing positions among active institutional owners up +23.3%

Standard Caution with all Forensic Assessments

It's important to stress that firms identified by these academic models may not be in actual distress or suffer from any adverse irregularities whatsoever. These models are certainly not foolproof and were designed by academic researchers to improve the chance of detection of irregularities leading to bankruptcy, earnings manipulation, or flag the presence of financial distress.

At the same time, these models are among the best peer-reviewed forensic models in the financial literature and have some significant documented value.

The Beneish model for example has "correctly identified, in advance of public disclosure, a large majority (71%) of the most famous accounting fraud cases that surfaced after the model's estimation period" (Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57).

Further, in a survey of 169 chief financial officers of public companies, Dichev, Graham, and Rajgopal (2012) reported that respondents estimated that approximately 20% of all companies manage earnings to misrepresent economic performance. While three different financial forensic models are applied in the selection of these portfolios, researchers associated with testing the M-score described their approach this way:

Our main hypothesis was that companies that share traits with past earnings manipulators (i.e., those that "look like manipulators") represent a particularly vulnerable type of growth stock. Because of their strong recent growth trajectory, these companies are likely to be more richly priced. At the same time, they exhibit a number of potentially problematic characteristics, indicative of either lower earnings quality or a more challenging economic environment. Although the accounting games such companies engage in might not be serious enough to warrant legal action, we posited that their earnings trajectory is more likely to disappoint investors (i.e., they have lower earnings quality)" (Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57).

One other important consideration from my own experience is that biotechnology stocks tend to be over-represented in the population of adverse scoring stocks. Over the years, I have observed that the research-directed nature of biotech and pharmaceutical companies with low sales, low earnings, and typically high valuations and high share issuance may distort the results of these scholarly models without necessarily indicating that these firms are at higher risk. Another way to say this is that companies with a more standard business model like Tesla, building and selling products with a more standard track record of sales and earnings may be a much better application for these forensic algorithms.

Conclusion

Normally, I'm focused exclusively on long positions. Finding stocks with the best fundamental value, highest positive momentum, and a strong assortment of technical timing indicators for breakouts are at the top of my screening objectives. The powerful effects and timing of the Tesla Test measures were almost exclusively based on (1) the deep dive value characteristics of the Piotroski value score, (2) the earnings manipulation warning score of the Beneish model, (3) the two-year bankruptcy probability value of the Altman Z-score, and (4) the two-year distress model of the Ohlson O-score probability. The significant declines in prior selections reinforces my interest in this anomaly to see if these patterns return with consistency in a short-term test for the stocks selected above.

I have been fascinated by forensic and value algorithms for many years and apply them in many different tests and market conditions. Each of these scores and methodologies is analyzed and detailed in my recurring monthly portfolios to find market opportunities through many different quantitative models that have survived the test of time:

The goal of this article is not to revisit all the forensic analysis of scholarly research already addressed in prior articles but to apply this uniquely effective combination of scores near the top of Tesla's decline to the current population of large firms across the US exchanges.

We will see together how this broad application of the unusually adverse scores of Tesla from October 2018 just prior to a significant 40% decline may or may not forecast results among the three largest firms currently qualifying under the same values. The average -29.3% decline among prior selections remains quite significant among the small sample to date.

Where's Tesla at now on the scores?

For those who may still be curious, TSLA scores today in this month of October 2019 are significantly improved from October 2018 with only the Altman Z-score and the Ohlson O-score probability percentage in adverse condition. The Ohlson O-score is now below 50% which is typically considered positive on the scale. The Piotroski value score has improved significantly from lows at 2 now up over 6 today showing a much stronger value score on a scale to 9.

(Source: UncleStock)

I trust this research will give you added value to your investment goals and objectives in the days ahead.

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

References

Altman, E. I. (1968). The Prediction of Corporate Bankruptcy: A Discriminant Analysis. The Journal of Finance, 23(1), 193-194. doi:10.1111/j.1540-6261.1968.tb03007.x.

Beneish, M. D. (1999). The Detection of Earnings Manipulation. Financial Analysts Journal, 55(5), 24-36. doi:10.2469/faj.v55.n5.2296.

Beneish, M. D., Lee, C. M. C., and Nichols, D. C. (2013). Earnings Manipulation and Expected Returns. Financial Analysts Journal, 69.2, 57-82.

Ohlson, J. A. (1980). Financial Ratios and the Probabilistic Prediction of Bankruptcy. Journal of Accounting Research, 18(1), 109. doi:10.2307/2490395.

