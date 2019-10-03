Sentiment Speaks: This Is Why Investors Always Take A 'BATH' In The Market

We need to learn how to avoid mistakes of the past if we want to outperform the market.

Anyone who has been in the market for several decades knows the truth to the title of this article. You see, no matter how many times it has happened, the great majority of the market becomes quite bullish at the market highs, expecting the market to continue unabated. Unfortunately, most investors and analysts think in a very linear fashion.

Yet, that is exactly when the market turns down and begins to correct. It is simply the nature of the market, and it constantly repeats. I have outlined how we track this phenomena in a 6-part series I wrote on Seeking Alpha, and it will assist you in understanding the nature of markets:

In the meantime, I have recently come up with an acronym to represent this repetitive market phenomena: “BATH.” Since most investors and analysts are ‘B’ullish ‘A’t ‘T’he ‘H’ighs, it results in their taking a “BATH.”

This past week was simply no different. With the market sitting just below the all-time highs, it was almost certain that those highs would be eclipsed if you listened to much of the commentary abound.

Unfortunately, the market often takes the path least expected by the masses. And, this time is no different.

Now, for those that have followed my analysis for the last several years, you know we were extremely bullish in 2016, when we were calling for a global melt-up from the 1800SPX region. And, our minimum target was the 2600 region, with 2800-3000 thereafter. Ultimately, we still think this market has room to run higher in the coming years, with upper end targets in the 3800-4100SPX region.

However, that does not mean we expect it to be a straight line. Rather, we still think we may see a larger correction than most expect at this time.

In the near term, as long as the market remains below the 2905/22SPX resistance region, I am looking for a direct drop down to the 2771SPX region. In other words, I am expecting the market to complete a 5-wave structure down off the recent highs with a minimum target of 2771SPX. Of course, the market can choose to extend beyond 2771SPX. But, that is the minimum target I am expecting for this weakness.

Alternatively, if the market does move past that resistance region, but still remains below 3000, we can be setting up a more bearish immediate pattern pointing as deep as 2600-2675SPX. This would be my alternative expectation if we do not hold below the 2905-22SPX initial resistance.

However, once the market does complete that 5-wave downside structure, I will be going long again. You see, I have two competing potentials I am tracking in the market right now. My primary expectation is that the next rally phase will only be corrective in nature, and set us up for a drop to the 2600SPX region. The alternative perspective suggests that this decline to at least 2771SPX may be the last pullback we get before we rally on to the 3800-4100SPX region.

So, since both perspectives are looking for a 5-wave decline into at least the 2771SPX region, both perspectives expect a rally once that 5-wave decline completes. When both of the patterns I am tracking expect that we complete a 5-wave decline, followed thereafter by a rally, we have a higher probability opportunity for a long position.

If the next rally after a 5-wave decline is clearly corrective in nature – as I now expect it will be – then I will exit my positions, and prepare for the longer-term correction which will initially target the 2600SPX region, with the 2100/2200SPX region potentially thereafter.

And, if the rally is clearly impulsive in nature, then I will continue to add positions to prepare for the final rally I expect to 3800-4100SPX. But, again, this is not my favored perspective at this time.

Also, for those of you that have followed my work for some time, you would know that once the SPX broke below 2880SPX back in the fall of 2018, I raised some cash, and placed that cash into TLT when it broke below 113. You see, I don’t like to take a BATH in the market. (smile) I then cashed in my positions at 140, and earned 25% on my cash. I am waiting for the opportune time to place that money back into the market.

And, interestingly, as I write this article, the market closed right where I took my money out last year. So, while the market has gone no where in the last year, I now have 25% more cash to put back to work in the market for the rally I still expect to the 3800-4100SPX region.

In summary, I think it will still take us several more months before we can confidently determine if the market is taking us much lower in a larger degree correction, or if we are nearing the “blast-off” point to run to 3800-4100SPX. For now, my primary expectation strongly leans towards the more bearish potential. However, I am going to allow the market to make it clear to me which path it will choose, and I think it will do so over the coming 2-3 months.

W I will be listening very closely to the market’s messages, will you?

