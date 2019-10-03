An Unavoidable Global Debt Implosion

Summary

The delinquency and default rate on consumer and corporate debt is rising. This creates funding gaps and cash flow shortfalls at banks.

When the value of the loans declines because of non-performance, it requires capital - cash liquidity - to make up the shortfall in debt service payments received by the banks. In simple terms, the banks are staring at a systemic "margin call."

To be sure, the current repo funding shortfall may subside. But it will not fix the underlying causes (Deutsche Bank, CLO Trusts, subprime debt, consumer debt, derivatives), which are likely leading up to another round of what happened in 2008 - only worse this time.