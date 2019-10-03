An Unavoidable Global Debt Implosion

"[Whatever] the repo failure involved, it is likely to prove a watershed moment, causing US bankers to more widely consider their exposure to counterparty risk and risky loans, particularly leveraged loans and their collateralised form in CLOs. a new banking crisis is not only in the making, for which the repo problem serves as an early warning, but it could escalate quite rapidly." Alasdair Macleod, "The Ghost of Failed Bank Returns"
The delinquency and default rate on consumer and corporate debt is rising. This creates funding gaps and cash flow shortfalls at banks. In a fractional banking system, banks only have to put up $1 of reserve for every $9 of money loaned. When the value of the loans declines because of non-performance, it requires capital - cash liquidity - to make up the shortfall in debt service payments received by the banks. In simple terms, the banks are staring at a systemic "margin call."
To be sure, the current repo funding shortfall may subside. But it will not fix the underlying causes (Deutsche Bank, CLO Trusts, subprime debt, consumer debt, derivatives), which are likely leading up to another round of what happened in 2008 - only worse this time.
Chris Marcus of Arcadia Economics invited me to discuss my thoughts on the meaning behind the sudden need for the Fed to inject tens of billions of dollars into the overnight bank lending system:
