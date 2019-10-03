Vote No On Proposed Brookfield-Genessee & Wyoming Acquisition: 30%-50% Upside For Genesee As A Standalone

Brookfield's own commentary and presentations support the analysis indicating Genesee is worth more.

Victoria Dalrymple, a dissenting shareholder, sent an open letter to the Board of Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) and fellow shareholders outlining the reasons why Brookfield’s $112 per share bid should be rejected. The vote is scheduled to take place today, October 3rd.

Below is a summary of the analysis.

What is a Railroad Worth?

The consideration offered by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and GIC for Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) is grossly inadequate. GWR Board is in clear breach of its fiduciary duties for failing to secure a process that will yield the company’s shareholders fair consideration.

Analysis points to value of $145-$165 per share and EV/EBITDA multiple in the 15x to 17x range compared to the current valuation of 13.6x or 13x for the core GWR US business and $112 per share.

Brookfield’s own rail assets have significantly higher valuations and market multiples within its structure despite weaker asset and leverage characteristics. The stable and diversified cashflows of GWR’s unique business combined with limited debt within the context of infrastructure assets make infinite return arbitrage possible. Public and comparable transaction multiples support the inadequate price argument including minimal relative deal premium to GWR market price.

Management is personally benefitting disproportionately from the deal terms. At the same time, it has provided inadequate disclosures about GWR prospects and customers, as well as potential conflicts of interest associated with selling the Australian operations, thus limiting the public shareholders’ consideration and ability to make an informed decision.

Brookfield’s own commentary and presentations support the analysis indicating Genesee is worth more. In praise of Genesee, the transaction is described as the “take-private of an irreplaceable rail network” and BIP’s CEO was quoted saying:

“G&W will be a significant addition to our global rail platform and will expand our presence in this sector to four continents. G&W provides critical transportation services to more than 3,000 customers, and its cash flows have proven to be highly resilient over many years.”[1]

A recent investor presentation from BIP addresses valuation directly, stating that the partnership trades at a discount to its peers at 15x enterprise value to EBITDA and is worth 20x.

BIP Investor Presentation

Source: BIP company presentation.

Genesee shareholders deserve and should get a valuation that reflects the unique business with industry-leading free cash flow yields so praised by BIP’s management.

