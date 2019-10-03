FuelCell Energy Updates On Debt Issues, Ends ATM Sales

Providing cash walk estimates for Q4/FY19 and Q1/FY2020, company likely to run out of funds in early 2020 without further capital raises.

Agreed on repayment schedule with Generate Capital after lender exercised its call right on $10 million of construction loans.

Note:

I have covered FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After the close of Wednesday's session, ailing molten carbonate fuel cell power plant developer FuelCell Energy provided an update on debt issues in a new 8-K filing with the SEC:

Hercules Capital (HTGC) term loan facility has been repaid in full.

$6.6 million (including a $0.8 million end term fee) NRG Energy (NRG) construction loan facility has been extended to October 31 in exchange for an agreed partial repayment of $2.5 million.

Generate Capital finally executed its right to call $10 million in previously provided construction loans.

Photo: Fuel Cell Power

Subsequent to the call right exercise, the company agreed on a repayment schedule with Generate Capital:

Company already repaid $3 million on October 2 Another $3 million must be paid no later than October 31 Another $2 million must be paid no later than November 30 The remainder including accrued interest must be paid no later than December 31

The lender also negotiated a new call right "which is exercisable at any time and the exercise of which will require the outstanding balance of all Working Capital Loans, together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, and all other Obligations (as defined in the Generate Loan Agreement) to be paid in their entirety, without penalty or premium, within two business days of exercise of the new call right."

Generate Capital, clearly, is highly concerned about the company's ability to repay the outstanding debt as evidenced by the company's requirement to "provide daily reports to Generate in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to Generate".

While Generate Capital's call right exercise saddles the company with another $10 million in short-term debt obligations, the move also releases FuelCell Energy from the onerous terms of the ill-advised construction loan facility entered into late last year.

Lastly, the company updated on additional stock sales under its $50 million "at-the-market" issuance sales agreement ("ATM") with B. Riley FBR (RILY) and Oppenheimer & Co. (emphasis added by author):

During the period beginning on September 13, 2019 and ending on (and including) September 27, 2019, the Company issued and sold, under its previously announced “at-the-market” equity program, a total of approximately 23.1 million shares of its common stock at an average sale price of $0.36 per share and raised aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $8.3 million before deducting expenses and commissions. Commissions of approximately $0.2 million were paid to the agent making the sales during such period, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $8.1 million. (...) With the sales described in this Item 8.01, the Company has sold an aggregate of approximately $50.0 million of common stock under the Sales Agreement, which exhausts the value of the shares available for sale under the Sales Agreement. Accordingly, no further sales will be made under the Sales Agreement.

Over the past month, the company has sold approximately 57.5 million shares into the open market for net proceeds of $22.3 million.

Total shares outstanding increased to 183.5 million.

The good news here is, that the share price won't be pressured by further ATM sales in the short term. On the flip side, the ATM sales have been the company's sole source of funding as of late and with the recent Generate Capital call right exercise, the company's short-term cash needs have increased again.

While the company's unrestricted cash position at the end of Q4/FY19 should be down only slightly from Q3 levels, FuelCell Energy will likely run out of funds early next year as evidenced by my cash walk estimates:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

To avoid filing for bankruptcy, FuelCell Energy will have to raise more capital as soon as possible. While very little would prevent the company from entering into another ATM sales agreement, further sales would be limited by the number of authorized shares which currently stands at 225 million. Assuming the sale of the remaining 41.5 million shares into the market at an average price of $0.35, net proceeds would be approximately $14.1 million thus providing just another quarter of leeway.

Suffice to say, the next thing to do for FuelCell Energy is scheduling an extraordinary general meeting to gain shareholder approval for an increase in the number of authorized shares and to execute another reverse stock split by mid-January at the latest point as otherwise Nasdaq will likely decide to delist the company's common stock.

Keep in mind that shareholders declined to approve a proposed increase in the number of authorized shares on the last annual general meeting.

That said, prior to these actions the company needs to address the elephant in the room: The requirement to come up with a binding refinancing agreement in an amount of at least $18 million for the Groton Naval Submarine Base project construction facility under which $11.1 million had been drawn at the end of Q3.

Given FuelCell Energy's unclear fate at this point, I expect lenders and tax equity investors to be reluctant refinancing the project, particularly given the fact that the power plant needs regular maintenance and stack exchanges over the initial twenty-year power purchase agreement - work that can only be performed by the company.

So far, FuelCell Energy has avoided a bankruptcy filing by a mixture of expense reductions, delaying payments to trade creditors, the one-time licensing agreement with ExxonMobil and selling tens of millions of new shares into the open market.

But all these short-term life support measures have not addressed the company's core problem: The lack of a viable business model.

Without access to capital at reasonable terms, FuelCell Energy won't be able to deliver on its approximately $1.2 billion in project backlog and it is difficult to envision how the company could manage to attract new investors to a capital intensive, low-margin business with an unclear fate at this point.

Also keep in mind that the company has reduced manufacturing capacity by 90% to reduce operation expenses. A restart would likely require additional investment, particularly the re-hiring of discharged employees.

Bottom Line:

FuelCell Energy has so far managed to avoid bankruptcy mainly at the expense of outsized shareholder dilution but time seems to be running out again for the company.

Even assuming a timely solution for the Groton Naval Submarine Base project construction facility, the company would likely run out of funds in early 2020 due to Generate Capital's recent decision to exercise its call right and demand repayment of $10 million in construction loans.

New management continues to face the Herculean task of dealing with the company's short-term debt and funding issues while at the same time developing a viable long-term business plan and raising the necessary capital to execute on it.

Given the issues discussed above, bankruptcy remains the most likely outcome at this point.

That said, with the overhang of the ATM sales removed for now, the stock might very well put up one of its usually short-lived but nevertheless violent rallies on Thursday.

Investors looking for a short sale should patiently wait for any potential momentum to abate as otherwise the risk of getting squeezed out at a considerable loss would be high.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in FCEL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a daytrader, I might decide to enter into a short or long position in FuelCell Energy at any time.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.