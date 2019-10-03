3Q Follow-Up On The Explosive Momentum Portfolio (EMP) Strategy

Merger arbitrage spread may be used to choose alternative 1 over alternative 2, but to engage in merger arbitrage entails a whole other set of risks associated with it.

Following up on the Explosive Momentum Portfolio strategy, the strategy portfolio would have been impacted by 2 acquisition events in 3Q 2019. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) from the energy sector and Total System Services (TSS) from the IT sector would have been acquired, leaving us with some cash from the acquisition payment, and shares of the acquiring companies (Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY and Global Payments GPN). I also show how to calculate returns based on the acquisition deal details, with both APC and TSS having different deal structures.

If the investor has knowledge that a merger/acquisition might happen during his holding period, such as our APC and TSS case, this article also shows 2 possible alternatives that the investor can take to adjust his portfolio for these events.

The returns for the Explosive Momentum Portfolio strategy still outperform the SPY and the most liquid momentum ETF MTUM, regardless of which alternative action the investor chooses to take in order to deal with the merger/acquisition events.

Lastly, it is possible to use the merger arbitrage spread as a signal to determine which alternative the investor should choose if he has knowledge of a merger/acquisition deal. However, the investor should be aware of the risks associated with a merger/acquisition event.

The raw results based on prices

I had previously wrote about a portfolio strategy based on momentum which I named the Explosive Momentum Portfolio (EMP) In it, the data showed that quarterly rebalancing produced an average annual return of 26.39%, with a respectable Sharpe ratio of 1.03. As the 3Q of 2019 ended, I thought it was time to examine how that hypothetical portfolio would have performed in 3Q 2019. The 11 stocks (1 for each of the GICS sector of the S&P 500) were selected at the end of 2Q 2019 based on their 2Q 2019 performance, and we stayed invested in them throughout 3Q 2019. (Table 1: Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance)

If you remember the details of the strategy, each stock is given equal weight in the portfolio, thus the portfolio return is just the arithmetic average of the returns of the 11 stocks. Compared to the broad market proxy SPY, and the momentum ETF MTUM, it appears that our EMP portfolio performed quite well, giving a quarterly return of +4.14%.

However, do not celebrate too soon, some big corporate actions impacted our portfolio this quarter (I highlighted 2 stocks in yellow for a reason). I shall look closer at these events, and explore different possible actions, and how the different actions would have turned out (with the benefit of hindsight).

Corporate Action: Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

As the heading implies, our portfolio was affected by M&A events. The specific differences between a merger and an acquisition can fill a textbook, and entire careers in law and banking can be made from understanding the details. We however, are only going to look at the impact to our investment portfolio.

APC was acquired by OXY in a cash/stock deal, where APC shareholders will be compensated partly in cash, and partly in stock of the acquirer OXY. In this case, each share of APC will be converted into $59 in cash, and 0.2934 shares of OXY. The deal was announced on 09 May 2019 and completed on 09 Aug 2019.

TSS was acquired by GPN in a fully stock deal, where TSS shareholders will be compensated only in stock of the acquirer GPN. In this case, each share of TSS will be converted into 0.8108 shares of GPN. The deal was announced on 28 May 2019 and completed on 18 Sep 2019.

Both deals were completed before the end of 3Q 2019, but the closing prices you see in the table above (also highlighted in yellow) were the last traded price of the 2 acquired stocks. In particular, the APC price was the close of 08 Aug 2019 (deal was completed on 09 Aug 2019), and the TSS price was the close of 17 Sep 2019 (deal was completed on 18 Sep 2019). We should not use these prices to calculate our investment return for 3Q 2019.

Since both deals were announced before the end of 2Q 2019, we would have known of the deals before we selected the stocks to invest in for 3Q 2019. In selecting our stocks for 3Q 2019, we have 2 alternatives:

Continue investing in APC and TSS at the end of 2Q 2019, swap the shares for cash + OXY and GPN respectively when the deal completes, hold OXY and GPN until the end of 3Q 2019. Remove APC and TSS from our list of stocks, invest in the second-best performing stock of the sector (which is now the best performing after removing APC and TSS). In this case, APC will be replaced by TechnipFMC (FTI), and TSS will be replaced by Copart (CPRT).

I shall examine both cases, their outcomes, and whether there is any insight to be gained for future M&A events.

Return outcome of continuing to invest in APC and TSS

In choosing to continue investing in APC and TSS, we would be allowing the deal to carry on. For APC, each share would be converted into $59 cash, and 0.2934 OXY shares on 09 Aug 2019. The 0.2934 OXY shares would collect a dividend of (0.2934 x $0.79) $0.2318 on 08 Sep 2019, and be worth (0.2934 x $44.47) $13.0475 at the end of 3Q 2019. Adding up the bold figures give us a total value of $72.2793 at the end of 3Q 2019 (or a return of +2.44%).

TSS on the other hand, would collect $0.13 dividend on 11 Sep 2019, and be converted into 0.8108 GPN shares on 18 Sep 2019. The GPN shares would be worth (0.8108 x $159) $128.9172 at the end of 3Q 2019. This gives a total value of $129.0472 at the end of 3Q 2019 (or a return of +0.61%).

The details are summarized in the table below:

Return outcome of removing APC and TSS from our list

If we chose to remove APC and TSS from our list, and invest in the next-best-performing stock for their sectors, TechnipFMC (FTI) and Copart (CPRT) respectively, the outcomes become a lot easier to compute:

Seeing the two alternatives' impact on portfolio return

After doing the exercise of calculating returns from the 2 alternatives, we shall see their impact on the overall portfolio return:

While our portfolio return reduced from 4.14%, it is still a pretty good result to have outperformed both the SPY and MTUM regardless of which alternative we chose. Even if the trader was absent-minded and missed out on the M&A news and continued investing in APC and TSS, a +3.77% return is still nice, and the outperformance of both the SPY and MTUM will still put the trader in a good light.

Comparison to the merger arbitrage spread

It is interesting to note that the original wrong returns for APC and TSS in table 1 (+3.13% and +4.00% respectively) were a result of the merger arbitrage spread narrowing. The merger arbitrage spread measures the difference between the stock price of the firm being acquired and the deal price. In layman terms, it is possible to buy the stock of the firm being acquired at its current market price, and then sell it to the acquiring firm at the deal price on the deal completion date, and earn the difference (which is the spread). The following charts extracted from a Bloomberg terminal shows the spread level at the close 2Q 2019 represented by the solid vertical white line (with a red arrow for emphasis):

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation APC:

Total System Services TSS:

The deal price line right at the top represents how much the payment (cash + stock of acquirer) is worth. The deal price fluctuates together with the stock price of the acquirer since the acquirer's stock is used as payment to the shareholders of the firm being acquired. The blue line represents the current stock price of the firm being acquired. The difference between them is the spread, charted in the middle.

In both cases, the spread started out positive (deal price higher than stock price of the firm being acquired), and then the spread narrowed toward the deal completion date as the price of the firm being acquired drifted toward the deal price. This gave us the artificially high return in our initial table 1 because that was assuming we closed our exposure after the deal was completed (at the last traded price of the firm being acquired). However, our actual return using alternative 1 (converting to the acquirers' shares and holding it until the end of 3Q 2019) turned out less than table 1 because in both cases, after converting to the acquirers' shares, the acquirers' share price fell.

While it was possible to earn this spread in these 2 cases (APC and TSS), this return is not a risk-free guaranteed profit, as it is possible for the spread to widen in the event where the deal does not go through in the end. Merger arbitrage is a complex strategy that some hedge funds use, and it has its own set of complex risks.

Conclusion

Our EMP portfolio was impacted by 2 M&A events in 3Q 2019. These events were announced before the end of 2Q 2019, and thus the trader would be able to choose 1 of 2 possible alternative actions for the portfolio in 3Q 2019. This exercise showed the possible alternatives when impacted by these events, and how to adjust forward-tested portfolio results for events.

We also examined the relationship between the merger arbitrage spread and profit. It might be possible to use the merger arbitrage spread level to determine which of our 2 alternatives to choose, if the investor has a view on the probability of the merger concluding successfully. A positive spread can be a signal that there is profit to be made if the deal concludes successfully, but this may be tempered by the acquirer's stock price going down after the deal is concluded as seen in our cases.

While both alternatives showed net positive returns in this case, bear in mind that this is just one data point. 1 quarter worth of data is insufficient to reach a conclusion regarding the course of action that should be taken in future. Future M&A events or returns from other quarters may not always give us net positive results like 3Q 2019 or may not outperform the SPY/MTUM. Still, the backtest of the EMP strategy, combined with this 1 quarter forwardtest, shows very promising results of capturing the momentum factor.

