Yearly S&P 500 Outlook: The Remaining 3 Months Of 2019

"But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one." - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails, serial correlation, and the failure to account for volatility clustering. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication of such an approach is that traditional finance theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) risk in the market.

C-J uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market to correct for the problems noted above. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot's book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains a fractal nature, because of its design, it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

The purpose of C-J is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point. As investors we don't see the underlying process generating movements in the market, we only see the outcomes, thus explaining why "expert" predictions are often wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, "Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating". To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but also in a probabilistic manner.

2019: The First Nine Months

After finishing 2019 at 2506.85, the S&P 500 advanced almost 470 points, or 18.7%, over the first nine months of the year, thereby making it the best first-nine-month period in decades. As for the third quarter itself, after increasing 17.6% in the first six months of the year, the S&P 500 Index increased by 1.19% in the third quarter. As I noted in my market outlook article published in early July, "the median simulation calls for the Index to rise 4.84% over the last six months, a rate decidedly slower than that for the first six months of the year". While the overall nature of the simulation was correct, the increase for the third quarter was even slower than many of the simulation results suggested.

Now with that said plenty of market experts continue to forecast either new record highs, corrections, or bear markets by the end of the year. And there are so many diverse opinions about what will cause the market to move, either positively or negatively, through the remainder of the year including Federal Reserve policy, earnings, trade wars, geopolitical risk, and market technicals. In some ways, while the market hit a record high in July, the list of factors likely to drive the market going forward continues to be much the same list we noted at this time one year ago. In that sense, not much has changed.

So as I began writing this article, I decided to follow my previous approach and frame the C-J results as the answer to three of the questions I find most interesting.

What are the likely changes in the S&P 500 in the fourth quarter of 2019? What about 3,000? Since the beginning of 2018 (almost two years now) so many analysts have been calling for the S&P 500 to end some chosen time period above 3,000. How likely is that result? What about a correction or worse? As noted above, many analysts have been talking about such an outcome for any number of reasons. How likely is the year to end in correction territory or worse?

Fourth Quarter 2018

The results of the simulations show the associated probabilities of various outcomes from C-J's fourth quarter simulations. The median simulation calls for an increase in the S&P 500 Index of 2.62%. That result would have the S&P 500 Index finishing the year at 3,054.73, an increase of 21.85% for the year. Back in early January 2019, I published a yearly market outlook article where I noted a 48.3% chance the S&P 500 Index would increase by 10% or more for the year. Unless we experience a bad fourth quarter, that estimate appears likely to come true. Which brings me to the other questions I was curious for C-J to answer.

So what is the likelihood C-J ends 2019 at 3,000 or above? This is an interesting question as if you go back and look at forecasters analysis in December 2017 you will note we have been talking about a 3,000 S&P 500 Index for almost two years now. It is also a level that has frequently been broken through during the year. Yet as I write this, the market continues to sit below that level. As for C-J, the simulation results suggest a 63.6% likelihood the year ends with the S&P 500 above the 3,000 level and a 57.5% likelihood the year ends with the Index above the 3,027.98 record established back in July.

Finally, the third question asked about the likelihood the year ends in correction territory or worse. From the record high of 3,027.98, a correction would take the market down to 2,725.18. C-J estimates a 5% chance the year ends in correction territory. In addition, a bear market would take the Index down to 2,422.38 or lower. Here C-J estimates only a 0.2% likelihood the year will end with the S&P 500 Index in bear market territory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a long position in an S&P 500 Index fund in a retirement account.



Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.