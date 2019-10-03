Dividend Champions For October 2019

One new Contender and two new Challengers.

32 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 7.73% over their previous payouts.

About the Dividend Champions List

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided “as is” with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

Pumpkin Spiced Dividends?

32 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 7.73% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividends Champions List is available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

U.S.DividendChampions_2019-09-30.xlsx

The Dividend Champions universe has dropped to 879 companies. The average dividend streak remains steady at 14.3 years. The average yield has dropped to 2.89% from 3.04% the previous month.

Additions to Challengers: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) and STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Promotions:

International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) is now a Contender

Deletions:

AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) has been acquired by UGI Corp (UGI)

EMC Insurance Group Inc (EMCI) has been acquired by Employers Mutual Casualty Co.

The following have been removed due to a frozen dividend: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC), General Mills (GIS), P.H. Glatfelter Co. (GLT), InterDigital Inc (IDCC), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM).

Warnings:

It has been more than one year since the following companies last increased their dividend: First American Financial Corp. (FAF), Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR), Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU), Muncy Bank Financial Inc. (OTCPK:MYBF), PS Business Parks Inc (PSB), Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ), Weyerhaeuser Company (WY).

Chart of the Month

This graph is a courtesy of Chuck Carnevale and FAST Graphs. As always, it is not intended as a recommendation, but is just one I found interesting. Do your own due diligence.

How you can help

Errors? Let me know! I don’t have time to manually verify every piece of data presented in this list. If you run across something that is clearly wrong, let me know in the comments or send me a message and I will do my best to get it fixed.

Suggestions? I am always open to your ideas on how the list can be improved.

Spread the word. There may still be people who used to follow David Fish and are unaware that this list is still being produced. Let them know!

Subscribers to the Dividend Kings have early access to monthly updates of the Dividend Champions List. Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.