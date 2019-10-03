Petrobras Will Try To Sell A Modern Drillship For $5 Million

Bassoe Offshore has just reported that Petrobras (PBR) has not given up on its efforts to sell drillship Vitoria 10000 (I discussed the first failed attempt here). The Brazilian oil giant has started a new auction for the rig and set the minimum price at $5 million. The minimum price at the previous auction was $47.5 million.

In my previous article on this story, I wrote that Vitoria 10000 was de-facto a dead rig and that it should not be counted in the potential supply anymore. Petrobras’ new minimum price confirms this view - $5 million is a scrap value of an average drillship as per Bassoe Offshore. The price clearly shows that anyone willing to buy the rig will have to make material investments to return it back to the active fleet. In the current market environment, such investments will not be made without a big contract attached to the rig (and problems with selling the drillship may arise even in such a scenario).

This is why I believe that no one will buy the rig with the ambition to put it back into the active fleet. Anyone willing to buy a drillship has many modern rigs to choose from – Transocean (RIG) has just given up on two Ocean Rig newbuild drillships, the yard that built these drillships has three more rigs to offer, Keppel FELS also has a newbuild drillship. Put simply, you can buy a small fleet right now if you have the money and the desire to invest in ultra-deepwater drilling.

However, a purchase of Vitoria 10000 with the ambition to use it for spare parts may work at $5 million. The rig is of Samsung 10000 design which is shared by drillships in fleets of Constellation (Laguna Star and Amaralina Star), Dleif Drilling (Sertao – a primary scrapping candidate), Etesco (Etesco Takatsugu J), Pacific Drilling (PACD), Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMF) (Saipem 12000), Seadrill (SDRL) (West Polaris, West Capella, West Gemini), Stena (Stena DrillMAX, Stena Carron, Stena Forth), Transocean (Petrobras 10000, Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2), Valaris (VAL) (Valaris DS-3, Valaris DS-4, Valaris DS-5, Valaris DS-6). I believe that if anyone of the above-mentioned drillers purchases the drillship, the market should not worry about another rig joining the active fleet since such a purchase will be done to use the rig as a source of spare parts.

Of course, the attempt to sell a modern drillship for $5 million does not look like a good headline. However, I don’t think that any more near-term damage can be done to the offshore drilling shares in the current environment – falling oil prices and recession fears have completely erased everything that they gained in the first half of September.

The ongoing panic may create interesting speculative opportunities. Often, when a stock breaches a support level after a serious downside move, it does not have neither the technical strength nor the immediate fundamental justification to continue the move. After this, it makes its way back above the previous support line, highlighting the fake nature of the downside breakout and squeezing unfortunate short-sellers. On the chart above, I showed Diamond Offshore, but Noble Corp. (NE), Valaris, Transocean all have similar charts and may present similar opportunities unless Brent oil (BNO) moves south of $55.

Obviously, offshore drilling stocks are completely dependent on market sentiment in the near-term – there can be no fundamental justification for huge upside moves followed by huge downside moves in just one month. Thus, I continue to reiterate that the whole group is better suited for trading (with the use of proper risk management techniques) rather than buy-and-hold investing. Fundamentally, the market rebound is slower than expected at this moment, and this creates (and will continue to create) enormous volatility in drillers’ shares. Proceed with caution.

