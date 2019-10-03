Washington Prime Group Being A Spinoff From Simon Doesn't Mean Simon Simply Dumped All Of Its Bad Assets On It

This is not the case and I provide two examples in Texas. Note, Simon did not only spin off its smaller enclosed malls but also its strip shopping center business.

There are many generalizations in the mall space, some macro (e.g. retail apocalypse in general) and some company-specific (e.g. B-Malls will collapse).

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Income subscribers - find out more here.

There are lots of generalizations in the mall space. With regards to Washington Prime Group (WPG), one of them is that during its formation (spinoff) Simon Property Group (SPG) passed on all of its junk assets to WPG, so it is a matter of time until WPG collapses. Wrong. We will look at two examples in Texas to indicate that one needs to dig deeper before jumping to conclusions.

First off, I am long both SPG and WPG. I have been a long-term shareholder of SPG, going back to early 2010. At the time, it was one of my highest conviction picks and now, 10 years later, the same holds. I believe SPG is the cream of the crop in the mall space, with high-quality assets, lowest debt among peers, international diversification, significant and growing FCF to fund growth initiatives, etc.

Regarding WPG, its portfolio is stronger and more diverse than most think, as ~50% of Core-NOI stems from quality non-traditional mall assets (Open Air - think strip shopping centers) and A-quality hybrid centers (O'Connor JVs). In addition, there is a path towards reaching an inflection point in terms of FFO growth, supported by redevelopment projects such as the ~$70M investment in Scottsdale Quarter, to be income-generating in H2 2019. The Company also maintained 2020 comparable positive NOI growth forecast of at least 2%. WPG's debt is manageable (3rd lowest in the sector) with a large number of unencumbered assets (~70 properties), providing financial flexibility. On top of that, the CEO is consistently buying shares in the open market, despite a falling share price.

Some context on the Washington Prime spinoff

WPG is a result of a spinoff from SPG in 2014. At the time of the spinoff, WPG held interests in 98 retail assets, including the strip mall business formerly owned by SPG. These assets today are known as the "Open Air" centers, and represent one of the key strengths of WPG producing ~1/3 of Core NOI. Recently, Hoya Capital Real Estate published an article entitled "Shopping Center REITs: Dodging Bullets", which mentions inter alia

We're not malls, we promise! Open-air Shopping Center REITs have delivered a relatively strong year despite the reacceleration in store closings and fears of a 'retail apocalypse 2.0'

I agree. In other words WPG's Open Air assets, representing ~1/3 of Core NOI or lets say ~1/3 of WPG's business, can also say "We're not malls, we promise!"

Following the Simon spinoff, WPG acquired Glimcher Realty in a $4.3bn deal. At the time, the merged company owned a portfolio of 119 properties. Note, alongside the deal, SPG acquired Glimcher's Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, NJ and University Park in Ft. Worth, TX for $1.09bn in cash. Also note that the Simon family still holds a substantial interest in WPG.

Since acquiring Glimcher Realty, WPG sold some lower-quality assets (which explains to a certain extent the drop in FFO over the past few years) and has engaged in an ongoing redevelopment program to improve its remaining assets, in which it sees long-term value. Ultimately, the Company anticipates to drive FFO growth by owning a smaller and more focused portfolio, including certain flagship assets like Scottsdale Quarter (award-winning asset). This trend is also evident in other mall companies like Macerich (MAC) and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI). Note, Scottsdale Quarter, expected to be income-generating within 2019, represents approximately 1/3rd (~$70M) of the total amount invested in WPG's 2019 and 2020 redevelopment projects. More information on Scottsdale Quarter can be found in my article entitled "Washington Prime Group Has Many Quality Assets - Case Study Scottsdale Quarter". Note, the ~$70M investment represents 51% of the project spend, as this is a JV project between WPG and O'Connor, so the combined total investment well exceeds $120M. This is a large investment for expanding a property, which is already a core asset in WPG's portfolio. Also, note it is a mixed-use project including office and residential, in addition to retail.

Going back to the WPG spinoff, at the time SPG had noted about the SpinCo (later to be named Washington Prime)

SpinCo's mission will be to own stable, quality strip centers and malls that effectively serve the communities in which they are located. SpinCo is expected to initially own or have an interest in 54 strip centers and 44 malls...SpinCo will operate one of the largest, most diversified portfolios of strip centers and malls in the U.S., having 53 million total square feet in 23 states. Occupancy of SpinCo's strip centers and malls is 94.2% and 90.4%, respectively, as of September 30, 2013, and substantial recent investment has been made in SpinCo's assets.

In Simon's words, the SpinCo (referring to WPG) "will operate one of the largest, most diversified portfolios of strip centers and malls in the U.S."

To repeat myself, it is important to note once again that WPG is not just an enclosed mall company, given that ~1/3 of Core NOI is derived from the Open Air portfolio, which is effectively SPG's strip center business. Also, strip center/shopping centers REIT valuations are not so bad compared to mall REITs. Note my largest investment in the space is Brixmor Property Group (BRX).

What's more, again in Simon's words "Occupancy of SpinCo's strip centers and malls is 94.2% and 90.4%, respectively, as of September 30, 2013".

Following the spinoff and during the years of the so-called 'retail apocalypse', WPG currently owns 50 Open-Air properties with 94.9% occupancy (more than when WPG took over from SPG) and 42 Tier 1 Enclosed Retail Properties (mostly malls) with 90.5% occupancy (slightly more than when WPG took over from SPG). To be fair, the Glimcher acquisition also needs to be factored into the mix, but the same argument still holds.

Two examples to demonstrate that Simon did not just dump bad assets/locations to WPG

Example 1. The Shops at North East Mall, Hurst (Dallas), Texas

Source: Google Maps

The Shops at North East Mall, owned by WPG (green square), is adjacent to North East Mall, owned by SPG (blue square).

As per the latest 10-K pg 30, The Shops at North East Mall, built in 1999, has 100% occupancy and anchor tenants include Best Buy, DSW, Michaels, PetSmart, T.J. Maxx, Barnes & Noble and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Example 2. Lakeline Plaza, Cedar Park (Austin), Texas

Source: Google Maps

Lakeline Plaza, owned by WPG (green square), is adjacent to Lakeline Mall, owned by SPG (blue square).

As per the latest 10-K pg 29, Lakeline Plaza, built in 1998, has 100% occupancy and anchor tenants include Bed Bath, & Beyond, Best Buy, Jumpstreet, Office Max, PetSmart, Ross Dress for Less, T.J. Maxx, Total Wine & More

One could argue, if SPG believed that the strip shopping centers assets (The Shops at North East Mall and Lakeline Plaza) were junk, why keep the adjacent enclosed malls?

Bottom line, these two examples in Texas indicate that one needs to dig deeper before jumping to conclusions such as SPG simply dumped all of its bad assets to WPG. There are many generalizations in the mall space. Be wary of generalizations. Also, SPG spun off the smaller enclosed malls, meaning most are situated in smaller markets. However, A-Malls, like the ones SPG owns, are usually located in larger markets/MSAs, and can therefore attract high-profile tenants like Apple, Tesla as well as high-end and luxury retailers like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, etc (unlikely to find many of those tenants in small towns). However, A-Malls do not serve the majority of the US population. Assets located in smaller markets can also do quite well, like the malls WPG owns. Afterall, it depends on local dynamics. Lets not lose sight that real estate is about location, location, location (smaller towns have needs too) and yet we are in a mode of generalization, generalization, generalization. Very long SPG and WPG.

A final note. In August I wrote an article "Misleading Headlines In The Mall Space - Things Are Actually Much Better" suggesting that mall space overall is in much better shape than what gloomy media headlines suggest. In particular, mall traffic is at a multi-year high as evidenced by several company reports and the Thasos Mall REIT Foot Traffic Index, occupancy rates are hovering around historical high levels, sales PSF are at literally record levels across the board, leasing spreads are generally positive, and malls are transforming into lifestyle-oriented/mixed-use town centers (increasingly less focus on traditional/legacy retail, including apparel). For a review of my past coverage on SPG and WPG see these articles Simon Property Group Is Firing On All Cylinders and Washington Prime Group Is Severely Misunderstood.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long BRX, SPG, WPG.PH and WPG.PI