Simon Property Group Is A Wonderful Company

Investment Thesis

Simon Property Group (SPG) impresses with strong profitability as well as a conservative and efficient policy of allocating shareholder capital. The company earns returns well in excess of its cost of capital and has been increasing the dividend at a double-digit rate for many years. While the elevated debt levels and the state of the retail sector could be a risk in the future, I believe that it is a good time to own this superior company at the current valuation and dividend yield of over 5%.

Company Profile

Simon Property Group is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate which the company calls premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned or had an interest in 235 properties in North America, Asia and Europe. It also has a 21.9% stake in Klépierre, a French real estate company which owns shopping centers in 16 European countries.

Stellar Profitability

SPG has continuously delivered excellent profitability over the past years. The company boasts an operating margin of 50% and a net margin of 41%. Particularly impressive is the FFO conversion rate. This rate indicates the percentage of revenue that is converted into FFO which is a cash flow measurement of REITs. This ratio has been increasing rather substantially from 68% in 2015 to 78% in the most recent 12 months. This means that SPG currently converts almost 80% of its revenue into cash flow. It explains why the company has been able to raise the dividend at a double-digit rate for multiple years while keeping the payout ratio fairly stable.

The company is also very efficient with its use of capital as indicated by the healthy returns on invested capital, well in excess of its cost of capital. SPG has consistently earned double-digit returns on its capital. Return on equity has skyrocketed over the past few years, from 35% in 2015 to 64% in the most recent 12 months, which is almost double. However, this is caused entirely by taking on additional leverage as evidenced by the fact that ROIC has not changed. Nevertheless, the profitability measurements of SPG are certainly impressive and reiterate the company's operational success and efficient use of shareholder capital.

Source: My model, data provided by Seeking Alpha

Shareholder-Friendly Dividend Policy

SPG has been consistently increasing its dividend every year since 2010. This year has even seen two dividend hikes so far. Yearly increases were 15% on average between the years 2010 and 2018. This signals a strong commitment to delivering cash back to shareholders. Payments for 2019 have been $2.05 for the first two payments and $2.10 for the third and latest payment. Together with the last payment of 2018, which was $2.00, these payments add up to a trailing 12 months' dividend of $8.20 per share. At the current trading price of $156 per share, this comes out to a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Source: My model, data provided by Seeking Alpha

As you can see on the chart below, SPG currently trades at around the highest TTM dividend yield in five years. The only better time was in late August of 2019 when the stock dipped into the 140s. Apart from that, this is the best time to own SPG in terms of dividend yield in the past five years.

Data by YCharts

Now, a high dividend yield and consistent dividend increases are only useful if they are sustainable. While the FFO dividend payout ratio has been going up over the past couple of years, it is still below 60%, which is good. Matter of fact, I estimate that SPG can increase the payout ratio to at least 70% without causing any issues. The reason for this is that in 2018, the company spent about 18% of its FFO in capital expenditures on the purchase of new real estate assets, improvements to existing holdings, and operational capex. So, if we take away 20% away from FFO for capital expenditures and pay out 70% in dividends, that still leaves 10% as breathing room for either building up cash reserves to weather a potential market turmoil or increase the investment budget. Either way, SPG has plenty of flexibility due to its conservative use of cash.

Valuation

Despite its exceptional profitability and operating strength, SPG trades at a sizable discount to my fair value estimate of $195 per share. The stock currently trades at 11 times TTM FFO, which is too cheap in my view. At my fair value estimate, the company would trade at a price-to-FFO ratio of 13.7 and a dividend yield of 4.2%. My model assumes 2% revenue growth, in line with growth numbers of recent years, and for the operating margin to stay at the current level. Judging by my estimate, the stock is 20% undervalued, indicating a 25% upside potential.

Source: My model, Data provided by Seeking Alpha

SPG Going Forward

Many investors are doubtful about SPG's ability to weather a recession due to the company's reliance on the well-being of the retail sector. I am not convinced that these fears about a recession justify a negative view on the company. The table below is an excerpt from SPG's 2009 10-K that shows occupancy and rent per square foot data for the years of 2009, 2008 and 2007. Even though occupancy rates declined during the years of 2008 and 2009, rent per square foot actually increased rather than decreased. The rent increases were particularly apparent for the premium outlets where per square foot rents increased by 21% in 2009. There are two main takeaways from these numbers. By selecting only high-quality retail tenants, SPG protects itself against sharp downturns in the overall retail sector. Additionally, the rent increases offset the minor occupancy rate declines. While there is no guarantee that the next recession will play out similarly for the company, the numbers suggest that SPG is aware of its retail-risk exposure and positions itself accordingly. I believe that for investors who consider owning REITs for the income but are afraid of the recession risk, SPG is certainly one of the safer picks due to its high-quality asset and tenant portfolio.

Source: 2009 10-K of SPG

Another positive factor for the company going forward is that 2/3rd of its lease agreements expire in 2022 and beyond. This means that even if short-term leases will not be renewed at all, the company will still receive steady income from the bulk of its tenant pool. In my view SPG's focus on long-term rental agreements further cements its operational strength and ability to withstand sector downturns. Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental Package

Risks

SPG faces risk from two primary sources, its exposure to the retail sector and its high debt load. The portfolio of the company consists of retail real estate, which means that SPG is heavily reliant on the retail sector doing well. If stores go bankrupt and SPG cannot find new tenants, then the vacancy rate will rise, which in turn means less revenue for Simon. However, as previously outlined, the company is well positioned for a recession due to its selection of high-quality tenants and focus on long-term leases.

The other risk factor is the debt. SPG is extraordinarily leveraged with $31 billion in assets against only $3.5 billion in equity, which translates into a leverage ratio of 8.5. Still, interest coverage stands at 3.5, meaning that the company is able to service the debt without any issues. Given that the real estate asset class provides steady cash flows and lease agreements guarantee these cash flows for multiple years, the debt should not be too big of an issue for SPG. Nevertheless, investors should keep in mind the nature of leverage. It increases returns on the way up, but also increases losses on the way down.

Conclusion

Simon Property Group is an excellent company with impressive profitability that very intelligently uses shareholder capital. While the company faces some macroeconomic risk in the fact that it is reliant on the state of the retail sector, this does not justify the valuation discount. In my view, this is a good time for investors to build a position in a strong company that provides opportunity for both capital appreciation and a good dividend yield at the same time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The points presented in this article are estimates and opinions of the author and may or may not correctly indicate the future. I am not a financial advisor and this report is not to be considered financial advice. Please always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.