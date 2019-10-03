Merit Medical: Revised Guidance Just A Speed Bump

Introduction

In July, Merit Medical (MMSI) issued their Q2 2019 results and while the individual quarter's results were strong, a revised 2019 guidance with an almost 50% EPS cut sent the stock cratering after the report.

Q2 revenue was up 14.4%, around 9% with constant currency. I believe this increase was in part due to an acquisition, as the company firmly ignored it and promptly when on to talk about the real story. Earnings for Q2 were almost half of Q2 2018 due to higher income taxes and lower operating income.

Management revised 2019 guidance downwards with a slight decrease in gross margin and a GAAP eps cut of almost half. It is clear that this is management updating their guidance for the year to include the eps results of Q1 and Q2 2019. Revenue guidance remained relatively unchanged.

My read on this is that the acquisition spree the company has been on lately is taking a short term toll on its results. The numbers seem to indicate that some of the acquisitions were unprofitable or had lower margins than Merit, which results in the combined margins suffering.

In 2018 and 2019, the company acquired certain assets from Becton Dickinson, DirectAccess Medical, Vascular Insight, and all of Cianna Medical and Brightwater. The company spent $300m on acquisitions in 2018, and 225m in the two previous years.

Management indicated its working on consolidating all these purchases, launching new products, and looking for cost savings. SG&A increases were also a big driver of lower than expected results this year so far.

Balance Sheet

Whenever I see companies on acquisition sprees, I like to analyze how they paid for the acquisitions and how much firepower they have left. Since 2017, the company has leveraged up slightly. The debt to equity ratio increased from 40% to 44%. The common stock account has increased about $200 million, so the acquisitions have included a large stock component, diluting shareholders.

But overall, due to the amount of stock used, the balance sheet remains in reasonable shape. Nothing too concerning there. The one point I would like to make is that almost all of their debt is coming due in the 1-3 year window. Expect a big roll over or payment coming in the near future.

International - The Long Game

I mentioned in my intro that SG&A expenses increased substantially, partially driving the company's weaker 2019 results. A portion of these are for the company's ongoing international expansion.

In their 2018 annual report, Merit cites that international sales now make up 44% of all sales and were up 26% year-over-year. The company still seems to think that they are in the early stages of this expansion, but with the number of countries they are in and the amount of sales they are generating, it appears they are much further along than that.

It will be interesting to see if they can continue to expand their new products and acquired businesses into these new markets, which could act as a buffer against an unpredictable US healthcare environment.

Despite a rough 2019, the company has been doing very well the past couple years. Sales and net income growth has been strong since 2016.

Risks

Other than the usual competitive risks that Merit's legacy products lose sales due to new innovation, the chief risk I see with Merit and most medical device companies is potential changes in the way medical devices are approved.

Currently many devices face a far less strenuous process than prescription drugs do. They do not have to undergo multiple human trials if they are able to use the quick pathway known as 510k. This allows companies to claim that a device is substantially similar to an existing one and obtain cleared status from the FDA, which allows them to sell their product. Other ways to get your product on sale include an actual "approval" which can take different forms or have different applications.

An actual approval would take more trials and is much more rigorous, similar to the phase I, II, III process pharmaceuticals go through. In late 2018, a variety of stories broke about harmful medical devices that were rushed to market through the 501k process. The FDA promised to revise the process, which could include removing this exemption which has been in place 1976 and is clearly now a full fledged loophole.

Valuation & Conclusion

Merit now trades at ~$30 at the time of publication. This is down from $60 before Q2. Many websites show a decent valuation using $1.77 as the eps figure, which is either incorrect or including past earnings that may not be a good indicator. If we use the new guidance of $.62-$.84 in earnings, we get a very high PE of 41.

I like the company of Merit overall. The business model appears consistent and has generated good returns for many years. The aggressive acquisitions may not have fully paid off but have the chance to. There is still room to diversify and grow internationally. Really, my only issue is the price.

Regardless of using TTM, 2018, 2019, or 2020 earnings I can't make a real case for the current valuation, even after the large post-Q2 drop. I think that around $20 a share would be my happy place and will place a watch for the stock at that point.

