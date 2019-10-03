Top Performing Stock With Strong Price Appreciation: Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield's strong management has an excellent ability to secure low valued assets and turn them into sources of cash flow.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has been one of the best performing dividend stocks in terms of price appreciation over the past decade. The company has over $385 billion in assets under management [AUM] and $164 billion in fee bearing capital. The stock increased from below $9 in the beginning of 2009 to the current price of over $52. That is a gain of 478% as compared to the S&P 500'S (SPY) gain of 292% over the same time period. BAM's performance was driven by the company's strong FFO (funds from operations) growth over the long-term.

Brookfield has a good chance to continue their strong performance as management employs their effective strategy and from multiple competitive advantages. These factors have the potential to drive double-digit FFO growth for most years. That should be the positive catalyst needed to drive the stock to outperform the S&P 500 going forward. The following is my long-term thesis for Brookfield.

Brookfield's Sustainable Competitive Advantages: Rating - Strong

There are multiple things that make Brookfield consistently successful. One of the key competitive advantages is the company's large scale capital. BAM has the ability to make large transactions where there are few competitors. The company does large scale fund raising which comes from various sources. BAM raised $40 billion in funds and is on their way to receiving a total of $50 billion for the recent capital raising effort.

The large scale capital allows Brookfield to make large investments in real estate, infrastructure projects, distressed investments, short-term financing to companies, renewable energy assets, etc. The ability to acquire large scale assets allows BAM to acquire office buildings, master-planned residential properties, utility-scale energy projects, etc.

The other competitive advantage is that the company has a diverse portfolio of investments. While other companies may only invest in real estate, BAM has investments spread across a variety of industries including real estate, private equity, renewable energy, infrastructure, equities, fixed income, hedge funds, and alternative investments.

The company is also diverse geographically. BAM is based in Toronto, Canada, but invests globally in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Australia. The company has room for growth since it didn't yet tap into Africa or Russia. Attractive investments may exist as these regions continue to develop. There are also growth opportunities in regions where the company is already invested.

BAM's operational expertise is another competitive advantage. This allows the company to get the most cash flow from their operations. This is done by improving the assets that they purchase after getting them at attractive prices. This also includes operating or managing the assets effectively. For example, BAM operates their real estate in a way that maintains profitability. The end result is a collection of profitable, cash flow producing assets.

Brookfield's Management Strength: Rating - Strong

Brookfield's management has an excellent ability to find assets at low values and turn them into cash flow producers. They purchase assets at low prices, improve them, then extract cash flow from managing them. They will also sell some assets at opportune times.

The management strength is reflected in FFO growth over time. BAM achieved double-digit FFO growth over the past four years. They are expected to continue with double-digit FFO growth in 2019 and 2020 according to consensus estimates. BAM is expected to achieve about 22% FFO growth in 2019 and 12% FFO growth in 2020.

Management effectively raises funds from a diverse set of sources. The $50 billion expected to be raised in the recent fund drive comes from hundreds of limited partners. This includes: public and private pension plans, and sovereign wealth funds.

Another example of management strength is shareholder friendliness. The company paid dividends every year since the year 2000. Although the company didn't increase the payment every year during this time, the payments have remained relatively steady. The company repurchases share consistently, reducing dilution over time for investors. The greatest benefit for the BAM ticker is the stock price appreciation which outperformed the market over the past decade.

Balance Sheet/Cash Flow: Rating - Strong

Brookfield's strong balance sheet and cash flow gives the company flexibility to fund the business's operations, to expand, and to return cash to shareholders (dividends and buybacks). Brookfield has 1.56x more total assets than total liabilities for shareholders' equity of $103 billion. The company has $7.45 billion and total cash and $130 billion in total debt.

While the amount of total debt is high, Brookfield's strong positive cash flow allows the company to repay the debt regularly. The company had $5.36 billion in operating cash flow [TTM]. Brookfield balances their operating cash flow to pay down debt, pay dividends, buyback shares, and for acquisitions, etc.

Keep in mind that they also issue new debt on a regular basis. This would be an issue if the company's operating cash flow significantly weakened or turned negative.

Brookfield's Attractive Relative Valuation

Since Brookfield's stock is driven by FFO growth over the long-term, I used forward price to FFO to evaluate the company's valuation. I'm using the expected FFO for 2020. Brookfield is trading with a forward Price/FFO of 14. Brookfield is trading 19.5% below Boston Properties' (BXP) Price/FFO of 17.4.

Boston Properties is a solid company which develops and owns Class A office properties in the United States. However, BXP doesn't have the product portfolio and geographic diversification that Brookfield has.

Brookfield is expected to grow FFO at a double-digit pace of about 12% in 2020, while Boston Properties is expected to grow FFO at about 6.5%. Brookfield's lower valuation and stronger growth suggests that the stock has a good chance to outperform Boston Properties' stock over the next year.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

Brookfield depends on raising capital from third parties. The company would likely struggle to increase revenue and grow FFO at a strong pace if they were unable to secure ongoing funding in-line with their goals in the future.

Recessions could lead to vacancies in the company's rented properties and could lessen the amount of third party funding that is raised. However, the company uses economic downturns to make opportunistic purchases of distressed properties. So, there could be some positives along with the negatives during recessions.

Long-Term Investment Outlook for Brookfield Asset Management: Strong

Summary Table of Brookfield's Strengths:

Overall long term outlook Very Bullish Sustainable competitive advantages Strong Management Strength Strong Outlook for revenue and FFO growth Strong

I realize that income investors may not be excited about BAM's 1% yield. However, the BAM ticker is likely to achieve market-beating price appreciation as the company continues to strive to grow FFO at double-digit rates for most years in the future.

The company's strategy of buying assets at attractive values, improving them, managing them effectively (while producing cash flow from them), and selling some for profits, has the potential to drive continued double-digit FFO growth. Brookfield's strong FFO growth has a good chance of driving the stock to outperform the S&P 500 going forward.

For those who want higher yield, you could consider the Brookfield Property REIT (BPR), which yields 6.6% or the company's renewable power partnership, Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), which yield 5.6%. Just be aware that the individual partnership REITs are not as diversified as the BAM ticker. Also realize that the price action for the other tickers will most likely act differently than the BAM ticker due to differences in growth.

The outlook for BAM looks positive as the low-interest rate environment continues for the foreseeable future. The Federal Reserve just cut interest rates for the second time this year. This is likely to keep lending rates attractively low, which allows BAM to secure low rates when they issue new debt.

