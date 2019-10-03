Ok, I Said It

The Fed, in my estimation, is going to have to continue to lower American interest rates to support the economy and fight back against both China and the European Union.

When the London gaming houses were all saying that Brexit would never happen, I took the opposite tact. I said at the time that who was betting was gaming the outcome, and it turned out that I was right. I stated that Brexit was going to happen, I stood by my convictions, and our current reality has long settled the matter.

I said on "Squawk Box" that Trump was going to win the election. My friends looked at me as if I had lost my mind. Now, I am a big boy, and I stood up and took the heat. After writing "Out of the Box" for 18 years, I am quite tough enough to withstand the blowbacks. I have no issue with being wrong, but I do possess a crystal ball, it sits on my desk, and I am savvy enough to look into it and state what I honestly think. I do not pimp, I do not tout, and what you get in my commentary for all of these years is my honest opinion.

I can't give you more than that!

It is my opinion that the House will pass the Articles of Impeachment. First it was Russia, and now it is the Ukraine, and it has been a political solution trying, as hard as it can, to find an answer. That is the nature of American politics these days as the hunt is on to bring President Trump to his knees. My comments here are not political for the sake of politics. My comments here are solely based upon what these political maneuverings are going to do to the markets, as the shouting and finger pointing and accusations continue unabated during the next year as we approach the next elections. This political battle, I can virtually assure you, is only going to get worse, and it is not going to go away.

I have coined the term "Polinomics," as I foresee politics outweighing economic data as a more potent force to influence the markets. The numbers will come and go and the politicians will make every claim imaginable to enforce their viewpoints and the markets will shudder as any hint of truth is hidden by their own agendas. Trying to find actuality is becoming almost impossible as our politicians and the media play "pin the tail on the donkey" with fevered exuberance. I would point out that "pin the tail on the donkey" has now evolved. Going into the House generated Impeachment, it is now "Pin the tail on the elephant," and we should all note the change of title.

When the Impeachment finally gets to the Senate for trial, I expect a different outcome. The Republicans are going to subpoena everyone and their brother, and it is here that I expect some massive political shocks. The game is one-sided for the most part, going into the Senate trial, but then watch for some significant reversals. What may happen here, in my view, will overshadow our "Game of Thrones" with China and also our "Game of Thrones" with the European Union. These struggles will both intensify with China and the "tariff wars," and then with the ECB, and their drive to further lower interest into negative territory because the nations of the EU cannot afford their budgets or their social programs.

The Fed, in my estimation, is going to have to continue to lower American interest rates to support the economy and fight back against both China and the European Union. We are currently in a "Borrower's Paradise," and I do not expect that to stop, but only broaden during the next year. The Fed, it should be noted, really has no choice except to defend American interests, when our country is under siege. That is my take.

However, having called it a "Borrower's Paradise," there is a flip side to this position. The other side of the coin is a "Fixed-Income Nightmare." What is currently happening will push individuals, insurance companies, pension funds and Wall Street firms into riskier and riskier bets to preserve their income streams and profits. This is going to cause some major upsets, yet unknown, as major mistakes are made upon the way.

This will also impact our political system as retirees and savers scream, as their incomes plummet. I fully expect this to be part of the decision-making process, as Americans go to the polls, and I do not think that the vast majority of Americans have any desire to become a socialist nation, regardless of the stuff that is thrown about by some of our politicians. It is my viewpoint that standing on your own two feet, working hard, and having the opportunity to get somewhere, is an integral part of American life. I do not see this changing.

During the next year Grant's Rules, beginning with "Preservation of Capital" will hold sway. I have a program for providing monthly income and I think anyone's program for providing income will become increasingly important during the next year. It is also my view that appreciation bets that work will become increasingly difficult to find as risk, which I believe is coming off the table, will build up both in force and speed, as America's political process intensifies.

Things are going to get tough! Batten down the hatches!

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.