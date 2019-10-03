Flower One Holdings, Inc. Is Worth Watching Closely

Q2 sales were higher than expected, and the company has guided a ramp-up in sales going forward as they recently completed the build-out of their Las Vegas flagship greenhouse.

Investment Thesis

In my article on August 28, 2019, I expressed serious concerns regarding the pronounced volatility of many stocks trading in the cannabis/marijuana space. Since then, I've written 2 other articles which have stated that, in my view, the upcoming industry shakeout will materially affect valuations. Recent serious issues regarding the risks of vaping have heightened my reservations about 2 companies in particular - Turning Point Brands (TPB) and Vape Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:VAPE), which currently trades at $0.0004, and I consider a "dead stock walking." The magnitude of the vapor fallout is underscored by the 9/25/19 announcement that Altria Group Inc. (MO) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) ended their "discussions to reunite in a colossal merger that could have been worth more than $200 billion." For this reason, I'd avoid MO as their $12.3B investment for a 35% interest in privately-held Juul in 2018 is in peril of going up in smoke. I've also become increasingly jaded by the continued suboptimal performance of the major players in the sector who do not appear to have a well-defined path to profitability. This will likely have a "trickle-down" effect on the whole cadre of their substantially less well-capitalized peers in terms of their ability to attract investor interest in this frothy market. The bottom line is that FLOOF is hamstrung by external factors well beyond their control despite having a differentiated business model and other positive optics. My view is that valuations throughout the cannabis/marijuana market are destined to undergo a significant reset and although FLOOF may have a much better chance of weathering the storm than many of its peers, the company is in limbo until then. Caveats aside, let's become acquainted with this under the radar $227.5M microcap, shall we?

Corporate background

Flower One Holdings, Inc. (FLOOF) is a Canadian company incorporated on January 9, 2007. FLOOF, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is licensed for medical and recreational marijuana cultivation and production in the State of Nevada. The Company's facilities are used for cannabis cultivation as well as the processing, production, and packaging of dry flower, cannabis oils, concentrates, and infused products. On September 21, 2018, the Company completed a reverse takeover transaction ("RTO") whereby CNX Holdings Inc. ("CNX"), a privately held corporation, amalgamated with a wholly‐owned subsidiary of the Company and the shareholders and option holders of CNX received corresponding securities of the Company on a 1:1 basis. Upon completion of the RTO, the shareholders of CNX obtained control of the consolidated entity. In applying acquisition accounting to a reverse acquisition, CNX was identified as the accounting acquirer, and, accordingly, Flower One is considered to be a continuation of CNX, with the net assets of the Company at the date of the RTO deemed to have been acquired by CNX.

Flower One's 2019 Stock Performance

The price of FLOOF stock has held up quite well in 2019 despite industry headwinds and, currently, trades at $1.27, up 20% YTD as this chart shows:

Let's review the relevant key financial metrics of the 5 stocks that Seeking Alpha classifies as FLOOF's peer group and compare how they have performed in 2019:

Company Name Flower One Holdings Inc. DionyMed Brands Inc. (OTCQB:DYMEF) Plus Products Inc. (OTCQB:PLPRF) Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCPK:VREOF) Halo Labs Inc. (OTCQX:AGEEF) 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX:CNXXF) Market Cap 227.5M 4.0M 102.1M 104.4M 51.8M 280.7 52 Wk High 1.81 3.21 6.01 5.06 0.68 2.25 52 Wk Low 0.88 0.11 2.52 1.14 0.0003 0.38 Recent 1.27 0.12 2.82 1.35 0.22 0.53 YTD % +20% -95% -7% -70% 0 -22%

Gross Profit Margin 3,655.40% 28.68% 17.48% 101.51% 13.21% 67.02% EBIT Margin 2,429.46% -135.42% -94.95% 33.58% -44.01% -44.0% Net Income Margin 757.82% -220.57% -106.26% -27.58% -67.91% -67.9%

As the table above indicates, FLOOF's stock is up 20% YTD, which is #1 in its peer group. By far, the worst performer YTD is DionyMed which is down ~95%; followed by Vireo Health, down 70%; 4Front Ventures, down 22%; Plus Products, down 7%; and Halo Labs which is essentially unchanged. Based on the above data, my key takeaway is that FLOOF will continue to outperform their peer group. FLOOF has a Piotroski F-Score of 5 or ("neutral") which is much better than the "low score" ratings of their peer group. For readers of this article who may be unfamiliar with the usefulness of this metric or those who would like to learn more about it, I suggest this link to Investopedia, which is one of my favorite "go-to" websites for basically all things financial. The broad-based downturn which had affected the industry for most of 2019 worsened in Q3 as the top 3 most-widely held stocks (CRON, TLRY, and ACB) by the ETFs that I track as a barometer of industry sentiment are down ~40% since 6/30/19. This means that it is critical to only consider companies that have demonstrated the capacity to preserve their capital by making disciplined choices combined with management teams that have deep industry experience.

Why FLOOF?

Flower One reported better than expected Q2 revenues of $636,000, representing an increase of 19% from the first quarter of the year. FLOOF's earnings of $0.02 sharply contrasted with the other 5 stocks in their peer group and ~80% of companies in the Public Cannabis Company Revenue Tracker that had negative bottom lines for their most recent reporting period. Here are links to FLOOF's Q3 press releases (including excerpts of interest) which readers are encouraged to review:

Flower One Hires Cannabis Industry Executive Kellen O'Keefe to Lead Strategy and Development

O'Keefe will oversee Flower One's market strategies, including ongoing investor relations and the growth and development of the company's Brand Partner program."

Flower One and Deuces 22 Enter Agreement to Bring High-Quality, Premium-Level Cannabis to Nevada

Deuces 22 is the new premium-quality, lifestyle cannabis brand founded by four-time NBA champion John Salley, and daughter Tyla Salley. Emphasizing quality and convenience, Deuces 22 is focused on providing cannabis consumers with access to locally-produced, high-quality flower."

Flower One Announces Official Launch of Nevada's Largest Cannabis Extraction and Production Facility

Flower One's production lab has been intentionally designed for large-scale product fulfillment. By leveraging multiple extraction methods - namely ethanol, LPG, and CO2 - that run in parallel, Flower One has access to three upstream extraction channels, granting it the flexibility to leverage the specific extraction techniques needed to produce a wide range of cannabis products."

Flower One Sells Nevada Indoor Cultivation and Production Facility to Cannabis REIT for $20 Million

Flower One is thrilled to form a long-term partnership with Treehouse, enabling us to access significant capital to continue our expansion in Nevada and potentially beyond. Flower One is actively pursuing multi-state opportunities and plans to utilize its partnership with Treehouse in order to do so. Treehouse provides an excellent source of non-dilutive capital for Flower One's growth strategy and they bring the utmost professionalism to the industry."

Flower One Holdings gets "Buy" rating at Industrial Alliance

We believe Flower One (Holdings) shares represent an attractive buying opportunity at current levels now that the conversion of the flagship greenhouse is complete and the Company focuses on increasing its penetration of the Nevada market…"

Analysis of FLOOF's 6/30/19 consolidated statement of financial position

The company has made significant progress in 2019 as they have improved their current ratio from 0.28 on 12/31/18 to 3.2 on 6/30/19. Flower One's asset base during that time period has increased more than 75%. As of 6/ 30/19, Flower One had working capital of $41.9M compared to a working capital deficit of $32.9M at 12/31/18.

Analysis of FLOOF's 6/30/19 Statements of Operations

Flower One achieved earnings of $0.10 in its first full quarter of operations, which is a strong achievement. Based on these results, FLOOF has a PE ratio of ~25% as compared to the other 5 stocks its peer group, all of which had negative earnings.

Valuation

There are limited metrics upon which to do a rigorous valuation exercise given FLOOF's short revenue-producing history of 10 months. However, FLOOF ranks #1 in its peer group in gross profit margin, EBIT margin and net income margin which bodes well going forward as the company ramps up sales from the greenhouse and achieves economies of scale associated with large-scale production. This competitive advantage should help Flower One grow organically and increase their margins.

Conclusion

Based on the foregoing discussion, the challenges facing the industry may increase at a faster pace going forward, resulting in a "survival of the fittest" scenario. The vaping industry, in particular, is under intense government scrutiny and consumer pushback. And on 9/20/19, Walmart (WMT) announced that it will stop selling all e-cigarettes citing "regulatory uncertainty" which means Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) is particularly vulnerable to a significant price correction. However, FLOOF is well-positioned to compete in this ever-changing environment by virtue of its focus on the lucrative Nevada market and state of the art facilities. Developing a set of "best practices" and expanding strategic alliances and industry partnerships that they can incorporate as they expand are essential keys to success. However, given their strong management and leadership team, I believe that FLOOF is up to the task of achieving this objective.

