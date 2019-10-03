Northrim BanCorp's Earnings Expected To Decline

Due to earnings expectation, it is expected that NRIM will forgo its tradition of annual increment in dividend for 2020.

Loans are also expected to rise leading to an increase in net interest income, but the increase will be insufficient to counter the effect of higher non-interest expense.

Northrim BanCorp's (NRIM) earnings are expected to dip in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020 due to a rise in non-interest expense. While net interest income is also expected to rise, it will be unable to completely offset the impact of higher non-interest expense. Due to the prospects of a decline in earnings, it is expected that NRIM will break with its tradition of increasing dividends every year, and instead maintain dividends at current level throughout next year.

Non-Interest Expense to Drag Earnings

NRIM's non-interest expense surged by 16% quarter over quarter in 2QFY19. As the reasons for this jump were normal and recurring, non-interest expense is expected to remain high in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020. According to the 2QFY19 earnings release, the jump in non-interest expense was attributable to:

two new branch locations in Soldotna and East Anchorage,

higher compensation costs for the mortgage banking operations due to increased loan originations,

investment in technology, and

increase in medical costs associated with the self-insured medical plan.

Out of the above reasons, the top three are likely to repeat in the future; hence, I expect non-interest expense to continue to rise at a normal rate going forward. This increase in expenses is likely to drag earnings in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020.

Loan Growth to Slow in 2020

NRIM's loan growth is expected to stay strong in the remainder of 2019, but then start tapering off. The assumption for 2019 is based on management's guidance given in the 2QFY19 earnings release, wherein the CEO commented "Our loan pipeline, for both home mortgages and business loans, continues to be robust...".

Beyond 2019 I expect loan growth to decline as NRIM is based in Alaska whose economic outlook is not very bright. Alaska's GDP growth was recorded at a high level of 3.9% in 1Q2019, compared to 3.1% for the nation, but going forward this growth rate is likely to trend downwards. One reason for our outlook of economic slowdown is Alaskan economy's greater than average reliance on the oil and gas sector. Oil prices have recently spiked because of tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, but they are unlikely to remain elevated in the wake of global economic problems and consequent softening of demand. Another factor contributing to the prospects of economic slowdown in Alaska is the US-China Trade war and the resultant negative effect on the overall economy of the United States.

Unemployment is also much higher in Alaska than in the rest of the United States, which bodes ill for the outlook on residential mortgages. Alaska's unemployment was reported at 6.2% in August 2019 while the comparable national rate remained at 3.7%. All of these factors combined have led to my loan growth expectation of 3.7% for 2019. In 2020 growth of net loans is expected to slow to 2% year over year. The table below shows the estimates for net loans as well as other key balance sheet items.

NIM to Decline Slightly in 2020

As mentioned in the latest earnings release, NRIM's strategy is to maintain a short duration for loans and investments. As a result, I expect most of the effect of the 50bps Fed rate cut in 9MFY19 to be visible on yields in the remainder of this year and first half of 2020. Overall it is expected that average yields on earning assets will decline by 6bps in the second half of 2019 and by another 6bps in 2020.

Around 90% of NRIM's total deposits were from transactional accounts as at the end of June 2019, which means that the bulk of the impact of the rate cut will be immediate, with only very little lagged effect. Consequently I'm expecting a 10bps decline in funding cost in the second half of 2019, and no decline in 2020.

The decline in yields and funding cost is expected to result in a dip in net interest margin, NIM, of 2bps in 2020. I do not expect any further rate cut by the Federal Reserve till the end of 2020. If the Fed surprisingly cuts rates then I will revise my NIM expectations further downwards.

Earnings to Decline Due to Non-Interest Expenses

I expect the rise in non-interest expense to undermine the increase in net interest income and non-interest income. Consequently, earnings are expected to decline by 14% in 2019 and 2% in 2020 on a year-over-year basis. The table below summarizes the earnings estimates.

Dividends Likely to be Maintained

As a result of the expectation of earnings decline, I expect NRIM to break with its tradition of increasing dividends almost every year. Instead of an increase, I expect the company to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.33 per share throughout next year. I do not expect dividends to be cut as NRIM's Tier I ratio was at a high level of 15.03% at June end 2019 (compared to regulatory requirement of 6.00%), which minimizes any threat of dividend reduction. Also, the dividend estimate implies a comfortable payout ratio of 54%, thus limiting the need to cut dividends.

Dividend per share of $0.33 per quarter, or $1.32 for full year 2020, suggests a dividend yield of 3.33%.

NRIM Overvalued in the Market

NRIM has traded at an average price to book ratio of 1.10x since 2013, as shown in the table below.

Taking the product of the historical price to book multiple and the forecast book value per share of $32.2 gives us a target price of $35.4 for December 2020. This target price is 10.6% below NRIM's September 30, 2019 closing market price, implying that the stock is currently overvalued. The table below gives the sensitivity of the target price to different levels of price to book multiple. NRIM becomes fairly valued when I use a multiple of 1.25x to value the stock.

Conclusion: Adopting a Neutral Stance

Combining the dividend yield and price downside estimates gives a total expected return of negative 7.3%. Based on the total return I'm adopting a Neutral stance on the stock. Investors should buy the stock if NRIM's market price dips to below $32.19, which is 10% below the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.