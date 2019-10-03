World Growth Slows: A Rush To The Bottom

As a result, politicians seem to be advocating policies that could create a "rush to the bottom" where no one wins, for world trade is not a zero-sum game.

Most analysts argue that the economic problems now occurring have arisen due to the uncertainty created in the manufacturing sector by threats of tariffs and other restrictions on trade.

On Wednesday I posted “Keep Watching Those Bond Yields.”

And the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note dropped to 1.59%.

The yield on the 10-year note was down from 1.69% on last Friday.

The estimated inflationary expectations built into these yields remained roughly the same for all three dates at around 1.52%.

The drop in longer-term interest rates, a decline of only 10 basis points, can be attributed to a rush on “risk averse” monies into the US government securities market. This is consistent with what I have been writing about for the last six months and is also consistent with the move in this interest rate and a constant estimate of inflationary expectations.

Most similar interest rates in major countries rose at the same time - in German, Italy, Japan, the U.K., France, Portugal and Spain.

The chief loser in the US market Wednesday was the stock market.

The S&P 500 index fell from 2977 at the close last Friday, to end the day on Tuesday at 2888, about a 3.0% slip.

The major excuse given for the market disturbances this week are the market uncertainties about world economic growth.

The concern about economic growth is coming from the perceived trade wars that are circulating all over the place. As reported by the Financial Times,

Chad Bown, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute of International Economics, blamed increasing uncertainties surrounding the US-China trade war for the gathering weakness in the global economy. "Rather than bet wrong on the policies of someone like President Trump, some companies are putting off investment decisions. Others are being forced to reckon with the consequences of higher costs," he said.

Manufacturing, particularly, is pulling back, and both business investment and trade are both pulling back from earlier growth rates.

The purchasing managers index (PMI) for the eurozone dropped to 45.7 last month, down from 47.0 in August. This was its lowest level since October 2012.

Furthermore, the Institute for Supply Management index of US manufacturing activity fell much more than expected, to 47.8 - its worst reading since June 2009 - vs. 49.1 in August.

In addition, the World Trade Organization granted the US the permission to raise tariffs on as much as $7.5 billion worth of European products.

The trade wars are more than just talk.

Greg Ip writes in The Wall Street Journal about how this slowdown is a worldwide phenomenon, but is also something new for policymakers to deal with:

Historically, the US has been largely immune from foreign forces because exports were a relatively small part of the economy and its financial markets responded mostly to domestic influences…”

But, this has changed, and for three reasons. First, the world’s share of gross domestic product has grown, primarily due to the rise of China. Second, trade has become a larger share of US output. And third, world capital markets have become more integrated.

Mr. Ip mentions another factor later on in the piece when he talks about global supply chains and how their expansion and restructuring have played a role in the new world scene.

In essence, regardless of whether leaders want to admit it, the world is global now and people had better learn to live with that fact.

Countries are just not as separate from each another policy-wise as they once were: One cannot so easily be isolated from another when it comes to actions like tariffs or policy changes.

What we have seen over the past six months or so, and the movements that have just taken place over the past several days, underline the extent to which “safe havens” factor in to today’s world.

United States bonds are still yielding a positive rate of interest, and are still considered to be risk-free.

As we have seen in recent months, but also over the past two and a half years, “risk-averse” monies have come from all over the world into the “safe haven” known as the United States bond market. As world uncertainty increases, these flows persist.

The activity seen over the past few days is just further evidence of this fact.

Economic growth in the United States, in one sense, is being pulled down by the economic weakness in the rest of the world.

But the pressure that the United States is placing on trade relationships these days is exacerbating the situation by creating an uncertainty that is keeping businesses from trading and investing. As a consequence, manufacturing is suffering throughout the world.

Putting the blame for this situation on the Federal Reserve is ignoring the reality of the situation. Reducing US interest rates to “zero or below zero” is just accelerating a “rush to the bottom.”

If the Fed lowers interest rates, the European Central Bank will further lower its interest rate, as will the Bank of England. And then we will have another round of cuts.

The uncertainty in the world must be reduced. Trade within the world must be stimulated.

As I have written before in “World Trade is Not A Zero-Sum Game”,

Negotiating trade between nations or between groups of nations is either a win-win situation or a lose-lose situation, but it is not a zero-sum game.

Right now we are in a lose-lose situation and the politicians are just making things worse by continuing that “rush to the bottom.” We see the results of these efforts by the movements of “nervous” money throughout the world right now.

Someone needs to turn the game around!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.