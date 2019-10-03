Thoughts On Brexit: The European View

The investor key takeaway is that it could be a little bumpy on the stock markets, but in the long term investors are unlikely to feel negative effects.

(Source: Brexit (maybe) ahead)

Recently Seeking Alpha published a Q&A feature regarding Brexit, and asked me to participate. In particular, this involved possible scenarios affecting every investor. The whole project was structured as Q&A.

(Brexit Q&A feature published by Seeking Alpha)

I live and work in Europe, and was a bit involved with the European Commission during my time in Brussels. While this was a great way to put my own thoughts into order, I was somewhat limited by the given limit of 100 words per response. I decided I would like to take the opportunity here to go into more detail of the individual aspects in a separate article.

Why the Brexit concerns investors

Of course, Brexit has not only a political dimension, but also an economic one. In addition to the impact that Brexit will have on ordinary British citizens who have a job, friends or partners in other European countries, Brexit will also have a certain impact on companies and thus on investors. In formal terms, Brexit separates two previously unified markets. These markets were characterized by common rules and cornerstones. Businesses could act freely, there were uniform laws and, in disputes of Community importance, there was also the right to obtain a European-wide court ruling. To a certain extent, this secure space will be eliminated in the future. Of course, in a way this will also influence companies and thus indirectly its investors.

What Investors can expect

Overall, investors can expect uncertainty until certain events occur. However, in view of the chaos, it is not possible to commit oneself beforehand. Nevertheless, it helps to keep an eye on the possible scenarios in advance and to examine how your own investments could be affected. Accordingly, I would like to address the following individual aspects.

Hard Brexit; Deal Brexit; Not Brexit

At the moment the main question is whether there will be a no-deal Brexit or whether Great Britain will leave the EU with a deal.

The European Union's approach follows two guidelines. Firstly, the Member States are unanimous. Secondly, the European Union has drawn a red line and that is the backstop regulation. It states that in the event of a failed trade agreement with the European Union, Great Britain will remain in the European free trade area to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. As long as Great Britain does not find a solution for this it will probably remain a no deal Brexit. Admittedly, a no-deal Brexit would lead to the same result, but I don't think the European Union will give up its position voluntarily.

In the end, it will be decisive whether Great Britain submits a proposal regarding the backstop regulation. To be clear, the European Union has a high self-interest in an agreement and will therefore not oppose it. However, it sees peace in Northern Ireland and Ireland as threatened without a backstop regulation and considers this to be more important than economic aspects. I therefore see little chance of an agreement without a backstop regulation. But with a regulation, a deal is very likely.

In addition, there is still the No Brexit scenario. But to be honest, for such a scenario, Great Britain would have to hold another referendum. This is the only way to achieve real democratic legitimacy. Whether a majority against a Brexit can be achieved is extremely difficult to predict. The debate is extremely emotional and not always based on facts. But even if a second referendum is held, it doesn't change the fact that there was already a first referendum and here was a majority for the Brexit. That was a democratic decision. This aspect, too, will probably lead to a second referendum ending just as close as the first referendum.

Pound

Investors must also expect that a Brexit will also affect the GBP. Since the referendum the GBP has already lost a large part in value.

(Source: Parity is possible but not the most likely scenario)

If Great Britain can conclude trade agreements quickly, the GBP could rise again. For an agreement with the European Union, however, Britain will have to give up many of the freedoms it has gained through Brexit. For agreements with other major trading nations, however, Great Britain has little negotiating power, as it is relatively insignificant without access to the European market. This could lead to a further decline in the GBP even to parity with the USD. Overall, however, I do not consider such parity to be the most likely scenario, at least in the medium term.

Macroeconomic outlook

Thus far, the FTSE 100 had a pretty good year. Year to date, FTSE 100 is up around 10 percent:

(Source: FTSE 100 performance YTD)

Given that, it may be that some investors assume that Brexit won't be so bad. Mostly, however, I think the good performance is due to the fact that business in Great Britain is going relatively well at the moment. Many companies are active worldwide and are therefore not so strongly affected by Brexit. Another reason related to the first is the weak GBP. U.K. Companies benefit from a strong USD and a weak GBP. Likewise, many British stocks are undervalued compared to American stocks. This also attracts investors.

That is why I believe that for many investors a Brexit would not be a dramatic event at all. Only a no-deal Brexit could bring some stronger turbulence in the markets, especially at the beginning. This could draw wide circles, especially as far as the car industry with the car manufacturers and their suppliers is concerned. In the short term a macroeconomic downturn in Great Britain and Europe, which would damage world trade, cannot therefore be ruled out. In the long term, however, large British companies will continue to do business. The damage will surely be borne by consumers and the ordinary people, e.g. worker, teachers, clinic staff etc.

Investors takeaway

The investor key takeaway is that it could be a little bumpy on the stock markets, but in the long term investors are unlikely to feel negative effects. In particular, temporary price turbulence may offer attractive buying opportunities for British stocks. I have some British stocks in my depot, for example Diageo (NYSE:DEO), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:OTCPK:RBGPF) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). All of them are stable dividend payers and active worldwide. I think such shares are a good idea if you want to invest in British companies. Furthermore, as a long- term investor, I am not disturbed by all the political background noises around the Brexit. If the shares fall, I will buy more of them.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSK, RBGLY, DEO, RDS.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.