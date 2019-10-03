The Inherent Problem With Shake Shack's Growth Story

SHAK is not likely to become the next Chipotle and see a huge multiple expansion.

We realize that article after article about the high valuation of Shake Shack (SHAK) is eventually going to bore readers. This time, our article will look at SHAK from a different angle - from a growth perspective. While most people believe SHAK can eventually become the next McDonald's (MCD) given the rising popularity of the fast casual sector, we believe this market is much, much harder to conquer. We believe the popularity of SHAK is just hype, which should dissipate in the long run, leading to a lower valuation.

Fierce competition

The reason people primarily go to McDonald's isn't because of its tasty food or well-known brand, but rather because eating healthy is expensive. McDonald's, meanwhile, is one of the cheapest choices for dining out due to its economies of scale. This is why McDonald's has been able to conquer the value portion of the fast food industry.

However, when people have more money available, their choices increase exponentially. While very few restaurants offer a full meal at $3, one can have a full meal at most restaurants with $12, which just happens to be the price range that SHAK resides in.

This segment of the market is much more competitive than the value segment. It's really hard to see how SHAK can become successful in this segment in the long run, especially considering the low barriers to entry. SHAK does have a great brand, but so does many of its competitors. Technically the TAM is tremendous, but capturing even a small percentage of the TAM is extremely hard given this competitive market.

Limited TAM internationally

SHAK's fast-growing licensed business is one reason why bulls are so bullish.

It's been a tremendous year so far for our international business; with a record number of new market openings, and performance well above our expectations; we entered Mainland China with our opening in Shanghai in January, both the Philippines and Singapore in the second quarter; and most recently, Mexico, earlier in the third quarter. Having been on the ground for our recent openings in the Philippines and in Mexico City, it was as humbling as ever to watch the thousands of fans line up to greet us. Q2 2019 call

Management is expanding all over the world at a rapid clip. When stores first open, lines are long and excitement is high. However, after a while, excitement subsides and queues get progressively shorter. For example, when we visited the Shack that opened in Singapore in April, waiting times for the queue were over an hour. Now, however, the queue has shortened considerably, according to recent reviewers, possibly because of the steep price of the burgers.

Clearly, the demand for Shacks around the world is limited, as management is forecasting just over 20% CAGR in licensed Shacks in the next two years despite the larger TAM and the fact that licensed Shack numbers are still significantly lower than domestic Shack numbers.

This shows the strong competition in the restaurant industry overseas, even as SHAK tries to adapt its menu to fit the desires of overseas consumers. We find it hard to believe SHAK can capture more than a minuscule share of the worldwide restaurant market in the long run, given its slow pace of growth and fierce competition.

Why Shake Shack isn't Chipotle

SHAK bulls could also be looking at Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), which had a decent run from under $300 to over $800 within 2 years. However, SHAK is very different from Chipotle. Chipotle's growth came mainly from strong comps from both increasing online and offline traffic - comps increased by 10% in Q2, while SHAK's growth has mainly come from expanding its store base - comps were only up 2% in Q2 and store count was up over 30%. Chipotle did increase its store count slightly, from 2468 to 2521, but the increase was minimal compared to SHAK's growth in store count.

In fact, average sales per Shack actually declined from $3.51mil in 2015 to just $3.27mil in the last 12 months.

It's worth it to note that even at the beginning of its turnaround, CMG had a lower valuation than SHAK. Multiples had room to expand significantly if earnings started to show strong growth. SHAK, meanwhile, is already priced for strong growth, even as earnings are shrinking.

SHAK is not likely to be the next Chipotle. Multiple expansion is only likely to happen if growth in earnings accelerates, which is hard to contemplate for SHAK given its already fast revenue growth and strong cost inflation in food and labor.

Valuation

We covered valuation a lot in our previous article, but here's another mind-boggling statistic - SHAK, despite having only 87 franchised stores and 140 corporately owned stores, is worth 80% of Wendy's (WEN), which has over 6000 franchise stores and over 200 corporately-owned stores.

To put this in perspective, SHAK would need to grow licensed Shacks 30% for 15-16 years to hit that number, which seems impossible given the historically slower growth of this segment.

The company could also continue growing domestic company-operated Shacks, which are far riskier, use up more capital and are likely to hit a ceiling at some point, either from market saturation or competition from other fast-casual brands like Chipotle.

Takeaway

Overall, SHAK's TAM is much harder to conquer than most investors realize due to the competitiveness of the industry and the fact that food at SHAK is expensive for most consumers. It is therefore hard to justify SHAK's premium valuation. Growth will slow when SHAK runs out of places to expand to in the US, and this will likely be disastrous for its current valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHAK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.