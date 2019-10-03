Factor Tilt Performance: September 2019

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

Whew. With the poor performance for stocks to start the month of October, it is easy to dismiss the performance of stocks in September as old news. I still find value in a monthly refresh of the performance of these strategies to inform my own asset allocation decisions. Each of these factor tilt or alternative weighting schemas have delivered long-run outperformance versus the broad market. By examining the relative performance of these strategies monthly, we can glean insights into the drivers of market performance, and perhaps an insight into what strategies might work prospectively.

In the table below, I have listed the performance of seven factor tilts and the capitalization-weighted benchmark over trailing 1, 3, and 6 months, as well as, 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles. By showing rolling returns and an updated discussion of relative performance of these strategies, I hope to positively inform portfolio construction decisions for Seeking Alpha readers.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value (RPV), Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), (SDY), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from the small-cap S&P index. Momentum (MTUM) draws from the broader MSCI USA Index.

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like low volatility and dividend growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. The dark green for Low Volatility and light green for dividend growth suggests these strategies have been delivering on their promise of defensiveness. Size and Value have historically been higher risk strategies, but have compensated investors for that riskiness. Over the past year, they have produced worse returns with higher volatility - a bad combination for investors.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

For one month at least though, Size and Value were back in vogue, besting the broad market index. These strategies have notably underperformed over the past year as large cap growth has been a leading driver of positive market returns. Size and Value's factor cousin, equal weighting, which drivers it performance from a combination of the size and value factors also managed to outperform on the month.

While interest rates bounced higher in September after a historically large bond rally in August, Low Volatility and Dividend Growth, two strategies that have been rate-sensitive in the past, managed to outperform the broad market. As I noted in Tuesday's article detailing the performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, the higher yielding components of that index tended to outperform on the month as investors perhaps sought out alternatives in this low yielding world.

Momentum, which has been the best performing strategy on an absolute basis post-crisis with 16%+ annualized returns for the past decade, was the only strategy to produce negative returns on the month. While this strategy was overweight Low Volatility stocks for much of the early part of the year, a recent rebalance towards Tech led to some of the relative underperformance in September. Looking at the annualized standard deviation of returns in the last table, Momentum has been slightly lower risk than the market over the past year - a departure from its modestly higher beta historically - but has had double the risk of the pure Low Volatility strategy over the past year.

Summary

Over multiple business cycles, all of these strategies have delivered risk-adjusted outperformance. I noted last month that the recent underperformance of Small Caps and Value was feeling extreme, even taking into account a belief that we are mid-to-late n this business cycle. That view prompted me to author "Is It Value's Time?", which showed that Value looked historically cheap on a ultra-long time series versus Growth. Value responded with the best return of all of the factor tilt strategies in September. A risk-off environment in October may again see the defensive strategies like Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, and Quality, which had all started to feel relatively stretched, move back to the forefront. Hopefully, with a periodic refresh of the performance of these strategies and a discussion, we can more aptly tilt portfolio exposures to boost performance over time.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,RPV,SPLV,NOBL,SDY,RSP,MTUM,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.