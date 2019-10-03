50 Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In 3Q

An overview of these sagging stocks can provide some insight into the trades that did not work for investors over the past three months.

The worst 50 constituents of that index shed roughly a quarter of their value of the past 3 months.

Sometimes you have to give the people what they want. Over the last couple of days, I have catalogued the 50 Best and 50 Worst performing S&P 500 stocks in the third quarter. Either people like rubbernecking at car crashes, or Seeking Alpha readers are hunting for bargains because the "50 Worst" piece has been read more than 6x as much as the "50 Best" piece. Given popular demand, I am extending these looks at the 50 Worst performing stocks to the mid-cap and small-cap space.

Below is a list of the laggards in the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index (MDY), sorted by largest loss, with some key summary statistics:

Here are some key observations from this list:

Energy is the smallest of the 11 market sectors in the mid-cap index at just 2.2%. However, 16 of the 50 laggards in the small-cap index were in the Energy space, representing 18% of the quarter-end market capitalization of this Laggards list. Of the ten worst mid-cap performers, seven were in the Energy sector. Widening high yield corporate bond spreads in the Energy sector highlights the rising risk of bond defaults that could endanger equity value in some of these names, especially in the hard hit Oil Field Services subsector. For investors looking to play in this beaten-down sector, perhaps look for Energy firms with investment grade metrics to start. All of the Energy companies on this mid-cap list with outstanding public bonds are junk rated and their falling equity values in part reflect rising credit stress.

If Energy was over-represented on the Laggards list at 18.4% of the combined capitalization versus its 2.3% index weight, other sectors had to be under-represented. As you might expect in a quarter where interest rates rallied sharply, defensive sectors were less likely to appear on this list of underperformers. Utilities (4.9%) of the mid-cap index and Consumer Staples (2.7%) both did not have a single constituent on this list. REITs, which comprise 11.4% of the index, but just 5.1% of the market cap of this laggards list, were also under-represented. Two of the three REITs on this list - Geo Group (GEO) and CoreCivic (CXW) are private prison operators, which have come under pressure from Democratic presidential candidates.

The median market cap of these laggards at $2.2B is around 40% of the median market cap of $5.4B for the broad mid-cap index, and just slightly larger than the $1.8B median market cap of the small cap index (IJR). Smaller capitalization stocks have lagged for much of the past year, and a simple screen on size within the mid-cap index would be an effective screen for relative performance.

I hope this screen of underperformers can be of value for Seeking Alpha readers in the often over-looked mid-cap arena. My largest allocation in the mid-cap space includes a tilt towards low volatility. The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV), which holds the 80 securities from the index with the lowest realized volatility over the past twelve months, has delivered historical outperformance. The strategy produced a 3% total return in the rocky third quarter and climbed over 20% over the first three quarters of this year.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XMLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.