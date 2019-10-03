6 Buy Orders I Have Open For My Retirement Portfolio

The Altria limits are only likely to trigger if a big Juul write down occurs at the next earnings announcement, resulting in a final bout of panic selling that causes Altria to gap down 5% to 15% in a non-thesis breaking overreaction.

The Imperial limits are only likely to trigger in a broader market correction and would max out my 2.5% position size limit netting me a safe 12% average yield on cost.

Today I have six limit buy orders open for my retirement portfolio, two on Imperial Brands and four on Altria.

I use these on high conviction deep value high-yield stocks offering safe and growing yields that are trading at their lowest valuations in a decade or more.

Limit orders are one of three ways I buy stocks for my retirement portfolio.

There are seven time-tested strategies for generating alpha (outperforming the S&P 500) over time.

Alpha Factor Rolling Returns

(Source: Ploutos) data as of August

My personal favorite strategies are value, dividend growth, and quality. That's because I love getting paid safe and exponentially growing dividends while I wait for my companies to execute on their long-term potential.

Quality and value are my other preferred strategies because as Joel Greenblatt (40% CAGR total returns over 21 years at Gotham Capital) explained, the key to good long-term investment returns is "buying above average companies at below-average valuations."

Which is why my long-term retirement portfolio goal is to weight my savings like this

There is going to be some overlap here since BAM is a 11/11 quality Super SWAN, as are UnitedHealth, Texas Instruments, and Microsoft. Similarly, many Super SWANs like Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), Boeing (BA), and Caterpillar (CAT) also grow their dividends at double digits.

But the point is that I'm looking to stack the deck in my favor, not just by using a single alpha-factor strategy, but three or four (many of my buys are low volatility companies).

Which brings me to how I buy stocks over time. I have three kinds of buys

standard weekly buys ($1,100 per week)

opportunistic buys, $1,100 buys on high conviction companies like AVGO or undervalued dividend aristocrats that crash 10+% in a day on non-thesis breaking news

limit order buys: high conviction deep value buys on once in a decade opportunities

So I wanted to highlight the six limit orders I have out right now, on Altria (MO) and Imperial Tobacco (OTCQX:IMBBY).

6 Buy Limit Buy Orders I Have Open For My Retirement Portfolio

Stock Shares Limit Price Yield At Limit Price Discount To 2020 Fair Value Distance from the current price 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential From Limit Price IMBBY 55 $20.42 12.0% 43% -10% 25% to 33% IMBBY 60 $18.85 13.0% 48% -17% 26% to 34% MO 100 $39 8.6% 43% -5% 18% to 27% MO 100 $38 8.8% 44% -8% 18% to 27% MO 100 $37 9.1% 46% -10% 19% to 28% MO 100 $36 9.3% 47% -13% 20% to 29%

(Sources: Interactive Brokers, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Risk management isn't just important it's the most important part of good investing. The Dividend Kings motto is "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always."

My tobacco limit is 16% of my portfolio (I'm at 12.5% now) and I've set my limits to get me to my holding risk limits on Altria (MO) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY).

Note that among tobacco companies there is a clear distinction in quality and dividend safety.

Imperial Brands: 3/5 dividend safety 7/11 average quality

British American Tobacco (BTI): 4/5 safety, 8/11 above-average quality

Altria: 4/5 safety and 9/11 blue chip quality

Philip Morris (PM): 4/5 safety and 10/11 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality

This is why my risk limit on Altria is 12% while IMBBY I'm only willing to invest 2.5% of my portfolio in the lowest quality tobacco company I can recommend.

My limits are placed so that IF I max out my risk limits on each stock and the industry, it will be at extremely attractive, once in a decade levels.

During the Great Recession, Imperial crashed 58% from a bubble-like PE of 23.3 (40% historically overvalued) to a 9.8 PE (30% undervalued).

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

It then spent seven years returning to fair value and overshooting it to once more get into a bubble in early 2016 when it became 30% overvalued. Over that time period, this company's growth rate slowed from 8% to 3% yet high-yield deep value investors still managed to achieve 17% CAGR total returns, besting the red hot tech-dominated S&P 500's 14.5% CAGR total returns.

The moral of the story is that for average quality companies like this, the time to buy is when the market hates them most and the margin of safety (discount to fair value) is sky-high.

Today is just such a time when Imperial is trading

33% discount to 2019's fair value of $33

37% discount to 2020's fair value of $36

For 7/11 quality companies like this, I consider a 20% discount a good buy, a 30% discount to be a strong buy and a 40% discount to be a very strong buy.

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The realistic growth range on Imperial is 3% (10-year CAGR growth rate) to 8.1% (Reuters analyst consensus). The FactSet consensus is for 4.2% CAGR long-term growth. The stock returning to its modern slow growth average PE of 12.2 (factors in lower quality) means 25% CAGR total return potential over the next five years. The realistic total return potential range on IMBBY is 22% to 31%, showing the power of a sky-high safe yield and a PE trading at half its slow growth era average.

From the 2009 low to mid-2017 high Altria delivered 24% CAGR total returns, 9% more than the S&P 500's strong 15% CAGR showing.

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

In 2017 Altria was 33% overvalued, with the same basic fundamental (EPS, cash flow, dividend growth) profile and the same risk profile (regulatory and cigarette volume declines). In 2017 yield chasing "there is no alternative, MO is a bond alternative" investors ignored the risk profile and focused only on the company's steady earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth.

Today at 9 times 2020's consensus earnings, the situation has flipped, with Altria still delivering super steady, recession-resistant cash flow and dividend growth but the market ignoring its objectively strong fundamentals to obsess over the "vapocolaypse".

Altria's realistic growth range is 4% to 9%, with the Reuters and FactSet consensus being 6.6% and management guidance 7% to 9%. Applying a 15 (Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham rule of thumb) to 16.4 PE (10-year average) to Altria with 4% to 9% growth nets 17% to 26% CAGR total return potential courtesy of a safe 8.2% yield and the lowest valuation in a decade.

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here is the 6.6% CAGR analyst consensus applied to the companies 16.4 historical PE, showing about 22% CAGR total return potential.

Mind you my limits are set at much steeper discounts than were either stock trades today, ranging from 10% to 17% for IMBBY to 5% to 13% lower on Altria.

I need to clarify that I am NOT predicting either stock will crash to those levels.

The point of my limits is to combine my high buying power (courtesy of my 80% post-tax savings rate) with severely mispriced companies offering average to above-average dividend safety at valuations that create a low-risk/high probability of generous, safe and growing income and epic long-term returns.

Imperial is actually benefiting from analysts raising their growth outlook on the company

2020 growth now projected to be 5% not 4%

long-term consensus up from 3% to 4.2% CAGR

Why might that be when Imperial just cut 2019 EPS growth guidance from 2% to 0% which sent the stock crashing 13% the same day to the lowest share price in 15 years (when I bought a 0.3% position)?

Imperial's guidance cut was due to the US vapocalypse but recent Nielsen data is indicating two things.

US vaping growth is still strong, just not as strong

Juul is growing fast but losing market share to competitors like Imperial's Blu

E-cigarette sales volume rose 38.1% in the four-week period ended Sep. 21, compared with 48.1% growth in the 12-week period, according to Nielsen. Sales for products made by Juul Labs grew just 31.2%, a slowdown from its 56.2% growth for the 12-week period... And Juul’s dollar share has also declined to 66.7%, taken by competing e-cigarette companies Imperial Brands’ Blu, NJOY, Reynolds American’s Vuse and Japan Tobacco’s Logic." - CNBC

So the US vaping industry isn't falling off a cliff and Imperial appears to be benefiting from Juul's 4% decline in market share (Nielsen data doesn't include vape shops, MO estimates 44% market share for Juul).

Of course, in a broader market decline, say if this pullback becomes a correction over a failure of the US and China to strike a trade deal at the October 10th meeting, then Imperial, Altria, and most stocks could fall.

MO, IMBBY and Dividend Aristocrat During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

Imperial and Altria are both defensive companies, meaning they are historically low volatility stocks with recession-resistant business models. But USUALLY doesn't mean always as you can see from during the worst correction in 10 years.

Imperial fell about as much as the dividend aristocrats, but dividend king Altria fell more due to the market being upset over its $36.5 billion valuation on Juul.

From today's levels, I'd expect Altria might return to outperforming during corrections by falling less than the S&P 500. So why do I have limits set on Altria all the way to $36? It's not because I think the broader market is going to tank, but due to the higher risk of a Juul writedown at the next earnings release.

According to Morningstar's September 23rd note

We estimate that a vaping ban would lower Altria’s earnings per share by $0.03 in 2020, or less than 1%, but the impact would magnify to around $0.17, or 4%, by 2023. Altria would almost certainly be forced to take an impairment charge on its $12 billion investment in Juul, probably about $5 billion." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Now it should be pointed out that Morningstar's estimates are for a TOTAL VAPING ban that FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless just told Congress is NOT likely to happen. It should also be pointed out that Morningstar's model estimates a 1% CAGR decrease in Altria's long-term growth in this worst-case total vaping ban scenario, and assumes that no vapers go back to smoking (Nielsen says many will).

Finally, a $5 billion write-down is the total impairments Morningstar Director Philip Gorham expects might occur over time, not one huge $5 billion writedown all at once.

However, a 20% to 35% writedown might be coming at the next earnings call, given that secondary markets are indicating Juul's valuation has now fallen about 33% since the vapocalypse began.

A $2.5 to $4 billion writedown on Juul could mean that an Altria that might trade between $39 and $41 until earnings might then crash 5% to 10% in one final bout of panic selling.

This is why I have my limits set as I do, so if MO gaps down to $36 (or less) at the open post-earnings writedown announcement, I'll buy my final 400 shares at $36 or less. That would take my 650 share position with a cost basis of $43.07 to a 1,050 share position with a cost basis of about $40.4.

Is this a likely outcome? No. It's rather speculative and MO might not writedown Juul at all this quarter. Based on the guidance Altria just updated the stock might end up popping 5% to 10% if it reaffirms that growth remains on track.

Here's the latest from Altria's management about the state of its business

volume decline guidance re-affirmed (core business thesis remains intact)

2019 EPS growth mid-range guidance raised from 5% to 6% (5% to 7% EPS growth in 2019)

Juul CEO replaced with K.C. Crosthwaite, an Altria executive with far more experience dealing with regulators

Joe Murillo, another Altria executive, was just hired by Juul to be its Chief Regulatory Officer

Juul is a startup that needs adult supervision if it's to survive and thrive globally and in the US. Altria is on the case, but even if it were to announce a full $5 billion writedown on its investment that won't change the fundamental thesis of my investment.

cash flow won't be affected by a non-cash impairment charge

MO's dividend will remain safe and growing between 4% to 9% over time

I don't place limit orders on high-risk stocks that I don't believe can sustain their dividends through a recession. This is why all my limits are on high-yield deep value recession-resistant companies who are already trading at sky-high margins of safety.

None of my limits might hit, but if they did, then I'd be maxed out on tobacco, but have locked in rivers of safe and steadily growing dividends for years and likely decades to come.

Bottom Line: Limits Are My Favorite Way To Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful On Deep Value High-Yield Stocks

I'm not saying that anyone should be following my retirement portfolio moves precisely. These articles are a kind of investing journal meant to show my overall strategy, approach to risk management and how I deal with the uncertainties that always exist on Wall Street.

My approach is cemented in time tested principles such as

proper risk management for my needs

focus on safe and growing dividends (not yield or value traps)

high margin of safety

prioritizing quality over valuation and yield

There are no guarantees on Wall Street, which is why a fact-based and empirical approach, based on regret minimization, high probability decisions and always operating within an appropriate risk management framework are the best any of us can do.

How quickly will Altria or Imperial recover? Neither I nor any analyst can tell you that. The best I can do is tell you that based on current 2020 consensus results (5% growth for IMBBY and 8% for MO next year) Imperial will be worth about $36 in 2020 and Altria $68.

Whether or not the market allows them to reach fair value over the next year is anyone's guess. I don't actually care how each stock trades over the next one to three years, because my focus is purely on buying quality income-producing assets, with competent and trustworthy management that are growing earnings, cash flow, and dividends over time.

If Imperial and Altria achieve 5% and 8% growth next year, respectively, then the share price will be irrelevant, because rising EPS and FCF means the dividends will be safe, rising, and management is doing its job delivering on shareholder value.

When a dividend stock I own languishes for long periods of time that just means I can build on my position for longer, up to my risk limit on each holding. Hopefully lowering my cost basis steadily will mean not just a higher yield on cost over the long-term, but much larger capital gains whenever the market finally does get around to remembering that, in the long-term, stock prices are only a function of earnings, cash flow, and dividends.

Joel Greenblatt: quality companies can remain undervalued for two to three years

Peter Lynch (29% CAGR total returns over 14 years at Fidelity's Magellan Fund): great long-term investments can take up to five years before showing a profit

Why do I love dividend stocks so much? Because while the only thing that ultimately determines success is fundamentals and valuation, getting paid safe 8% to 11% dividend yields makes patiently waiting out market pessimism a lot easier.

Disclosure: I am/we are long mo, imbby, cat, unh, txn. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.