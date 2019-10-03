Get A Raise Almost Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life

The democratization of investing reaches a denouement as Schwab Announces Zero Trading Fees. With zero minimums, zero maintenance fees and zero trading commissions, Chuck Schwab has truly removed the very last barrier standing between any individual and an investment portfolio.

Of course, Charles Schwab Corp.'s (SCHW) stock collapsed by nearly 10% on the news, as market participants assume the lost trading revenues will rip into Schwab's profitability like a whale shark gulping mouthfuls of krill. What seems more likely (in my view) is that Schwab's profitability will actually soar. After all, the less it costs to buy stocks and funds, the more people will buy stocks and funds, which means Schwab will hold even greater assets under management. Each share of stock or share of an ETF that Schwab holds on behalf of a client is yet one more pathway to deliver higher margin services. Schwab can, for example, lend those assets out to hedge funds and short sellers at a substantial profit. It means more clients coming through the door who might be more motivated to sign up for robo advisor or other services. What zero trading commissions means for Schwab's bottom line is increased optionality, and in that sense, the move amounts to an expanded pie where both the client and the broker stand to benefit. I bought my first shares of SCHW yesterday on the news, and plan to buy even more.

The move to zero transaction fees signifies a huge paradigm shift for investors who are compounders and income growers. Nothing prevents them from investing even a smidgen of extra cash. This creates the prospect of buying at least one share of dividend-paying stock EVERY SINGLE DAY that the market is open. In my case, that means I stand to watch my portfolio income rise at least 253 times a year on top of the dividend raises I stand to earn from each of the 84 companies and 4 stock ETFs I own. With a little adjustment here and there, I stand to earn 365 dividend increases a year. For the rest of my life.

Just imagine.

You wake up one fine morning, drink a nice cup of coffee as you think to yourself "what a fine day it is today. I will be earning more money when I go to bed today than I was earning when I woke up." You check your portfolio to see which of your companies decided to reward you with a dividend increase while you were asleep. And if the dividend news is thin, no worries! You scour for change behind the couch, or maybe find an extra $30 sitting in one of your accounts, and you buy one or two shares of stock in your favorite dividend-paying company and "blip!" Up goes your portfolio income. Just like it did the day before. And better still, just like it will tomorrow, the next day, and the next, for the rest of all time.

Well.... technically speaking, I should say most of the time.

Some days, one or two of the companies you own will cut its dividends and your portfolio income will drop. The good news is that this probably won't happen anywhere near as often as those unrelenting daily dividend increases you'll be earning - even on days when all you have is pocket change to invest. When a company cuts its dividend, do you know what I say? I say "fine, what's done is done." It's spilled milk. I downgrade my projected portfolio income, forget what my income used to be yesterday, and then turn my attention squarely on tomorrow. For when tomorrow comes, I will invest any amount I can and I will go to bed with higher income than I had when I woke up that morning.

When she sings "The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow," Little Orphan Annie has a certain mathematical, vaguely reptilian determination in her eye because she knows that tomorrow shall bring yet another investment resulting in yet another portfolio income increase. Of course it's up to her to spend less than she earns, and maybe make sure she always has a few dollars of dry powder on hand so she can wear down that "buy" button on a daily basis. But that's the whole point. It is up to her, which means she's the one in control of her financial future. Unpredictable vicissitudes of the market be damned. Knowing that she will go to bed most nights earning more portfolio income than she did that morning makes Little Orphan Annie feel happy when she thinks about investing. It might inspire her to learn more about investing and do more of it.

The prospect of buying at least one share of stock per day does have one surprising side effect on Little Orphan Annie's investment attitude: it engenders a perverse thrill at the prospects of falling stock prices. When the stock market crashes, that extra $20 she had sitting around is going to buy a bit more stock than before, and her income will grow a bit faster that day. Daily price routes in the Dow Jones Industrial Average suddenly amount to LARGER daily dividend increases.

Chuck Schwab has done more than democratize investing. He has done more than to simply eliminate the bar. What he's done is change the investment game around 180 degrees - especially for compounders and income growers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor and this is not investment advice.