Vail Resorts - An Avalanche Is Coming

Their most recent acquisition had weaker returns and increased their debt to concerning levels.

However, they are priced like they can continue seeing returns expand indefinitely.

Historically a cost of capital business, Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) has managed to improve their profitability to all-time highs through accretive acquisitions and a move towards a multi-park season pass strategy since 2015. As a resort and ski area operator, MTN has benefited from their increasingly diverse set of assets.

They are based primarily in Colorado and throughout the mountains of the western U.S., but the company’s recent acquisitions have extended their geographic reach to the eastern U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Overall the company’s strategy has helped improve profitability. However, the company may be running out of opportunities for continued expansion in profitability, just when markets are pricing in significant gains. For instance, they recently acquired Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS), which is a cost of capital business.

Following this string of acquisitions, MTN is in a markedly less sustainable credit position, indicating they may have to adjust their priorities to service their upcoming debt headwall.

Valuations & Market Expectations

The PVP chart below reflects the real economic performance and valuation measures of Vail Resorts, Inc, after making many major adjustments to the as-reported financials to make them more reflective of economic reality. The rationale behind Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) or "Uniform Accounting", and theory supporting this model can be found here.

The four panels explain the company's historical corporate performance and valuation levels plus consensus estimates for forecast years as well as what the market is currently pricing in, in terms of expectations for profitability and growth.

The apostrophe after ROA', Asset', V/A', and V/E' is the symbol for "prime" which means "adjusted" under Uniform Accounting, and these metrics will be referred to as "Uniform" throughout this report. These calculations have been modified with comprehensive adjustments to remove as-reported earnings, asset, liability, and cash flow statement inconsistencies and distortions. To better understand the PVP chart and the following discussion, please refer to our guide here.

As the bottom chart shows, MTN currently trades above corporate averages relative to Uniform Earnings, with a 29.5x Uniform P/E.

MTN has seen significant expansion in their profitability over the past 7 years. Uniform ROA has risen from 2% in 2012 to 15% in 2018. At current valuations, the market is pricing in expectations for Uniform ROA to continue to expand from 15% in 2018 to 20% in 2023, accompanied by 2% Uniform Asset growth going forward.

On the other hand, analysts have less positive expectations. Sell-side analyst expectations, looked at through Uniform Accounting, project Uniform ROA to contract to 14% by 2020, accompanied by 1% Uniform Asset shrinkage.

If MTN cannot continue to drive Uniform ROA expansion, or stronger growth, they’re going to disappoint the market, leading to the stock price falling.

Earnings’ and Asset’ Reconciliation

There are several adjustments required to make assets and earnings representative of a firm’s actual operations and cash flows. For MTN, the most material adjustments are related to the treatment of operating leases, goodwill, and stock options.

MTN has a significant operating lease expense. The decision management makes between investing in capex and investing in a lease is not a decision between an expense and an investment, but rather a decision in how management wants to finance their investments. If they would rather spend cash up front for the asset, they will spend capex. However, if they want to spread the cost over several years, they will instead choose to lease the asset. That said, as-reported accounting treats one as an investment and the other as an expense which does not impact the balance sheet.

Meanwhile, MTN has made a number of acquisitions historically. As-reported financials show the price that a company pays for the assets of the acquisition as goodwill and operating intangibles on the balance sheet. However, these adjustments are purely accounting-based and not representative of the company’s actual operational performance. This artificially inflates their asset base and makes MTN look less efficient with their assets than is accurate.

Below, we have included a reconciliation between Net Income and UAFRS “Uniform” Earnings and a buildup of Uniform Assets:

Acquisition Strategy

Before 2016, MTN had seen cost of capital returns or below. However, since 2016, MTN has focused heavily on M&A to improve their scale and boost their earnings potential.

Recent acquisitions of Whistler Blackcomb Holdings, Triple Peaks, and various Australian resorts have improved their geographic diversity, scale, and future earnings potential to drive continued growth. This has been particularly true because of their efforts to push their EPIC pass, a multi-mountain season pass, to drive growth. By selling a premium pass, they’ve been able to boost revenue per consumer. This has led to higher margins and higher asset efficiency.

This strategy has driven MTN’s Uniform ROA to peak 15% levels in 2015. At current valuations, markets are pricing in expectations for the company to continue improving their profitability through accretive growth. This may be too optimistic, considering the company’s current credit positioning and the difficulty of finding profitable buying opportunities.

In July, MTN announced they were acquiring Peak Resorts (SKIS) for $494mn. While the acquisition will improve their positioning in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S., it is not likely to contribute to their ongoing improvements in Uniform ROA.

Peak Resorts (SKIS) ROA

SKIS is a cost of capital business. Since their IPO in 2014, SKIS has seen Uniform ROA at similar levels to MTN prior to their recent improvements. Given the size of the transaction relative to MTN’s market cap (<$500m EV versus $10bn MTN EV), SKIS’s business may not represent a significant drag on Uniform ROA, but it is also not likely to contribute to continued Uniform ROA expansion, as current valuations expect.

Furthermore, the acquisition has put additional strain on MTN’s credit positioning.

The chart above highlights MTN’s expected cash flow generation relative to their operating obligations and debt maturities. MTN should have sufficient cash flows to service all obligations until 2024. That said, the firm will fall significantly short of all obligations in 2024, when they face a material $1.3bn debt headwall. MTN will need to refinance this debt in order to avoid a liquidity crunch, and they may struggle to utilize cash flows or raise additional debt for more acquisitions in the near-term, considering the limited spread of cash flows relative to obligations.

Implications to Valuation

Given the market’s lofty expectations for MTN going forward, equity downside may be warranted. Even were the firm be able to maintain current historically high Uniform ROA levels and grow as they have over the last several years, the company would still be overvalued by roughly 25%.

However, should the firm see profitability trail back towards historical averages, as suggested by the lower profitability SKIS, and should growth stagnate as they focus on managing their 2024 debt headwall, MTN may be valued close to 50% lower than today’s prices.

Conclusion

Considering MTN is currently trading well above corporate averages and market expectations are for Uniform ROA to improve from current peak levels, the best-case scenario appears to be priced into the stock already. Furthermore, should the firm just maintain current profitability levels or see Uniform ROA fade towards historical averages, as is suggested by their recent acquisition of the cost of capital SKIS business, significant downside may be warranted.

Also, MTN has a significant debt headwall coming in 2024. The firm will likely need to divert the majority of their excess cash flows towards servicing the debt, which may inhibit their ability to continue growing through acquisition as they have done over the past several years. All of this suggests current valuations are overly bullish, and downside is likely for MTN going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.