Banco Macro Navigates Difficult Seas: USD Earnings +61% As Its Stock Slides Lower.

We include a deep dive on key aspects of the firm's financials and an update to the turmoil in Argentina including very recent elections.

That brings us to today. Argentina's political situation is as uncertain as ever. Let's comprehensively analyze Banco Macro and see where it stands today.

WER issued a speculative buy on BMA $40.55 in January for subscribers at the bottom of its trading range than recommended selling at $70.0 per share on increased political/currency risk.

The stock collapsed to $40 per share and consolidated for the next three quarters before nearly doubling to $76 in August of this year.

Banco Macro has been on a wild ride. The stock's ADR was in the $60s in 2017 and surpassed $130 later that year on high expectations for Macri and Argentina.

Source: Macro

Banco Macro SA (BMA) (the "Bank") released second quarter results for 2019 on August 7, 2019. We are going to strategically work our way through the financials and overall business environment.

Brevity is always a top focus but this company and macro-environment requires thorough analysis. For those used to skimming articles without much depth, it's going to require a little patience that we hope will be rewarded.

Source: IMF. Buenos Aires.

The financial metrics of every company domiciled in Argentina are impacted by the country's very public currency and political debacles. We'll tackle those issues systematically to make the article more cohesive rather than try to "rationalize" each line item in the financials.

International banks, particularly those with domestic markets in turmoil, require significant expertise to evaluate. We hope this article serves as a valuable learning tool for everyone but want to caution readers not to get in over their head - only invest in what you adequately understand.

For our new followers, we'll start with an overview of Banco Macro which will also be helpful for older followers given a couple quarters have passed since our last deep dive. Interestingly and despite this, WER is the last author to publish an article on Banco Macro which was in April and is located here.

Corporate Profile & Ownership: Who Are These Guys?

Banco Macro S.A (NYSE: BMA; Buenos Aires: BMA) is a universal bank, with focus in low & mid-income individuals and small & mid-sized companies. The Bank started operating in 1985 as nonbanking financial institution and today has grown to be the private local bank with the largest branch network in the country. Banco Macro was initiated by the members of the Brito & Carballo families who are the actual major shareholders.

Banco Macro is well established in Argentina and still largely family owned nearly 35 years after the firm's inception.

Source: Banco Macro Fact Sheet

Banco Macro's ownership structure is diverse and only 6% owned by local shareholders who are most susceptible to the local economy. It's true that the original family is also impacted but they've held their stock through several financial crises at this point. Always consider ownership distribution when investing in developing and emerging markets with volatile economies.

Source: Banco Macro Fact Sheet

While the Bank is well represented in the capital city of Buenos Aires, it specializes the areas outside of it where there is less competition. In many regions it is the only financial institution available to the consumers it targets. For context, Argentina's has approximately 45 million people and Banco Macro has 8% of the retail and corporate markets with over three million retail customers.

Source: Banco Macro Fact Sheet

Banco Macro is about as far as you can get (literally and figuratively) from a Wall Street hedge fund. It runs a simple, old-school banking business model focusing on average income people, medium-sized businesses, and government institutions below the federal level.

As we alluded to, from this point on it is difficult to seamlessly separate the currency issues from the bank's performance and business metrics. We will reintegrate the foreign exchange component where we think it's most logical.

Business Fundamentals

Source: Banco Macro Fact Sheet

Traditional banks make money by paying less on deposits than they charge on loans. Given Banco Macro's relatively simple business, that now almost archaic model (outside of credit unions and regional banks here in the U.S.) still applies. Year-over-year volume growth has certainly slowed but take a moment to let these numbers sink in. Argentina is dealing with multiple crises simultaneously, yet Banco Macro, which operates only in its home country, has consistently delivered double digit loan growth.

It is certainly slowing as shown by 2018's peak volume growth of 44% compared to Q2 2019's 16% increase, but those are still strong numbers. Deposits have skyrocketed in recent quarters with 40-80% deposit growth from the private sector as shown on the right of the diagram above.

Source: Banco Macro Q2 Release

A fact that will surprise most is Banco Macro not only has significant USD deposits, but they increased 31% year-over-year and 11% quarter-over-quarter to 202 million USD.

Source: Banco Macro Q2 Release

Net interest income year-over-year rose 84% with net fee income also up significantly at +27%. Other operating income made a substantial positive impact and offset provisions for loan losses every quarter except Q4 2018. In aggregate, net operating income has approximately doubled in the last year.

It goes without being said that many of these income metrics are linked to inflation but so are costs. Employee benefits, for example, rose from 2.4 billion pesos in Q2 2018 to 4.9 billion pesos last quarter. Administrative expenses are half the size of employee benefits but rose similarly as did other operating expenses. So how did Banco Macro perform when we weigh increasing income against increasing costs?

Banco Macro's operating income rose from 4.3 billion in Q2 2018 to 9.9 billion last quarter or a 130% increase. Net income after taxes rose about the same or +125%. These are the kind of numbers that attracted us to Banco Macro in the first place.

But how are these extremely consist and profitable results achieved? Margins and discipline are the answer.

Source: Banco Macro Q2 Release

The Bank's net interest margins never declined below 14.0% in the last year and averaged near that for several years consecutively. Net fee income margins were even stronger averaging 20%. Most importantly, the Bank's efficiency ratio is consistently in the mid-30% range. These are good numbers versus U.S. and even the Canadian banks Williams Equity Research ("WER") has great respect for.

Unsurprisingly, this has resulted in strong average return on equity ("ROE") of 27.2% to 50.0% in the last four quarters. The Bank's capital ratios are also conservative with total equity as a percentage of total assets never dropping below 15.6% during the period. The TIER1 capital ratio as of the end of Q2 stood at a healthy 19.6%. This is also in line with or better than much larger global banks.

Asset quality is better than we'd expect for a higher quality but medium-sized bank in a struggling developing market. It is particularly good considering the extent of the turmoil in Argentina.

Source: IMF & WER

The IMF is expecting a small -1.2% GDP loss for Argentina. Only Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Ecuador are expected to contract in 2019 though Argentina is expected to fare much better than Venezuela (-25%) and Nicaragua (-5%). Contracting economies often cause borrowers to fail to repay their loans; let's determine to what extent that's happening for Banco Macro's customers.

Non-performing loans ("NPLs") have ranged from 1.4% to 2.1% over the last year. We'll be watching these figures carefully to see if it declines back toward the historical range of 1.5-1.9% or reaches new highs. In terms of realized loss or write-offs in banking terms, these have ranged from 0.21% to 0.51% of the portfolio on a quarterly basis over the last year. From an NPL perspective, nothing indicates Banco Macro is weathering an economic storm or even heavy rain shower.

Source: Banco Macro Q2 Release

Shareholders' equity is up over 23% since Q2 2018. It's hard to argue that Banco Macro hasn't executed in the past year but what about if we go back toward the start of the most recent (there have been many) Argentine crisis?

Here is a summary of key results covering the late 2016 through end of 2017:

The Bank's net income totaled Ps.3.01 billion in 4Q17. This result was 16% higher than the Ps.2.60 billion posted in the third quarter of 2017 ("3Q17") and 78% higher than the result posted in the fourth quarter of 2016 ("4Q16"). In 4Q17, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 28.6% and 5.2%, respectively. Net Income of Ps.9.39 billion in FY2017 was 44% higher than net income in FY2016. In 4Q17, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector grew 10% or Ps.11.7 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.129.1 billion and increased 49% or Ps. 42.2 billion year over year ("YoY"). In the quarter, growth was driven by commercial loans, among which Documents and Others stand out, which grew 20% and 10% QoQ, respectively. Meanwhile within consumer loans, mortgage loans, credit cards and personal loans rose 29% and 16% and 12% QoQ, respectively. In 4Q17, the accumulated efficiency ratio reached 42.5%, lower than the 43.2% posted in 3Q17 and the 47.5% in 4Q16. Net fee income over administrative expenses was 56.8%, higher than the 53.8% registered in 4Q16. In 4Q17, Banco Macro's total deposits grew 6% QoQ, totaling Ps.144.2 billion and representing 80% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits grew 9% QoQ. Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with excess capital of Ps.35.1 billion and 28.1% regulatory capital ratio - Basel III. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 50.4% of its total deposits in 4Q17. In 4Q17, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.07% and the coverage ratio reached 183.14%

The results in 2016 and 2017 were as good or better than those of 2018 and 2019. Do not worry, we'll soon tie these and more recent results to currency fluctuations.

Where To Focus

We have numerous jobs as investors. In our opinion, the role it should most closely emulate is a due diligence professional/officer. These are the individuals responsible for knowing every aspect of an investment opportunity inside and out regardless of the asset class (e.g. hard real estate, private credit, publicly traded stocks) - the good, the bad, and the ugly. This is usually separated into operational and investment due diligence. WER has a decade of experience in both of these categories working for large, publicly traded financial services companies.

Investors in public securities put far too much faith in the regulators to perform the operational due diligence on their behalf. This area involves internal controls, compliance, quality of management, litigation issues, auditor quality and comments, firm ownership structure, and other comparatively mundane topics. Investment due diligence focuses on the business strategy, track record, past performance analysis, and underwriting future performance.

Areas under operational due diligence is where fraud and most catastrophic losses hide but where people spend the least amount of time analyzing. Enron or Bernie Madoff ring a bell? Short sellers, which tend to have a much better understanding of their target companies than those on the long side of the equation, tend to uncover primarily operational due diligence concerns. This may be worth contemplating if it resonates to you.

Let's look at how currency and geopolitical issues may impact the Bank through this lens. Our initial focus is matters that could sink the firm into insolvency. We have to be very cognizant of any overseas company with debt in USD. The larger the percentage of foreign denominated debt and the more volatile the local currency, the greater the risk to the firm. Paying back USD debt with a continually deteriorating domestic currency is not a fun game to play. A quick review of the Asian Financial Crisis illuminates this well.

Comprehensive Balance Sheet Risk Analysis: Debt

Source: Banco Macro Q2 Release

The Bank's three debt issues are a good representation of the possible types of debt you'll run into in these situations.

Source: Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of March 31, 2019

This chart breaks down each issuance by currency. Let's look at the specifics as details matter in these circumstances.

On May 8, 2017, under the Global Program mentioned on item a.1), Banco Macro SA issued non-subordinated simple corporate bonds Class B not convertible into shares, at a fixed rate of 17.50%, fully amortizable upon maturity (May 8, 2022) for a face value of pesos 4,620,570,000 equivalent to USD 300,000,000 (three hundred million US dollars), under the terms and conditions set forth in the price supplement dated April 21, 2017. Interest is paid semiannually on November 8 and May 8 of every year, beginning on November 8, 2017. In addition, the Bank may fully redeem the issuance for tax matters, but not partially. The Bank used the funds derived from such issuance to grant loans in accordance with BCRA guidelines. On October 17, 2018 the Board of Directors decided to pay off these corporate bonds for a face value of 1,229,518,000, equivalent to the amount of purchases made to that date. As of the date of issuance of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the Bank made purchases of this issuance for a face value of pesos 147,955,000, with a remaining outstanding face value of 3,243,097,000.

Source: Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

This tranche carries a coupon of 17.50% all but guaranteeing it is linked to the peso without looking at other information. A closer inspection verifies that is indeed the case.

On April 9, 2018, under the Global Program mention on item a.1), Banco Macro SA issued non subordinated simple corporate bonds Class C, for a face value of pesos 3,207,500,000, at an annual variable rate equivalent to the sum of (I) Badlar private rate applicable for the related accrued period; plus (II) applicable margin of 3.5% p.a., fully amortizable upon maturity (April 9, 2021). Interest will be paid quarterly for the periods due on July 9, October 9, January 9 and April 9 of every year, beginning on July 9, 2018. In addition, the Bank may fully redeem the issuance for tax matters, but not partially. The Bank used the funds derived from such issuance to grant loans in accordance with BCRA guidelines. As of the date of issuance of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the Bank made purchases of this issuance for a face value of pesos 519,000,000, with a remaining outstanding face value of pesos 2,688,500,000.

Source: Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

The Class C is tied to the Badlar Index plus a 3.5% premium not unlike we see for U.S. and European companies using LIBOR plus a spread. The SEC states:

BADLAR rate is an average rate published by the Central Bank based on a survey of financial institutions in Argentina regarding the nominal annual interest rate in peso-denominated time deposits of more than Ps. 1.0 million from 30 to 35 days.

It's effectively a rate based on Argentina's Consumer Price Index. Given the debt is denominated in pesos and tied to a floating rate, the risk posed by this liability is minimal and immune to moves in the peso versus the USD or other currencies. Interest expense may rise but likely in proportion to the Bank's earnings.

On November 4, 2016, under the above mentioned Global Program, Banco Macro SA issued Subordinated Resettable Corporate Bonds, class A, at a fixed rate of 6.750% p.a. until reset date, fully amortizable upon maturity (November 4, 2026) for a face value of USD 400,000,000 (four hundred million US dollars), under the terms and conditions set forth in the pricing supplement dated October 21, 2016. Interest is paid semiannually on May 4 and November 4 of every year and the reset date will be November 4, 2021. Since reset date, these Corporate Bonds will accrue a benchmark reset rate plus 546.3 basis points, according to the above mentioned terms and conditions. In addition, the Bank has the option to fully redeem the issuance as the reset date and under the conditions established in the pricing supplement after that date. The Bank used the funds derived from such issuance to grant loans in accordance with BCRA guidelines.

Source: Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

The last debt tranche described above is subordinated debt with a principal amount of 400 million USD maturing in 2026. The relatively low coupon of 6.75% confirms that Banco Macro couldn't resist tapping the cheap international markets for capital. The rate resets from the current rate on November 4, 2021. This issuance is our primary focus and greatest risk to the firm. Information on the bonds' market activity are not readily accessible but fortunately WER has good global security pricing at our disposal via Bloomberg and other costly institutional services. These bonds closed at 69 cents on the dollar on 9/30/2019 and have traded between 53.5 and 89.633 in the trailing 12 months.

Source: Bourse.lu

The bond's trading range throughout the time period we've been discussing is shown above. Notice the bonds were trading normally until the probability of another socialist regime increased meaningfully in August. We can't possibly cover every political in Argentina but provide that link for those interested in learning more about Macri's recent struggles.

The previous geopolitical and inflation issues had a moderate impact on the bonds but it's clear, particularly given the strong financials we've already carefully analyzed, political risk has sent the USD denominated bond lower.

Why is this important? If the uncertainty around the new regime clears and or does not turn out to be the disaster everyone assumes, it's more likely than not the bonds will trade back up to 80 cents on the dollar or higher signaling medium rather than high risk. Banco Macro is stuck with these bonds until at least the reset date 25 months from now.

We need to put the $400 million principal amount into context to gauge the associated risk. The exchange rate at the time was 0.065 ARS/USD or 6.15 billion pesos in principal. This same issuance now (10/2/2019) represents 23.5 billion pesos up from the 17.8 billion cited in the end of Q1 2019 financial statements. The 27 million USD annual interest obligation equates to 1.59 billion pesos. As a reminder, the Bank earned 15.7 billion pesos in net income for 2018 and all net income figures cited previously are, by definition, after interest expense.

For additional context, Banco Macro's shareholder equity at the end of last quarter was 62.7 billion or approximately 2.66x its current USD debt liability. To give you an idea of how quickly these numbers change, shareholder equity was 13.3x the USD liability two years ago using today's exchange rate and 44.6x using the exchange rate of approximately 0.057 back in November of 2017. Remember that the bonds do not mature until 2026.

Source: xe.com

In order to accurately assess the risk at maturity, we need to know several things including the ARS/USD exchange rate seven years from now. We can see the peso's steady decline in the above chart. Banco Macro has also been active in the FX markets including its recent long spot dollar position. Q2 2019, due to a small 2% gain in the peso versus the USD, coupled with the USD derivative positions, resulted in a 333 million peso gain from differences in foreign currency last quarter.

Source: Banco Macro Quarterly Results.

Notice the term on the derivatives exposure which could protect the ARS/USD rate. The contracts are all six months in term or less.

Banco Macro used to have another $150 million USD issuance paying a 9.75% yield that later reverted to a floating rate based on six month USD LIBOR. Banco Macro intelligently redeemed these bonds early. The Bank has been moderately successful in offsetting some of the losses in the peso versus the dollar but it is effectively impossible to offset all or even the majority of the ARS/USD risk.

It's expensive to hedge EUR/USD or JPY/USD risk over several years, and these are the two most comment hedging contracts. As far as we can tell, long term hedging is not an option with the ARS/USD other than a short period of time. The chart we provided above aligns with this with no contract providing protection beyond six months. Global investors can engage in currency swaps among the more stable currencies whereas prohibitively expensive option contracts are required to protect dilapidated currencies.

Comprehensive Balance Sheet Risk Analysis: Income

The other primary area concerning currency fluctuations are earnings.

Source: Banco Macro Q2 Release

Earnings per share ("EPS") in pesos are up 137% year-over-year which we've discussed. In USD, earnings are still up 61% year-over-year. How many companies do you own or are even aware of with 61% earnings growth? Note this is not revenue, sales, or some other flimsy metric cited by gigantic, unprofitable, and usually overvalued technology companies (WeWork, Uber, and the list goes on). Banco Macro's ADR (USD priced) is down nearly 40% despite USD earnings being up over 60% over the same period.

Notice some of the incredible numbers including 1,650% year-over-year growth on interest on cash and 376% growth on interest from government securities. Argentina's currency troubles are evident but have been well managed by Banco Macro thus far.

Regulatory & Political Discussion

Banco Marco will be subject to new reporting requirements starting in Q1 2020.

Inflation Adjustment. In February 2019, through Communication "A" 6651 the Central Bank of Argentina (OTC:BCRA) established that financial institutions should restate financial statements in accordance with IAS 29 starting from January 1st, 2020. As of the date of this report the Bank has quantified the effects of the application of Expected losses of IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" and IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies". As of June 30, 2019 equity would be approximately Ps.72.589 billion, and net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 would be ~Ps.4.8 billion.

IFRS is the accounting system used by the rest of the world and the equivalent to U.S. GAAP for U.S. investors. Measures are in place to align the two systems over time as anyone still studying for their CFA can explain in excruciating detail. The two figures cited - net equity and net income - would be revised up, not down, due to this.

Other regulatory changes have been suggested and or already enacted such as the BCRA's Communique A 6,770 implementing tighter controls on the import and export of goods as well as foreign assets and currencies. All debts incurred after September 1, 2019, for example, must be settled in the local rather than a foreign currency. Earnst & Young provides a good summary of these temporary measures here.

Argentina's Political Situation In Three Minutes

In terms of elections, that's yet another subject that we cannot possibly cover in immense detail within this article. We will do our best to succinctly get everyone up to speed. During President Mauricio Macri's term starting approximately four years ago, his policies have made some but not stellar progress sorting out the mess he inherited. Negotiating with creditors for the possibility of accessing international credit markets in the future has come at a heavy cost.

In a "we must take our medicine" approach, he and the public knew there would at least be short-term pain as he attempted to right the ship. The reality has been starker than expected with inflation and currency debasement exceeding the levels experienced during the previous Kirchner administration. Kirchner's wife is now the running at the side of Macri's main opponent in classic Argentine fashion. Admittedly, the U.S. is far from immune of nepotism of this type with the wives and sons of past leaders often running and occasionally winning high office. Any objective person recognizes that the roots of Argentina's problems could not be removed in a few years but voters - and not just in Argentina - want immediate results, not excuses. Macri had to put his hands out to the IMF for a $56.3 billion capital injection along the way otherwise known as a bailout.

Macri's fixes have been implemented too slow to show meaningful results during his term. The major risk - and why the markets and currency collapsed back in August - is power returning to the Peronist populists who ruled between 2003 and 2015. I use "ruled" because they established a track record of economic destruction, unbridled corruption, and international isolation only a "ruler" could be responsible for.

The Peronists achieved a surprisingly easy victory in the August primary which immediately sent the country into yet another financial crisis based on fears they'd win again in October for the presidency.

Source: Los Angeles Times. Alberto Fernandez after the early victory over Macri.

Another unexpected result - this time in Macri's favor - just occurred on September 29th as Mendoza, the fifth largest province in Argentina (and we'll add it is home to great wine country), elected Rodolfo Suarez which is part of Macri's ruling Cambiemos coalition.

Source: Buenos Aries Times

All eyes are on October's election but most in Argentina consider it a lost cause. Reuters inquired with several global investment firms heavily interested in the outcome and this quote from Guido Chamorro, a portfolio manager for Picted Asset Management in London, sums it up well:

"The likelihood of Macri coming back and winning is so small that no-one is talking about it,"

Macri responded to the August defeat by implementing policies in line with what the opposition was proposing such as renewed capital controls and re-opening the discussion on a bond default. These policies always fail and Macri knows it, but he's understandably desperate. From an investment perspective, Macri's loss appears mostly or fully priced-in. Banco Macro is likely positioned to do reasonably well regardless of the political outcome but foreign investors will remain extremely hesitant until actions are taken that could theoretically result in the currency stabilizing.

Conclusion

We do not envy Banco Macro's position. In terms of controlling what it can, the Bank has done a good if not tremendous job. Its USD earnings are up over 60% in the last year despite the collapse in its currency. It has one tranche of USD denominated debt on its balance sheet which was minuscule at the time the liability was created. It remains manageable today even after the ARS has lost the majority of its value against the USD.

Further severe currency debasement, however, will eventually result in more serious issues for Banco Macro. Their best bet might be to start immediately redeeming the debt in 2021 provided current financial performance continues and they can afford to do so. Eliminating even a quarter or third of this debt makes an impact from a risk perspective. If Macri manages to win and or the currency stabilizes or partly recovers due to a different variable, Banco Macro is almost guaranteed to rise in value dramatically. It is not responsible to speculate aggressively on the upside given the vast uncertainty, but a quick return to $50+ (a 100% return from today's levels) is certainly reasonable.

Source: Bloomberg

The stock has come way down from our sell recommendation near $70. We are thankful our keeping close tabs on the issues in Argentina permitted us to make that timely decision.

From an earnings multiple perspective, the stock trades at an incredible ~2.5x earnings multiple annualizing last quarter's results using today's stock price. That rises to ~3.7x using current exchange rates. This figure, like the yield we touch on last, is not incredibly meaningful. No matter what Banco Macro accomplishes, even EPS in USD, the market will attach its long-term cash flows to the ARS/USD, and to a lesser extent, Argentina's GDP.

Notes On The Yield

We didn't spend time on the bank's 8-9% yield because it highly unlikely to be the driver of short- or medium-term returns. The dividend has fluctuated in the past five years and is a bonus to rather than the foundation of the return profile. We suggest lower risk and or dividend focused investors do NOT purchase Banco Macro for its yield (or at all except in unusual circumstances we won't go into). That being said, the firm is easily producing enough net income to support a healthy yield and has an average three year payout ratio of approximately 33% which is lower than even the most conservative Canadian banks who are respected as the best managed in the world.

For those looking for a very high risk, high reward potential setup, Banco Macro may fit that profile provided they are comfortable with the long list of risks we outlined as well as those discovered in their own independent due diligence process.

Source

We hope this article has provided a good foundation for evaluating Banco Macro SA as well as a brief overview of the political and currency issues in Argentina. The third largest economy in South America is a beautiful and durable nation and we are optimistic they'll eventually find solutions to their mostly man-made problems.

Source

As always, we appreciate you taking the time to read and comment. -WER Portfolio Managers

Thank you for reading. Interested in more income recommendations across traditional and nontraditional asset classes including real-time alerts? Start a free trial of our Institutional Income Plus service. Learn about our institutional investing approach built through experience not just books. Join the community to access this week's recommendations, and specific entry and exit targets in real-time, involving BDCs, REITs, Preferred Equity, and many others. We have an all-inclusive income model portfolio, allocation guidelines, and issue bi-weekly market commentary.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.