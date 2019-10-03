AutoZone: Commercial Business Offers Potential

Given healthy performance metrics and competitive positioning, we believe a premium to today's multiple is warranted (albeit not as high as the peer median) - 19x FY20 consensus yields a $1,235 PT.

When looking at the company's competitive positioning among peers and larger retailers, we believe the company holds features which offer some protection.

AutoZone (AZO) reported their Q4 2019 earnings just last week, delivering results which topped Street expectations. However, shares slid by 6% after hours. In spite of this, the company has had an incredible year, with shares up nearly 30% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500 index by over 10 percentage points.

Source: WSJ

When taking a step back from share price activity and looking at the underlying business, AutoZone does not fail to impress. Management continues to roll out new stores across the globe, while placing the customer at the center of focus by increasing their parts offering and providing experienced staff. These offerings help the company differentiate from peers, and provides insulation from big-box competition.

Additionally, a fast-growing commercial segment offers some upside potential. Although the increased share of commercial will result in lower-margin sales, management is seeing opportunities to reduce costs in this area - something we are optimistic about. All this, paired with a reasonable valuation, makes AutoZone a healthy addition to a long-term portfolio.

Taking a Step Back

When it comes to the auto parts retailers, some of the trends we look out for include both gas prices and vehicle miles traveled. In general, an increase in miles traveled drives demand for automotive repair services and auto parts.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

With the recent issues in the Middle East, gas prices have seen some slight upward pressure - nothing of serious concern. Going forward, we believe the macroeconomic picture will take a back seat to AutoZone's underlying fundamentals. At the moment, we don't see any secular headwinds which can impede growth for the auto parts retailer.

Financial Highlights

In Q4, AutoZone delivered revenue of $3.8 billion (~$11.9 billion in the LTM), up 5.4% year-over-year. Comparable store sales grew by 3%, coming in above the street's consensus by 40 basis points. Commercial sales, albeit a small percentage of domestic revenue, saw 21% growth YOY. We believe this section offers some upside - because of the B2B nature of the segment, the revenue stream could wield more pricing power.

Source: QuickFS

Looking at competition, many investors are concerned that big-box retailers such as Walmart (WMT) - even Amazon (AMZN) - pose a risk to AutoZone's growing top line. Although these retailers do offer auto parts and accessories, AutoZone boasts a wide coverage of parts. On top of this, we believe that in-store staff expertise is a great value-add to customers. For customers who need help selecting the right parts, the trade off of visiting an AutoZone location is well worth it. This is all difficult to replicate when you're a retailer - much like Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) - focusing on scale and standardization.

Source: QuickFS

Cost of goods sold in Q4 rose slightly leading to a lower overall gross margin. This was primarily due to a shift in mix to lower-margin merchandise inherent in the commercial segment. Management continues to focus on cost-reduction efforts, citing opportunities to lower cost through direct sourcing.

Source: QuickFS

Looking at cash, the company is well positioned with just over $176 million on their balance sheet. Advance Auto Parts (AAP) tops the list with nearly $750 million in cash. O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) lags behind with nearly $56 million. The company currently does not pay a dividend, although it has been dedicating plenty of capital to share repurchases.

Looking down the road, value creation opportunities could lie in industry consolidation in both the core do-it-yourself (DIY) market, as well as the commercial do-it-for-me (DIFM) segment. In the DIY market, the largest auto parts retailers combined claim between one-half to two-thirds of the market, leaving a sizeable chunk spread among smaller operations. The DIFM segment is even more fragmented, leaving an open canvas for growth.

Valuation & Takeaway

Looking at AutoZone's valuation tells an interesting story. The company, currently trading at ~17-18x LTM earnings, is valued less than its peers which trade at a median of ~21x LTM earnings. Yet when looking at performance metrics, AutoZone turns up best-in-class margins. It's no doubt that the company is in a strong position to compete with peers.

Source: QuickFS

Yet it's important to note that AutoZone, unlike some of its peers, is highly levered with over $5.2 billion in debt. As a result, the company is posting a shareholder's deficit of $1.7 billion. Many see this as concerning, although we are more than confident in the company's ability to service debt in a healthy fashion and ensure continued growth. Interest coverage is more than healthy at AutoZone. Other specialty retailers which also post a shareholder's deficit includes home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD).

Going forward, we believe continued strong demand, protection from competitive forces, and robust performance metrics warrant a higher multiple - perhaps narrowing the valuation gap between AutoZone and its peers. Although we don't expect to see the gap close completely (after all, some of AutoZone's peers boast healthy balance sheets among other favorable qualities), we can see valuations gravitating closer to each other.

Analyst estimates for FY2020 range from $65 to $67 per share. Applying a multiple of 19x - a healthy discount versus the peer median - to the analyst consensus for FY20, we derive a price target of $1,235, reflecting upside of ~14% from current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.