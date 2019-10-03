Provention Bio Is A Misunderstood Biotech With A Potential Quick Pathway To FDA Approval For Type 1 Diabetes Treatment

Provention Bio (PRVB) is a speculative biotech that you should definitely look into for the coming months. That's because there are a lot of moving parts for this biotech that could provide significant upside for investors. That's because the goal is for the biotech to meet with the FDA in Q4 of 2019. This meeting will involve discussions on whether or not Prevention Bio can file a Biologics License Application (BLA) by the end of 2020. This will be for the "At Risk" patients for onset of Type 1 Diabetes. However, I believe this is a good place for the biotech to start from in terms of approval. From there, it could also advance a possible disease-modifying treatment for Type 1 Diabetes ((T1D)) also. Lastly, the biotech traded at a high of $13.79 on June 10, 2019. Since then, it has traded down to $6.82 per share with a market cap of only $268 million. Considering nothing has changed in terms of the company's ability to file its BLA for PRV-031 in the coming year, I don't see any reason why the stock dropped to its current price other than one study released back in May of 2019. There was an early stage study in ulcerative colitis, which used another product PRV-300, that didn't pan out. Still, this was only a phase 1b study. That's why I believe it offers investors a potential opportunity before any of the catalysts hit. Especially, now that it is flush with enough cash after a recent raise.

"At Risk" Study Establishes Groundwork For Potential Accelerated Approval

The first thing to note is that the quick advancement of PRV-031 through the clinical pathway process is thanks to the "At Risk" study and other several preliminary studies. The "At Risk" study was one that was sponsored by both the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK) and JDRF. The study itself was conducted by Type 1 Diabetes Trialnet. The goal of the study was to use PRV-031 (teplizumab) to delay or prevent the onset of T1D. The "At Risk" study enrolled a total of 76 patients that were aged between 8 to 49. Okay, but what exactly determined if these patients were at high risk of developing T1D? That's because these patients had two or more T1D autoantibodies, along with abnormal glucose metabolism (dysglycemia - abnormal blood sugar stability in the body). One quick item to note is that a huge majority of these patients, about 72%, were under the age of 18. I like to see this, because if T1D can be prevented for a few years at a young age it buys these patients some time before they need to deal with the need to take insulin. Patients for the "At Risk" study were randomized to receive either PRV-031 or placebo. Needless to say, treatment with PRV-031 resulted in patients delaying the onset of clinical T1D by about 2 years. If not for this treatment, these patients would have likely progressed to clinical disease at a rapid pace. Specifically, a single 14-day course treatment of PRV-031 significantly delayed the onset of T1D compared to placebo by an average of 2 years. To put it into another perspective. PRV-031 has broken new ground here, which makes this data that much more important. This biologic is the first immune modulator to achieve a delay in the clinical onset of T1D.

Quick Advancement Makes PRV-031 A Good Biologic

The data above is great, because being able to prevent the onset of clinical T1D for 2 years is highly ideal. However, there are other pieces of evidence on why there can be a claim that the data revealed was solid. The first, involves the FDA giving PRV-031 Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD). BTD are given to products that have shown preliminary evidence that they may be superior to currently available therapies on the market. The main component for such a designation is that the clinical product in question must treat a serious or life threatening illness. The second reason why the data is solid is because the FDA is on board for possible accelerated approval. Provention Bio exchanged correspondence with the FDA back in Q2 of 2019. The FDA made 2 notable points about PRV-031. It agreed that the "At Risk" study, prior PRV-031 studies in early onset T1D, safety database from At Risk/Prior studies, and non-clinical package of PRV-031 are all adequate enough for a BLA submission. Specifically, this will be so that PRV-031 can be reviewed by the FDA for possible approval for the At-Risk indication. This is good news, because investors have a few catalysts to look forward to now. The first catalyst involves a meeting with the FDA. Provention Bio expects to hold a meeting with the FDA in Q4 of 2019. Pending all goes well for this meeting, it will be good news for the company and its investors. It is highly likely that the biotech will give an update on its discussions with the FDA after this meeting. The second catalyst involves the BLA filing itself. All those studies and non-clinical studies I noted above should be in good order before the end of next year. That is, Provention expects to file its BLA submission for PRV-031 for At-Risk T1D patients before the end of 2020.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Provention Bio had cash, and cash equivalents of $41.3 million as of June 30, 2019. Of course, that was low cash on hand and would not be sufficient enough to fund the pipeline of the biotech. That's why it recently raised a lot of cash. It first enacted a public offering of selling 5.75 million shares of its common stock at a price of $8 per share, which includes the full exercise of the over-allotment option. On top of that, there were another 2.5 million shares of common stock sold at a price of $8 per share as part of a private placement with Amgen (AMGN). Recent financings totaled $62.7 million. Why are these events significant? That's because together with the recent offerings plus the cash on hand, Provention Bio expects this will be enough to fund its operations for 2 years. This is a good thing, because it means there is an opportunity for significant upside based on positive catalysts, but no downside when it comes to the risk of heavy dilution in the near-term.

Conclusion

Provention Bio is a speculative biotech that is worth a look. There are a few catalysts that could definitely drive up the stock price in the coming months. PRV-031 has a chance to establish an accelerated approval pathway after only a mid-stage study for "At Risk" patients. The risk here is that there is no guarantee that the FDA will allow a BLA submission for PRV-031. However, based on its correspondence with the FDA several months ago I think the upcoming meeting in Q4 2019 should go smoothly. There is another study to note for PRV-031. The biologic is also being explored in a phase 3 study known as PROTECT. However, this time it is for the interception of T1D. In essence, this late-stage study is using PRV-031 in hopes of preserving beta cell function, improving glycemic control in the body, and decreasing insulin use. Thus, this patient population is one that has already been diagnosed with T1D. PRV-031 is being used to intercept and slow/prevent the complete destruction of insulin producing pancreatic beta cells. That's important, because pancreatic beta cells are responsible for creating insulin for the body. Trial enrollment for this late-stage study is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. In my opinion, that would put results sometime in the 1st half of 2021 for this patient population. Still, I believe that the biotech is severely undervalued based on its cash on hand along with the potential market opportunity for T1D. That's why I believe it is a good buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.