Milestone Scientific Looks Like Breaking Out

So investors need to understand this is a high-risk, high-reward situation.

It looks like the CompuFlo has a fair shot at catching on and the company has cash for another 18 months to concentrate efforts, but there are no guarantees here.

The medical business is a platform with multiple applications, but efforts are concentrating on Epidural, where its CompuFlo delivers strong benefits.

The company is using its profitable business for dental practices as a cash cow to develop its medical business.

Milestone Scientific (MLSS) is a company that could be on the cusp of a break-out. In fact, looking at the recent share gains, one could argue that has already begun.

Essentially the company has one business (The Wand is a computer-assisted system for local anesthesia for dentist practices) which they use as cash cow to finance their medical business, which is generating only minute revenue but looks quite promising.

Their medical business is a platform with multiple applications, but because of budget constraints, they are focusing on one of these, Epidural injections, the kind of injections in the spinal cord to block the pain when giving birth.

These injections are complex and risky, requiring a great deal of training, up to 40-60 attempts. The company has developed two solutions for this:

The CompuFlo Epidural

The CompuFlo Epidural Trainer

The first assists the procedure giving real-time feedback (objective pressure change detection), optimizing needle placement. From the company website:

Traditional subjective technique relies on surface landmarks, feedback from the needle and tactile sensation. This makes space identification difficult -particularly in patients with a high body mass index (BMI). Researchers report 17% of epidural placement failures are due to false loss of resistance. CompuFlo uses real-time Dynamic Pressure Sensing® technology to detect pressure changes that are imperceptible by touch.

The CompuFlo is FDA approved and has a host of clinical studies testifying to its benefits. The traditional method, relying on manual feedback to locate the Epidural space requires a lot of experience and is complicated by the increase in obesity and multiple births.

The CompuFlo's real-time dynamic pressure sensing eliminates false positives and allows even inexperienced anesthetists to place the needle in the right location, avoiding complications and speeding up procedures.

Management reminded people that (Q2CC):

In a teaching hospital, as you are probably aware, the morbidity rate of the Epidural injection pretty much throughout the world is 4.5%, which is enormous.

Given the fact that in the US, 50%+ of women have Epidurals when giving birth, the morbidity numbers are large indeed (unless other hospitals do really much, much better than teaching hospitals). What can be safely concluded is that there is a lot of room for improvement getting the morbidity rate down.

This reduces all sorts of cost, like the cost of extra procedures, the cost of additional time in hospital and the cost of litigation, for instance.

Additional benefits come with drastically shorting the learning curve (Q2CC):

it will significantly expedite the learning curve of that student. As I spoke to earlier, the clinical study done in the United States shows that after one to two days of training with our instrument on a robot, the students who are 100% successful in locating the Epidural space, that is compared to approximately two years.

Market acceptance

The sales cycle, especially in the US is pretty lengthy, management speaks of 18 months. Not only does the staff and management need to be convinced of the medical advantages.

While one might think this is the easy part, given the clinical evidence, it does often involve setting up a trial, which can take up anything between 3-6 months.

Then the hospital needs to be convinced of economic benefits and if that is successful, find room for, and approval from people controlling the hospital's budget. There is good news though (Q2CC):

We are in quite a number of hospitals at we believe the end of it. We believe that we are very close to a very important independent study, showing the cost benefits of using our technology, which we believe are overwhelming.

The company has several initiatives to get hospitals to adopt the CompuFlo:

Entering the medical education market with the CompuFlo Trainer.

Demonstrating the cost benefits.

Creating interest among insurers.

With respect to the educational market (Q2CC):

The CompuFlo Trainer reduces uncertainty with objective measurements that help reduce the number of Epidural attempts, builds confidence and speeds training competency. Generally, 80 Epidurals are required for training before a resident is considered proficient enough to do Epidurals.

The company also signed a distribution deal with American 3B Scientific, a leading supplier of medical education in the Americas with 1200 people and the arm of a very large European company.

Another distribution deal was closed with Paragon Care in Australia and the goal is to collaborate with distributors all over the world. In Italy they already have a distributor and the company has moved into one hospital there with several more likely to follow by the end of the year.

The company also gives public demonstrations, like the one at the EuroAsia 2019 Congress.

Insurers might very well be keen given the economic advantages, additional corrective procedures when things go wrong with traditional Epidurals, the additional occupancy and especially the potential malpractice cost.

The company is awaiting the publication of an extensive cost study that will buttress these points but also argues this (Q2CC):

The disposable compared to many others is a relatively small amount but very significant to Milestone Scientific. So we believe, particularly with the publication of the cost analysis study that we anticipate in a few months that will make the difference.

Other applications

Intra-Articular, another application of the same technology (which is a delivery system) giving relief to long-suffering arthritis patients, has been put on hold basically to develop the market for the CompuFlo and Trainer first.

And there are more opportunities for the same technology, but all depend on finance.

Dental

The company also developed a delivery system for dentists called The Wand, which (company website):

The Wand is a computer-assisted system for local anesthesia. It carefully guides dental professionals as they are performing dental injections.

They are treating this with "benign neglect," that is, it's a classic cash cow and they put as little resources in it as they can get away with. Here is how that performs (10-Q):

All but $15K was revenue generated by The Wand, which generated $627K of income in Q2 (and $1.12M in the first six months of the year). It's quite profitable. What is equally interesting is the following (10-Q):

As one can see, most revenue actually doesn't come from the devices, but from supplies and that is also likely to be the case with the CompuFlo, although perhaps not to the same extent.

Cash

What matters most at the moment are two things:

How realistic are the near-term prospects for the CompuFlo?

How long can the company survive on the cash flow from Dental and the cash on the balance sheet?

The company has $2.3M in cash, which isn't a lot. For the first six months of the year, the company lost $622K in cash so they could survive another 18 months without having to go to the markets. Investors are weighing the opportunities over the risks, given the recent share price rises:

The market cap is a modest $38M, although there is some additional dilution on the way, like 3.3M warrants and 2.1M shares to employees.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

If the company produced The Wand, it would be a nice earner but one with modest growth (providing that they could grow faster than they do now if they spend some resources on that).

However, the delivery system has multiple applications and markets and the one that's the most advanced (clinical trials, FDA approval, client trials, etc.) is the CompuFlo (and the Trainer), the clinical and economic advantages of which for patients, hospitals and insurers seem pretty compelling.

Management argues that they are far along in the roughly 18 month process in getting US hospitals to bite and actually purchase CompuFlo (which also generates a subsequent stream of revenue from supplies) and are also busy in a number of other parts of the world, most notably Italy, Australia and the Middle East through multiple distributor deals.

This looks like an interesting speculative play with a high-risk, high-reward profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.