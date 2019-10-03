Gas Vs. Solar Power: TransAlta Renewables Compared To Clearway Energy

While TransAlta Renewables has a downside of about 10% in a DCF, I estimate Clearway to have an upside of close to 25%.

Clearway Energy has largely shaken off its PG&E troubles and should be able to up the dividend back to its old level, creating a ~7.5% yield.

The other day, I stumbled across TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) and noticed how similar its valuation multiples were to Clearway Energy (CWEN) (CWEN.A). This inspired me to compare these companies head-to-head to see what they have to offer.

California Valley Solar Ranch solar plant. Source: U.S. DOE.

Companies' background

Both TransAlta Renewables and Clearway Energy went public in 2013. Both were - and probably still are - intended to be financing vehicles for their sponsors. The idea was for the sponsors to sell renewable energy-related investments to these YieldCos that would trade at a healthy multiple due to the stable mature income-generating assets they hold. The YieldCos could issue equity to finance more growth which would be accretive simply because the shares would be valued more expensively than the acquired assets. That is at least the idea. Reality has fluctuated, and the market has chosen several favorites, notably those YieldCos that use financing gimmicks or inflate their balance sheet by taking on several times their EBITDA in corporate net debt. Clearway Energy and TransAlta Renewables are neither in such a place and behave in a transparent way without using too many tricks to beef up today's dividend at the expense of tomorrow's. A key difference from Clearway is that TransAlta Renewables is Canadian-based and listed (TSX: RNW), and most of its assets are located in Canada.

CAFD

Before we dive into the deep, it is important to know what CAFD or Cash Available For Distribution is. CAFD is a non-GAAP metric that is meant to capture the funds from operations after repaying debt. There are multiple ways to Rome here and the figures below show how RNW and CWEN respectively calculate their CAFD.

Source: TransAlta Renewables 2018 annual report. Figures are in CAD mln.

As you can see, TransAlta works from cash flow to AFFO and then subtracts principal repayments of amortizing debt. It is a good thing that they account for maintenance capital expenditure, but I think it would be a bit aggressive to call it AFFO as assets cannot be replaced using the current capital expenditure level of around C$30m/year.

Source: Clearway Energy Q4 2018 earnings release.

Clearway Energy has a very nice overview, that starts with EBITDA, continues with cash flow, and ends with CAFD. Clearway also provides a detailed (run-rate) guidance, which is quite helpful too.

Multiples

As we now know what CAFD at these companies is about, we can interpret the valuation multiples below.

* EV/CAFD includes corporate debt in EV and adds its interest back to CAFD. **Based on CAFD run-rate. Source: author's own calculations. Company guidance was followed wherever possible, and numbers were adjusted by author to make them comparable; e.g. debt was added to NEP to reflect minority stakes that most resemble corporate debt. RNW's figures are in CAD.

It looks like CWEN and RNW are similarly valued when we look at EV/CAFD or EV/EBITDA. However, the companies are quite different and this is due to their net project debt, which is a lot higher for CWEN than it is for RNW.

This overview may look nice, but there are several important elements that it cannot capture, such as PPA maturities and asset mix. A DCF is more suitable to account for these factors. Also, project debt plays a somewhat special role here.

Project debt

As we could see in the respective CAFD tables of RNW and CWEN, debt repayments are subtracted from CAFD. Project debt is structured like an annuity, with regular principal and interest payments that sum up to the same total every year until the debt is fully paid off. Note that this only concerns project debt repayments and that corporate debt repayments are not subtracted from CAFD, which is why the EV/CAFD multiple makes so much sense.

For CWEN, the debt repayments are roughly the size of their CAFD, but the interest on project debt makes the debt service cross $0.5bn, well over 1.5x CAFD. Meanwhile, for RNW, I estimated project debt service at just C$80m, just over 1/4th of CAFD. After ~10 years when most project debt has been repaid, CWEN can expect a sharply rising CAFD, while RNW will gain much less in relative terms. This is also the reason why CAFD yield tends to make modestly leveraged YieldCos look cheap, while the more highly leveraged YieldCos do well in a DCF (when using the same discount rate for CAFD). A deeper illustration of the effects of leverage can be found in this article on Atlantica Yield (AY).

Contracted revenue

Power Purchase Agreements, or PPAs, are important for YieldCos as they create the certainty that laid the foundation under these stable dividend payers. For RNW, the EBITDA weighted average remaining PPA term is just below 10 years. Excluding hydro and gas assets from the equation adds two years. This is quite sub-par, as this is the lowest number among YieldCos. Clearway Energy does better with 12.2 years or 15.4 when excluding conventional assets. That's 5 years or 50% more renewables PPA time for Clearway Energy.

*Wind & solar only/all assets. Source: author's own calculations and estimates of EBITDA-weighted average PPA duration.

Asset mix

For both Clearway Energy and TransAlta Renewables, their asset mix is somewhat geared towards natural gas compared to other YieldCos.

CAFD generated by asset type. Data source: 2018 figures, from Q2 earnings presentation.

Clearway Energy has a diverse mix of assets, with a notably large share of solar and even some thermal energy. Now, have a look at the asset mix of TransAlta Renewables.

Cash flow generated by asset type. Data source: May 2019 Investor Presentation.

It is clear that Clearway has a more 'renewable' profile, and is more diversified, especially towards solar. This is important because solar has a bright future.

Source: EIA.

The EIA forecasts that solar will become increasingly competitive versus other power generation types. Because the share of renewables is forecasted to go up, natural gas is expected to act as a good counterbalance at less sunny times, and because natural gas is expected to remain quite cheap, and it will, therefore, also have a prominent place in the energy mix. Because of this dynamic, solar and gas are the most desirable assets, also for repowering. The added benefit that natural gas has is that it doesn't face price deflation that befalls solar energy. This deflation, or rather slide in production cost, is visualized in the figure below.

Source: Irena 2018 renewable power generation report.

Clearly, after PPAs run off in about 10 to 20 years from now, wind and solar power will not be able to command the same price they did when they were installed in the early part of this decade. Another issue with wind and solar assets is that they last for about 25 years before key parts need to be replaced.

The advantage of solar is that replacement of modules becomes less labor-intensive (per KWh produced) as their efficiency increases. Also, most of the infrastructure will be already in place. In the case of PV solar, the inverters and solar modules total one-third of the installation cost in the US, according to Irena. A significant part of the cabling, grid connection, design, and installation costs can probably be saved. I 'proxy' this NPV by forecasting 75% of EBITDA to until 2045 (~7 years after average CWEN utility solar PPA expiration). In practice, this means that, for example, CWEN's Borrego solar plant, a 26MW facility in California with a 19-year PPA, sees $6m added to its project NPV. That is a bonus of $6m on top of the $28m it is worth on discounted CAFD while the PPA is still active. This means that ~80% of FV of this asset stems from contracted cash flows, which should give an investor comfort. Following the same methodology as for solar, wind was put at 50%, mostly a reflection of the lower price deflation, which is offset by a poorer repowering potential.

Upper Mamquam hydro facility, source: TransAlta social media page.

Because of the better durability of hydro and natural gas plants and because of the relatively stable cost over time, I kept EBITDA for those at 100% up to 2050, which is benefitting TransAlta Renewables a lot. Despite this advantage for RNW on >50% of its asset base, the early years look better for CWEN as you can see in the chart below. This is mainly thanks to the strong PPA maturity profile of Clearway Energy. Though at the end of the forecasting period, we see that RNW takes the lead again due to its natural gas and hydro assets.

Source: author's own calculations based on aforementioned EBITDA cuts after PPA expirations. Non-hydro or gas plants are forecasted to cease generating EBITDA after 2045.

Overall, thanks to its PPAs, Clearway Energy has the best medium/long-term outlook. Another important thing to note is that CWEN has a better cash income tax profile because RNW has older assets that are closer to their cash-tax date and natural gas plants, which don't enjoy accelerated depreciation like renewable energy projects often do.

PG&E

Following the bankruptcy of PG&E (PCG), there were fears the utility would renegotiate its renewable energy PPAs, making use of the sharp decline in the price of electricity from wind and solar sources. As it looks now, PG&E will honor its PPAs. The utility has bowed to the pressure from the state government and the regulator, in whose interest it was to keep investor confidence for renewables intact. So having a regulated utility in a liberal state as off-taker, even when it is in bankruptcy, is probably as important as any off-taker's credit rating.

Just as interesting is the slow recovery of Clearway Energy following this positive news. This is despite the fact that it was clearly hardest hit on every notable negative PG&E-related item late last year and early this year. Moreover, CWEN has lost 5% over the past year, despite the turning interest rate environment which helped the strong performance of its peers. Notably, an overleveraged stock like TerraForm Power (TERP) has risen by 57% in the same year.

Source: TradingView/Seeking Alpha.

As I mentioned, it is surprising that CWEN hasn't shown a stronger recovery following the good news from PG&E. A likely explanation is that the dividend isn't brought back to its original level yet, which will probably happen after more projects are allowed by their debt covenants to once again upstream dividends to corporate. Management earlier signaled that they would expect progress on that in early 2020. If CWEN raises its quarterly dividend back to $0.33, we can expect a dividend yield of ~7.5%, which would be the highest yield of the peer group.

It is also surprising that RNW has performed quite well during this year, even though it is the lowest leveraged stock of the peer group. This low leverage should lower its beta and sensitivity to interest rates.

DCF

Both Clearway Energy and TransAlta display a relatively high degree of transparency with both disclosing debt, PPA's, COD (Commercial Operation Date) and other information per project quite well. Clearway Energy adds a bit more by providing the market with a pro forma run-rate guidance, including a CAFD build-up from EBITDA level. This allows investors to construct a detailed DCF model for both YieldCos.

Source: author's own calculations.

Source: author's own calculations. 2022 looks off, due to a balloon payment and I expect CWEN to refinance this to smoothen the CAFD over the years.

If we discount the CAFD for RNW and CWEN back at a respective, 6.5% and 8% rate (to account for leverage), this yields the following valuations.

Source: author's own calculations and estimates. Interest on corporate debt was added back to CAFD. CWEN figures are in USD mln, RNW is in CAD mln.

RNW trades at C$13.75, which gives it a downside of 11%. CWEN.A and CWEN, on the other hand, trade at $17.2 and $18.1, which gives the stocks a fair value upside of 28% and 22%, respectively.

Conclusion

Reviewing both TransAlta Renewables and Clearway Energy, one cannot ignore the project debt which, as it melts away, provides a big cash flow opportunity for Clearway. Meanwhile, TransAlta Renewables has to deal with aging assets, shorter contracted revenue periods, and income tax payments. As a bonus, Clearway Energy's shareholders have a dividend hike to look forward to, which will likely happen within the next 12 months and which I think will be an important catalyst for the stock. With an upside of around 25%, a slowing economy and low rate environment, it looks like the perfect time to invest in Clearway Energy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AY, CWEN.A, CWEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.