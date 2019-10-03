BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Hedging The Endgame

We look at option strategies based on current BPT, oil, and option prices that offer a chance of major profits for shorts while reducing risks.

Risk to shorts is based on the possibility of a sharp rise in the price of oil. This would increase Trust quarterly pay outs, the price of Trust shares, and the Trust’s length of life, all harming shorts. Conflict in the Persian Gulf is an obvious event that would cause such a sharp increase.

Risk to shareholders is based on the Trust’s contract which increases the costs every year. This gives a possibility that payments could cease completely if the costs exceed the WTI.

BPT (BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust) is a controversial investment to derive income from oil production. Yields appear huge on stock screening programs, often 15% or higher.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) has been long been a serious investment vehicle for those who wish to profit from oil income. During the 2000-2008 era it was perhaps the most profitable dividend paying stock of all. In the last decade, however, the price has dropped from around $140 to $9.19 today. Nevertheless, BPT’s high yields continue to attract investors; this October’s payout will likely be about 35 cents,—an annualized pay out of 15.2%. What could possibly go wrong?

BPT is a curious investment instrument. It is absolutely critical for anyone contemplating investing in BPT to read thoroughly and understand the 10K. The 10K details how income to investors is calculated and how the Trust might be terminated.

Investor income from BPT is calculated based on the WTI (West Texas Intermediate Crude) price minus costs. Costs are not based on real cost of production but instead are based on a formula in the Trust contract. These costs are calculated on a baseline cost X a cost of living adjustment (currently around 2) + Alaska production taxes. The baseline cost automatically increases every year. The cost of living multiplier increases every year. The taxes are tricky. The actual payment to shareholder is adjusted to reflect actual average daily production during the quarter. Greater than 90,000 barrels per day gives no increased income to shareholders; less than 90,000 barrels per day provides less shareholder income.

The 2019 cost of production by my calculation is $47.30. At this quarter’s average daily WTI, this will give a pay out this quarter of about 35 cents.

However, in 2020 costs rise to about $55.05. At tonight’s WTI of $54.26, this provides a pay out of nothing, nada, zip. The costs are higher than the price of oil.

If there is no pay out for 2 years, the Trust shuts down. The residual value to shareholders will likely be virtually zero. The Trustees have already started withholding a small percentage of the quarterly pay out to cover the costs of a possible shut down. It is important to understand that BPT has no assets except for its contracted claim on Prudhoe Field oil income which would terminate after two years of no pay outs. BPT has no oil, no oil rigs, no buildings, no pipelines, no staff, no office furniture, no paper clips, nothing.

Production plays a key role here as well. The Prudhoe Bay field will not dry up and run out of oil. BPT will not die because of that. However, production has been declining. In the last 6 quarters, production for BPT averaged 76,552 barrels per day. Only once (April 2018) did production average above 80,000 barrels per day. In the past, lower production would decrease the pay out but was not life or death for BPT, but now it is. As the rising costs narrow the margin between WTI and costs, falling production can produce quarterly income below zero. This not only gives pay outs of zero, but starts the process toward dissolution of the Trust.

Given the “death line” of $55.05 for 2020 assuming 90,000 barrels per day, consider this:

Daily Production Break Even “death line” WTI

90,000 barrels per day $55.05

85,000 barrels per day $58.02

80,000 barrels per day $61.92

75,000 barrels per day $66.06

70,000 barrels per day $70.78

The average daily production of the last 6 quarters was 76,552 barrels per day. This would require a WTI of $64.74 based on the 2020 cost structure to have any pay out at all.

So, why not short the heck out of BPT? The next two pay outs are about 70 cents total, the stock price is $9.19 and the residual value is about zero. Answer: the big risk to shorting to BPT is a major spike in the price oil. This really comes down to the Persian Gulf: the Iranians, President Trump, the Houthis in Yemen, the Saudis—someone does something really stupid and we have war in the Persian Gulf.

We are talking about a big oil price spike. Less than $70 tomorrow would definitely not make BPT profitable when one calculates out the pay outs before dissolution although the psychological effect on investors who don’t read the 10k and do the math might drive the stock price up for awhile. But as Keynes noted, “the market can stay irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” Puts might expire worthless even if shorts are proved right in the long run.

USO is an ETF based on the WTI price of oil. If the WTI oil price rises, so does USO.

The ratio between the USO price and WTI gives a price of about $11.47 for USO = the 2020 WTI breakeven “BPT deathline” of $55.05. Of course, if BPT oil production is below 90,000 barrels, then the breakeven is even higher.

This gives shorts an opportunity to hedge the risk of a big spike in the price of oil. By buying an at the money ATM call on USO when the WTI is below the BPT’s critical 2020 price of $55.05, we can effectively hedge the risk of an oil spike. If oil spikes, USO calls will rise and compensate for losses in BPT puts. If oil prices remain relatively stable or drop, then BPT pay outs and stock price will get crushed and the losses on the USO calls will be absorbed as a “cost of doing business”.

Examples:

A: WTI stays at $54.26 or lower.

Buy a BPT put with a strike of $10.0 on March 20 2020: $3.60

Buy a USO call with a strike of $11.5 on April 17 2020: $1.11

Total Cost: $4.71

Assume with pay out stop / expiration threat BPT stock price= $1.00

Profit: $10 - $1 -$4.71 +$4.29

B: War in Gulf, WTI spikes to $75, production holds at 76,552 barrels/ day.

BPT put with a strike of $10.0 on March 20 2020 $3.60

USO call with a strike of $11.5 on April 17, 2020 $1.11

Total cost of options: -$4.71

WTI $75 = USO $15.64, profit of $4.14 +$4.14

Loss with this hedge: -$0.57

Summary: with this BPT / USO hedging strategy potential losses are only 57 cents while potential profits are $4.29. I do not try to predict oil prices but believe the odds in future oil prices favor this trade. A decline in oil prices, stable oil prices, or a moderate increase in oil prices to around $64 in 2020 all would likely bring a substantial net profit of $ about $4.29.

Only a much more unlikely “black swan” oil price spike would bring a loss, and this would be well under $1.00.

While I have followed BPT for decades as a bull and as a bear, I do not consider myself a sophisticated option trader. I am very interested in what strategies you all may propose for BPT.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short BPT via put options and long USO via call options as a hedge.



I am not an investment adviser and offer no investment counsel or advice.