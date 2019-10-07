Co-produced with Trapping Value and Treading Softly

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) is a UK listed entity that is hardly followed within the US. The dividend growth investors have followed the smoking giants of Phillip Morris (PM) and Altria (MO) over the years and these two get tons of coverage. Imperial Brands on the other hand, slips under the radar. We have taken a big interest in this industry as it presents some exceptional opportunities on account of its large cash flows alongside negative sentiment and regulatory hurdles. We believe Imperial today represents one unique buying opportunity.

Introduction

Smoking gets negative press. There is no doubt about that. The only comparable industry that we can think of that gets the same amount of flak is the private prison industry. That negativity often creates opportunities. Today the industry is facing a perfect storm of falling cigarette consumption rates and vaping related deaths. While Imperial appeared to have gone through the last few months without being hit, that changed on September 26.

Imperial announced that it would not be able to grow revenues at rates that it expected earlier in the year, leading to the stock to decline by 15% in just few days. This is in addition to steep declines the stock has already seen in the past 12 months.

Imperial Brands PLC today announces that, in light of a challenging NGP market in the USA and changes to our results expectations in the Africa, Asia and Australasia (AAA) division, Group net revenue for the year to 30 September 2019 is now expected to grow at around 2%, with EPS expected to be broadly flat at constant currencies. Whilst this is disappointing for the current year, we believe that NGP provides a significant opportunity to deliver additive growth to complement our Tobacco business. We continue to refine our investment behind building a strong and profitable NGP business in a rapidly evolving market.

Next Generation Products

We expect our overall NGP business will grow net revenue by around 50% this year, albeit below our expectations. The USA NGP environment has deteriorated considerably over the last quarter with increased regulatory uncertainty, including individual US state actions. This has prompted a marked slowdown in the growth of the vapour category in recent weeks, with an increasing number of wholesalers and retailers not ordering or not allowing promotion of vaping products.”

This drop while brutal for existing investors has opened the door for a remarkable opportunity to earn a spectacular dividend, with great upside potential. Let us go over the fundamentals to see why.

The Business

Imperial Brands is a large global company headquartered in UK with about 31,000 employees, and has multiple brands it leverages to sell cigarettes around the globe.

Source: Imperial Brands

Imperial is a true global powerhouse with revenues in over 40 countries. The biggest percentage of its sales comes from Europe currently.

Source: Imperial Brands

Imperial is earning its bread and butter from cigarettes but is growing its other segments like cigars and smokeless products like chewing tobacco. A key area where it has focused its attention has been the category it calls its "next-generation products" or NGP. This area includes the vaping products and this is where it disappointed investors due to the recent regulatory pressures.

The bigger story

Before we get into specifics of the current issues, we need to take a longer term view of the stock. The recent dive of the stock has got it approaching the levels last seen at the depth of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

The share price of the stock have declined by close by over 57% in the past 3 years alone:

Fascinatingly, while price has gone in one direction, the fundamentals have been rather impressive. Imperial has been able to increase its dividends for over two decades. Its dividend in 2018 was triple that of what it paid in 2009. 2018 did mark the end of a long trend though of Imperial hiking its dividends by 10% a year.

Source: Imperial Brands

Imperial recently revised its dividend policy and stated that the 10% dividend growth was no longer sustainable.

(Reuters) - British tobacco company Imperial Brands Plc (IMB.L) will drop its 10% dividend growth target from next year to focus on developing its e-cigarette portfolio and plans to buy back shares worth up to 200 million pounds ($246 million).

The company said on Monday it would increase its dividend payouts annually, but through a more progressive dividend policy that would take into account underlying business performance.

"Imperial Brands’ shares are popular among retail investors for their generous pay-out,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell said. “However, there had been growing concerns in the market that its rate of dividend growth was unsustainable if the company were to keep the rate of net debt to earnings at comfortable levels.”

We saw this coming some time back as the dividend was consuming a very large amount of free cash flow. But at the same time the present dividend even if maintained, represents a rather astounding yield.

We examine the recent results and information released by the company to see if this dividend is sustainable or not.

Recent results

Cigarette smoking is not a growth industry. The percentage of the population that smokes has declined over the last 50 years in pretty much every part of the world. While that has gone on, the companies making cigarettes have been able to buttress their profits via increasing prices. To a smaller extent population growth has also offset declines.

Investors had accepted that model of higher prices and lower volumes, but something changed in the last 3 years and volumes moved lower even quicker, alarming investors. We can see that by looking at H1-2019 results, we see that Imperial's profits barely moved, while the finance costs decreased a lot as a result of lower interest rates and deleveraging in the back half of 2018.

Source: Imperial Brands

While the front line numbers look healthy the volumes are what have spooked investors.

Source: Imperial Brands

The recent drops that have exceeded the historic 3-4% volume drops have got investors rather nervous. Why exactly have volumes suddenly started falling faster? The answer we believe is the vaping segment growth.

E-cigarettes have been growing like a weed and have reached a point where they are big enough to steal market share in size. Even Imperial's own brand participated in the growth and the NGP segment growth (over 250%) was also breathtaking.

Source: Imperial Brands

This segment was supposed to offset revenue pressures but the recent events have made investors reconsider that line of thinking.

What changed

A new study from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill showed that vaping may be more dangerous than we previously thought.

Some may consider vaping safer than smoking traditional cigarettes, but new research from the UNC School of Medicine suggests that using e-cigarettes long-term may lead to a higher risk of emphysema.

In the study, lung fluids were sampled from 41 people - smokers, vapers and non-smokers. Researchers found that vapers, like smokers, had higher levels of protease enzymes - a trait that tends to cause emphysema.

If they keep using these products for about 20 years, it is likely that they will get emphysema," Robert Tarran, the professor who led the study, told The News & Observer.

Emphysema is a lung condition that causes a shortness of breath as a result of damage to the lung tissue, according to the American Lung Association.”

While that was a long term study, the more recent news has focused on a rapidly escalating crisis.

An outbreak of a mysterious lung disease worsened over the last week with 805 confirmed or probable cases, a 52% surge over the previous week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

At least 12 people have died across 10 states, the CDC said, citing data compiled through Tuesday.

Health officials still don’t know what is making people sick. “Most patients have reported a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC. Many patients have reported using THC and nicotine. Some have reported the use of e-cigarette products containing only nicotine,” CDC said.”

While we hope that the cause is discovered soon, the impact to vaping from this and the multiple cities joining the ban, is likely to drag on. While that may appear to be horrible news for Imperial's growth segment, we believe the market is overreacting.

First, the markets in US will likely get a semblance of growth once the cause is discovered and a fix put in. Second, a key reason for drop-off in volumes in regular cigarettes was the switch to vaping. If vaping stops growing, we can expect regular cigarette smoking to decline more at historical rates. That is a decline rate that Imperial can easily offset with modest price hikes. Hence the big drop appears like an overreaction to us.

Financial Profile

When we look at the debt, we see that Imperial has reduced net debt rapidly after the acquisitions about 4 years ago.

Source: Imperial Brands

The company could reduce about $0.75 billion pounds of debt a year, assuming it does not hike the dividend further. Considering its debt maturity profile, we do not see this as an issue.

Source: Imperial Brands

Another key positive here is that almost half of its debt was floating and some of that should benefit from recent rate cuts. The combination of lower rates and debt payback will lower interest costs in 2020 versus 2019 as well .

One other set of fundamentals that we want to touch upon is the declining rates of smoking. These are the strongest in the US currently and Imperial by virtue of its global reach, is well-diversified and less vulnerable to the US market, which is shrinking rather briskly.

How is the Dividend Paid to Investors?

Imperial Brands pays the dividend in British Pounds but U.S. investors in the stock receive the dividend amounts in U.S. Dollars, converted on the payment date. Note that the yield will fluctuate a bit because of the currency exchange rate. They also pay 4 times a year and they are different amounts which match their cash flows. They have paid 1 pound 93 pence and are on track to pay at least 2 Pounds 6 pence over the next 12 months. That is about $2.54 USD. At a price of $21.7 that is a 11.65% yield. Following the next two dividends, Imperial has guided for very slow dividend growth and we suspect it will use additional free cash flow for buybacks. We expect the dividend to continue to grow. In any case, the dividend as is represents a very good bargain and is well covered.

Taxation for U.S. Investors

One point we would like to emphasize here is that there are zero withholding taxes on British dividends from regular corporations. British REITs like British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY) do have a 20% tax withholding on dividends, but regular corporations like Imperial Brands are completely exempt. This is likely to be a stellar option for investors from that angle as well and the 11.6% yield in a tax exempt account will flow straight to investor's bottom line.

Conclusion

Imperial Brands is a dividend growth stock with an enormous yield and trades at under 7X earnings. The current issues on e-cigarettes are likely to actually lower decline rates on its key business. The company's global reach is a big plus and it is unlikely to be badly impacted by changes in any one specific country. The bulk of its debt is British pound-denominated debt as a hedge against a bad Brexit outcome. The +11% dividend yield is covered by a huge margin. In 2018 Imperial had a sub 70% payout ratio based on earnings, or 142% dividend coverage!

Source: Imperial Brands

The current year earnings are likely to be higher but we think Imperial has lot of room to maneuver against any short term hiccups. Looking at the cash flow statement we can see that depreciation substantially exceeds capex.

Source: Imperial Brands

Hence dividend coverage on a cash flow basis is even better than dividend coverage on an earnings basis. This level of cash flow coverage provides us with the cushion we want when investing in a segment that has concerns.

The pullback of 15% for this already very cheap stock last week is not justified and opens the door for a unique buying opportunity to earn an 11.6% for the long run. Opportunities like this don't come every day!

