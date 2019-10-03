Sand In My Shoes - August, Yes August, Update

I added to two existing positions during the market swoon and also added some more funds to my fixed income investments.

The Sand in Shoes portfolio fared slightly better, ending the month down 1.56%, and still up 14% YTD (as of 8/31).

After losing more than 4% by the middle of the month, the S&P 500 rebounded to end August down about 1.8%.

As I sit at my kitchen counter the evening of September 30th writing my August update article, I reflect again on one of the beauties of dividend growth investing. I believe you can be as active or as passive as you want to be (within reason on both sides of it) if you select high quality dividend paying stocks and you do your homework diligently and intelligently up front.

Several things have seemed to contribute to this article being so dreadfully late. My "real" job has gotten tremendously busy, which is a good thing, especially if you enjoy what you do and like who you work for. Secondly, Master Soule has started school again, and the Soule household spent much of the past 6-7 weeks getting used to this change in our life. And finally, the fetching Mrs. Soule and I have started a terrible habit of binge watching Netflix (NFLX) shows. It has really eaten into my article writing time. I will endeavor to do better because I truly do enjoy writing these articles.

I was actually fairly active in my portfolio in the month of August, adding to two existing positions. But trading has been closed for about 3 hours now on this last day of September, and I can report that I initiated not a single transaction. This is more news for my next update but it does warm my heart to know that I merely checked in on my news feed from Seeking Alpha every now and then and sat back while the dividends and distributions rolled in. They rolled into the coffers in August too, at a record level for me. Which brings us to:

August Dividends

You can see the dividends for August came in at $387.16, probably a few more shares or a hefty dividend increase away from a $400 month. Couldn't be happier about that. All graphs and charts created by author unless otherwise specified

This was the first month I received a dividend from my newest position, AbbVie Inc (ABBV), I got paid for my Hormel Foods (HRL) addition in April, and several stocks paid me at a higher rate than they did in May. And that is what dividend growth investing is all about.

August Performance

As mentioned, August was an overall down month for the markets with the S&P 500 down 1.8%. Since I hold a fair amount of fixed income my portfolio was only down 1.4%. And of course that is one of the reasons I hold fixed income investments. It smoothes the ride out. I get higher lows, but also lower highs. For example, while the S&P was up 16.7% through the end of August, my portfolio was up "only" 14.0%. I will take that every year, by the way.

Individual Stocks

My two biggest losses were International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF), down a whopping 23.8% and Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) down a mere 15.5%.

Those two losses were offset partially by Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI), which climbed 12.1% and Amgen Inc (AMGN) which was up 11.8%. As you can see by these four percentages, August was a bit of a crazy month in case you forgot.

The portfolio yield climbed slightly from 3.53% to 3.56% during the month, due mainly to the change in market value of my stocks.

Projected Dividends

My projected dividends for the year are now $3,379.05. The number isn't going to change much going forward, because each purchase has fewer if any dividends that will hit this year. I don't imagine I'll hit $3,500 this year, but my best guess is I'll get close to $4,000 in 2020, and may exceed it. Something to look forward to.

Sector Diversification

Current Weight Target Weight Consumer Discretionary 10.3% 10.0% Consumer Staples 9.2% 8.0% Energy 6.6% 7.5% Financials 8.6% 10.0% Health Care 11.6% 12.0% Industrials 8.4% 8.5% Materials 11.7% 5.0% REIT 10.3% 7.5% Technology 8.8% 15.0% Communication Services 6.5% 9.0% Utilities 8.0% 7.5% 100% 100%

Most of my sector weightings are pretty close to my new targets, which I wrote about here if you didn't get a chance to read it. However, there are two that are very out of range. I am sorely underrepresented in Technology, but it is quite difficult to find a bargain in dividend paying technology stocks these days.

I am also very overweight in Materials stocks. With IFF getting clobbered this month I am slightly less overweight than I was last month, but that's not exactly how I want to re-balance my sector weightings.

Asset Allocation

As of August 31 the value of my fixed income funds is up $2,300 from the end of July. This helped increase my asset allocation percentages for both of the asset classes (domestic and international) to more acceptable levels.

Both small and mid-cap stocks got pummeled again and it is getting close to the point that I will start directing funds to those two asset classes. I will be analyzing this in my next monthly update (which I can start pretty much right now). International equity is also down again, and is also quite low relative to my target. We'll see what the end of September numbers look like. Stay tuned...

Sales and Purchases in August

On August 1st I sold $1,500 of my S&P Index fund and on the 5th I purchased 20 additional shares of Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) for $90.43 per share. I bought just before the stock went ex-dividend and will receive the October 1st dividend with all 43 of my shares.

On the 15th I sold $1,430 worth of my S&P Index fund and purchased 33 more shares of CSCO for $46.75 per share. I had been waiting for quite a while for CSCO to come down to a point where it was attractive and Mr. Market finally gave me an acceptable price after the stock crashed through its 200 day moving average after a lackluster earnings report (where they actually beat on both the top and bottom line) and lowered guidance. I'm not worried though, since I fully expect the stock will be paying me dividends for several decades to come, and I expect each year to be higher than the last. One quarter is not going to scare me.

I also purchased $460 of a fixed income fund (or slightly more than my fixed income payout).

Forward Looking Dividends

The two positions that I added to will give me $107.20 more in annual retirement income, and I expect that it will grow each and every year. In addition to that I had four positions that announced dividend hikes in August, which added another $8.19 to my annual total.

I should note that I had two errors in my previous chart that I discovered this month. Nothing game changing (about $37 or 1%), but I did correct the errors and moving forward the month over month numbers will be correct.

For the next twelve months (barring any purchases, dividend hikes or cuts) I project an income of $3,702.77, a $115.39 increase from the (corrected) July total. This is the corrected baseline I will be using going forward.

August was a very successful month, if what you're looking for is large and growing dividends (which I am). Four dividend increases in a single month is great news, and the market giving me two positions I have been following the price action on for years is wonderful. I did raise my cost basis in CSCO, but it was hard not to since I bought my initial shares two years ago for just over $30.

The main reason I purchased GPC, other than because my consumer discretionary sector allocation was a little bit light, was because of the astounding track record of the company. They have raised their dividend for an astounding 63 years, tied for the third highest of any American company. Another reason is the price I originally purchased my shares at almost 2 years ago ($87.22) is not much higher than what I just paid for them ($90.43). But, the dividend yield when I bought the stock two years ago was 3.10%, and thanks to a couple of nice dividend hikes the yield of the new shares I purchased was 3.36%. I liked the stock at a 3.10% yield, and I really like it at a 3.36% yield.

Once again I added a bit less than $500 to my fixed income investments. I am sure that over time I will be very happy that I did this, but it pains me each month to add to something as boring as a fixed income ETF. Slow and steady wins the race, I hear.

As mentioned above, I am going to attempt some type of analysis on my asset allocation and determine an easy way to tell which of my asset classes are the most in need of some cash since I am now collecting about $600-800 each month in dividends and distributions. I want to make sure I am putting it to work in the right place. For quite some time it has been painfully obvious that fixed income was the asset class most in need of cash by far, but now the small and mid cap indexes are doing pretty poorly, and international equity is also suffering. We'll see where the analysis leads me, and I'll act accordingly.

I hope you all enjoyed reading this, and I apologize for it being October until you heard about how my August went. I will do my best to publish my September update in the next week or 10 days. Thank you for reading this and remember to click "Follow" if you haven't already. Best of luck to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, APD, BAC, BLK, C, CSCO, CVS, ED, EMN, GPC, HD, HRL, IFF, ITW, JNJ, LEG, MMM, MMP, O, OHI, PEP, PPL, SO, T, VZ, WMT, WRK, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.