Tesla's Share Price Chaos: 4 Reasons Why The Delivery Record Is Not Relevant For Rational Investors

Tesla (TSLA) has no problem when it comes to the demand for its electric cars. It now seems that Tesla has achieved a record number of cars sold for the third quarter. In an email, Elon Musk wrote that Tesla is about to achieve the first 100,000 vehicle delivery quarter. Net orders are tracking to reach about 110,000. Given that, no one can doubt that the demand is strong. However, in the end, Tesla achieved "only" a record production of 96,155 vehicles in Q3 and record deliveries of approximately 97,000 vehicles.

What followed when the email (record delivery of 100,000 vehicles) was published I consider a great emotional exaggeration of the market. Tesla’s stock rose 6.1 percent. This was the biggest gain in almost four months.

There are some things about this price increase and the later decrease that bother me and that indicate a certain emotionality on the part of the market players. In the following I will explain these aspects step by step.

First of all and with regard to the price increase, the reaction of the market was strange, as exactly this order of magnitude already has been expected and predicted by analysts. This showed that the market was basically assuming the worst and was happy when expectations come true. Conversely, the fall in prices in the current official figures shows how nervous the players on the market are when expectations are slightly missed.

The second point is more of a fundamental critic on the business behavior. With his email to its employees, Musk tried again to push the deliveries before quarter end. To be clear, I like Musk. Tesla's pioneering work in the EV field cannot be appreciated enough. However, I disagree with Musk behavior on this area because he's only concerned with delivering the cars that already are in inventory to the customers as quickly as possible. This creates unnecessary pressure on his employees just to make the stock markets happy. But that's not even rational. It's not about the number of cars sold, it's about the number of cars delivered. Here, the stock market is reacting to a factor that's not relevant at all for fundamental and financial valuation.

Thirdly and now we come to fundamental valuation, this record disguises a much bigger problem of Tesla. It's expected that Tesla will post lower sales for the third quarter on a year-over-year perspective.

It should now be clear to every investor that Musk is now putting quantity before profit. This leads to the following scenario. Buyers will increasingly go for Model 3. Price starts at $35,000. The Model S price starts at $69,200. This leads to less Model S cars being bought. Last year, Tesla delivered 24,781 units of Model S. Compared to 2017, this was a decrease of 8 percent.

In this respect, the less profitable product eats up the sales of the more profitable product.

Fourthly, I doubt the basic strategy of Musk who obviously puts quantity before profitability. In itself, such an orientation is good if growth leads to more profitability. But that's not the case here. Unlike operating margin, Tesla’s gross margins have steadily declined, from 28 percent in 2014 to the actual 18 percent over the trailing 12 months. This already shows that Tesla does not do any witchcraft and in the end cannot maintain a higher margin only by selling more vehicles. So why are Tesla bulls happy when Tesla sells more cars but at the same time Tesla makes more loss with every car sold? Investors simply have to acknowledge the reality that Tesla is inefficient with its investments. Its return of equity is really alarming. Just to remind you, return of equity is a measure of how well a company uses investments to generate earnings growth.

Given that, Tesla is using its investments much less efficiently than its competitors.

Especially BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), the world's largest maker of electric vehicles, already has a much larger product range than Tesla and is much more profitable too. Investors also must bear in mind that Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) and BYD are far from being the only competitors. I haven't even mentioned the other traditional manufacturers yet. They also are pushing the market for EVs. They all push into the market and confront Tesla with a completely new situation.

Conclusion

As an investor, I do not see my investments in companies as a hobby, but as a business. This means that I pay money and get a stake in a company in return. When it comes to Tesla, many investors behave deeply emotionally. From a rational perspective, however, it's doubtful whether Tesla will be able to emerge stronger from this actual market phase of rising competition and an increasingly difficult macroeconomic world. In particular, I do not think it makes any sense at all to invest in a highly indebted company that puts quantity before profitability without being able to scale its business into profitability.

So the investment story of Tesla is like the following: Investors are paying around $250 for a company that shows almost a $5 loss per share every year but delivers more vehicles each quarter.

