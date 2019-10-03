USA Technologies Inc.: Uninvestible Following Delisting From Nasdaq

USA Technologies Inc (OTC:OTC:USAT) is a leader among small ticket item electronic payments focusing on food and beverage vending machines with its point of sales "POS" hardware. Anyone that has ever purchased a soda or bag of chips from a vending machine is probably familiar with its "ePort" product that is commonplace in the United States. The company claims it is the market leader with nearly 1 million connections between the US, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. The product here is indeed real, but the company has major compliance issues as it has not released updated financial statements for over a year. Going back to September of 2018, the company missed filing its fiscal year annual report and investors have largely been in the dark regarding its true financial position. We think this stock is uninvestible and likely has significant downside as the balance of risks following this imbroglio are tilted to the downside. We highlight that shares are inexplicably trading up 60% in the past month even as the company missed the latest deadline from the exchange. This article updates recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(USA Technologies POS systems. source: Company IR)

Timeline of Delinquency

If there was such thing as a stock market tabloid, USAT would be the headline story as this stock has been nothing short of a soap opera. In September of 2018, more than one year ago, the company announced it would delay filing its 10-K annual report for the fiscal year that ended June 30th, 2018. Indeed, the last earnings release available for the company is from Q3 fiscal 2018 for the period that ended March 31, 2018. The company hired independent legal and external forensic accountants to conduct an investigation of current and prior period matters relating to contractual arrangements, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements. The issues here are related to the leasing and rental contracts of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cantaloupe Systems, Inc., which it acquired in November 2017.

The next update came on October 1st, 2018 where USAT said the audit investigation was ongoing, followed by a first notice from NASDAQ that it was officially delinquent in its reporting schedule. What has followed has been a series of extensions with updated plans to "regain compliance" that continues to this day.

In January 2019, USAT reported the findings of the Audit committee which cited discrepancies among the recognition of revenue associated with the "POS" connections from the vending machine hardware. At the time, the company said the related transactions would not exceed $5.5 million, representing less than 3% of fiscal 2017 revenues, but was still not in a position to release updated financial statements. From the press release:

The Audit Committee made a number of findings, including that, for certain transactions which had been principally entered into during fiscal years 2017 and 2018, the Company had prematurely or inappropriately recognized revenue, and in some cases, the reported number of connections associated with these transactions. The Audit Committee and its advisors proposed adjustments to previously reported revenues associated with certain of the transactions it reviewed. On a net basis, the proposed aggregate reduction to previously reported revenues relating to these transactions is not expected to exceed $5.5 million. In most cases, revenues that had been recognized prematurely were, or are expected to be, recognized in subsequent quarters, including quarters subsequent to the quarters impacted by the investigative findings. The investigation further found that certain items that had been recorded as expenses, such as the payment of marketing or servicing fees, were more appropriately treated as contra-revenue items in earlier fiscal quarters.

It is believed that financial statements will eventually be restated going back to at least fiscal 2017. The Audit Committee recommended a series of measures to improve corporate governance including a reorganization of senior management, the addition of a Chief Operating Officer separate from the CEO, splitting the roles of Chairman and CEO, along with enhancing broader compliance measures. An interim CFO was announced in late January along with the appointment of three independent directors in April.

Last week on September 23, 2019, USAT missed the latest extension deadline and has still not been able to fulfill its compliance requirements. The stock was delisted from NASDAQ on September 26 and shares now trade over the counter.

USAT analysis and forward-looking commentary

It's important to note that prior to the initial notice of delaying the 2018 annual report, USAT was trading above $16 in August of last year representing a peak market cap of nearly $1 billion. Currently the company is valued at $440 million, highlighting its fall from grace.

(source: FinViz.com)

Again, we think the company is worth something, but a fair value is just pure speculation without an updated financial statement to understand the full extent of restatement and what will likely include charges to asset values. For fiscal 2017, the company generated $100 million in revenue and presented an EBITDA margin of 5.5%. The most recent investor presentation shows that as of fiscal Q3 2018, the company was growing revenue at an annual rate of 40% which had reached $128 million over the trailing twelve months to that point. It's safe to assume that these numbers will likely be restated downwards but there is too much uncertainty on other figures.

source: Company IR

USAT was previously utilizing the services of RSM US LLP as its independent registered public accounting firm. This company resigned back in February citing the conclusions from the audit committee investigation saying it could no longer rely on management representations in connection with the audit of the company’s 2017 internal controls over financial reporting. The circumstances here suggest that the new auditor is not going to sign off on any new restated financial statements until it's "perfect" given the high-profile nature of this case.

We expect seemingly minor details in the operations and financial profile to be scrutinized in detail likely explaining the long delay at this point. USAT for example disclosed that it has 969k connections and 15,600 customers. It's possible for example some connections are double counted, or the customers include related businesses. Every line item will be strip searched. At the end of the day, the underlying cash flow with bank statements and receipts is probably one of the easiest but also most important metrics to audit, and the market here is waiting for a stamp of approval. It's possible USAT emerges as a value pick, or the troubles could just be starting.

source: Company IR

USAT is scandal, but probably not a "fraud"

Privately held life sciences startup Theranos (THERA) is a recent example of a true "fraud" where management simply lied to investors and fabricated sales figures; we don't think that's the case here with USAT. There's nothing to indicate that USAT management acted fraudulently beyond incompetence. We expect shareholder lawsuits and litigation liabilities to linger for the foreseeable future, but at the end of the day this company has a real product with a viable business.

On the other hand, every basic fact about the financial position is a mystery at this point. Until the company comes out with updated financial statements, investors should stay far from this stock as it goes against every rule of prudent due diligence. If the company is generating ~$150 million in revenues over the last twelve months, the current market cap ~$440 million implies a price to sales ratio of near 3x. Again, there's nothing here to suggest this is cheap or expensive. A P/S ratio of 2x would price the stock at under $5.00 per share.

Takeaway

It's incredible that one year since the initial notice of delaying the 2018 annual report, USA Technologies is unable to issue updated (and accurate) financial statements. From the expected restatement lower of historical revenues to potential balance sheet impairment charges, and pending litigation; there's a lot that can go wrong here and investors should not hold their breath.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.