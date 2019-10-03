Market Volatility Bulletin: Volatility In Junk Heating Up, And We Examine Options On HYG

HYG's implied vol is printing well above realized vol measures - we look at a way to interpret and subsequently play it.

US Treasury yields are plunging on the bad economic data, the second big downside surprise this week.

Market Intro

CNBC: 10:04AM EST

US Treasurys (IEF, TLT, AGG) are in the green as yields fall after a poor Non-Manufacturing Index print (more below). Stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are down for a third consecutive day.

Corporate investment-grade securities (LQD) are recognizing small gains, while the junk space (HYG) take on losses. We'll be taking a closer look at HYG in this piece.

Thoughts on Volatility

I'll likely be writing more on this topic soon enough, but risk assets have now been snake bitten twice this week on the ISM prints. In each case, the actual reported data release was below the bottom of the consensus range, meaning that not even one economist underestimated the severity of the downturn.

US Treasury securities have quite understandably lunged forward, while the corporate space has understandably been more of a mixed bag. I think we may see vol heat up in the speculative-grade credit space - HYG.

Above is a visual of the option-adjusted spread of high yield over US Treasury yields. It's fair to say that the metric declined gradually between late 2016 and around October 2018, only to launch from there and subsequently settle down when the Fed walked back its forward guidance.

We are nearing the high end of the six-month range, but there's room to believe that we see a continuation upward in spreads: not only are Treasurys getting bid, but the jnk space is selling off.

The above graphic shows that there has been a relationship over the past between the S&P VIX in relation to ISM data (in this case, PMI).

Once more, I think that the junk space perhaps gets something of a wake-up call as a proxy play for equities if the more well-recognized equity VIX continues to perk up.

All is not lost, and the way that September reversed the losses of August should be a reminder that investors can be quick to leave their cares behind. The economy itself has had some decent prints... tomorrow's NFP will likely be closely watched.

But it's getting dicier out there to be sure, and a shift to optionality may be a desirable way to play the junk credit space here.

Junk Options

ThinkOrSwim: 10YR UST VIX - 3YR chart

First, a look at 10YR US Treasury VIX. Above is a three-year lookback, and we see that we're about in the middle of the channel for 30-day-forward looking volatility measures on the benchmark "risk-free" asset (side note: how exactly does an institution with $22T+ in debt qualify as risk free?)

The overall trend is higher, and we're rapidly approaching the levels of early August, when yields plunged in earnest. The pickup in Treasury vol will do little to calm volatility in other risk assets, including junk bonds.

MarketChameleon.com - HYG Implied (teal) vs. realized (purple) volatility

HYG is a popular way for investors to gain low(ish)-cost access to the junk space. It has almost $18B in assets under management, and sports a yield of about 5.5%.

One aspect of HYG that I think is highly noteworthy is that it's a decent way to gain access to the optionality in the credit space. In fact, for retail investors it is about the only direct way to gain access to optionality. The tannish bars in the visual above show option volume, which is pretty healthy.

Looking above, the premium of implied vs. realized volatility has really picked up. While this is not always the case, here I am reading this as HYG implied vol saying that recent past is not prologue, and that higher vol lies in the imminent future.

ThinkOrSwim: HYG Options

Bid-Asks are pretty wide here on the HYG - and so you should not put in a market order on any kind of option spread here. Still, volume and open interest are quite thick, and so you should be able to get a decent fill, especially if you trade it as a spread.

I'd personally take a good look at a collar on the HYG - buying the OTM call spread (perhaps Jan 87-88 strikes). For each two of those purchased, I think a put sale around 83 could be solid.

That said, for those looking for vol to heat up some (which I'd say is true for me), holding off on the put sale could be a better way to leg the trade.

Wrap Up

