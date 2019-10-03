Recession Resistant, DGI Mega Cap: Cardinal Health

Purchasing stock when a company faces a significant, but non-existential threat can be an opportunity to obtain mega-cap, recession resistant shares offering an attractive price and dividend payout.

However, it should be able to weather this storm while also benefiting from ongoing industry tailwinds.

US healthcare spending has been a big growing business for decades.

Source: Trends in Healthcare Spending

In business for almost 100 years, Cardinal Health (CAH) is a Fortune 25 diversified healthcare business which benefits from this growth. It provides medical and pharmaceuticals products, as well as healthcare supply chain logistics, via 50,000 employees in over 45 countries.

Cardinal's growth outlook is solid, its valuation relatively inexpensive, and its 4% dividend yield well covered. However, as a distributor of opioids, Cardinal is also not without risks.

Challenges

CAH's share price decline in the recent past can, at least partially, be explained by its connection to the opioid crisis. The company is not a producer nor a dispenser of opioids, but as a drug distributor, it is still exposed to and named in opioid lawsuits. This summer, CAH warned these lawsuits would affect the business and had proposed joining other pharmaceutical logistics firms McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) in setting up a joint $10 billion trust to settle the liability. Primary attention by the public and regulators has so far been centered on the producers such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and privately held Purdue (filed for bankruptcy) but the distributors do bear liability.

A current federal lawsuit seeks $8 billion from a range of manufacturers and distributors. CAH could be forced to pay a meaningful portion of this particular lawsuit depending on how the lawsuit progresses and what judgement of percent of culpability they bear, but it is not the only lawsuit.

That being said, even if CAH's costs were to be in the low single digit billions, that shouldn't cause the firm existential financial stress. Such awards are almost always paid over time with CAH having more than sufficient cash flow generation capacity to handle it. Cardinal produced $2.7 billion in operating cash flow just over the last year. Additionally, analysts do not see this as a major headwind eliminating CAH's ongoing profitability, as evidenced by continuing positive earnings growth rate forecasts for the near and long term. Opioid lawsuits will be a significant but temporary headwind for CAH. Meanwhile, over the last few years, its share price has been cut roughly in half.

Healthcare Spending Tailwinds

Healthcare spending in the United States has been rising for many years, including during every year of the last decade:

source

More recently, total personal healthcare spending has risen by about 4%-6% per year. Prescription drug (red) spending was a major contributor in 2014 and 2015, but clinical services (lime green) and hospital care spending (orange) are the more consistent drivers over the long term.

Forecasts see 5.5% in average annual healthcare spending growth through 2027, with that spending expected to reach $6 trillion or 19.4% of GDP:

source

It seems prudent therefore to assume that the growth drivers of higher healthcare spending will be similar to what we have seen in the past, i.e. hospital care and clinical services with the occasional prescription medicine enabled spike.

Companies that benefit from higher hospital care and clinical services spending such as Cardinal should benefit. CAH operates two main business segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The services it provides include hospital pharmacy management, medication therapy management, patient outcome services (to hospitals, healthcare providers, and payers), the manufacturing and distribution of medical, surgical and laboratory products, and more. In other words, it provides a variety of supplies, products and services to hospitals, and should thus benefit from higher spending at hospitals and healthcare centers across the country. The predictability of growth as the population ages results in top line growth potential for CAH. During the most recent quarter, CAH grew revenue 6% year over year, solid growth especially considering its $14 billion market cap and recession resistant business. It however has been battling with gross margin headwinds during the most recent quarter, causing operating profits to not grow meaningfully. Nevertheless 10% earnings per share growth was achieved primarily through reducing share count via share repurchases.

Data by YCharts

CAH has bought back close to 20% of its shares over the last decade, and thanks to strong cash flows, the company should be able to reduce its share count even further over the coming years.

During the last year, CAH has generated operating cash flows of $2.7 billion. Those were used to reduce the company's debt by 13.6% ($1.1 billion), with another $1.2 billion being returned to shareholders via dividend payouts and share repurchases (8.6% of market cap). The 4.1% dividend may seem average to some but remember this is a mega cap firm with high recession resistance, so CAH's 4.1% compares to the broad market dividend of 1.9%, and a 1.7% 10-year treasury yield.

This dividend is also well covered by profits and cash flows:

Data by YCharts

The company pays out less than half of its earnings and less than 25% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends. This means that even if earnings and cash flows declined substantially, CAH would, in most scenarios, still be able to maintain its dividend. The combination of a relatively high dividend yield and low dividend payout ratio is made possible by the low valuation the shares currently trade at.

Shares are valued at just above 10x trailing twelve months earnings, and 9x forward earnings. This means that investors can buy CAH's shares at an attractive earnings yield of 11.2% based on 2020 expected net profits.

When we look at Cardinal's EV/EBITDA multiple, which takes debt into account, we see that the valuation is quite low as well, at just above 7. This is close to the lowest valuation shares have traded at over the last five years, as well as attractive relative to the company's 7.2% 10-year average EBITDA per share growth rate.

Data by YCharts

Finally, the company is a free cash flow machine with that cash flow regularly being directed to shareholder payback (dividend and buybacks) as well as debt payoff. Trailing twelve months operating cash flows were $2.7 billion, for a 5.1x P/OCF multiple, or inversely a very strong 19.4% operating cash flow yield. Put on a free cash flow basis, the yield is also an impressive 17%. Where that cash flow stream is directed therefore becomes key for ongoing growth.

Management Alignment

There is a reason management at Cardinal regularly directs cash flow to not just debt paydowns but also dividend payouts and buybacks. Collectively between common shares, RSUs (restricted stock units) and PSUs (performance share units), they currently own approximately 1.4 million shares of company stock worth $66 million. Additionally, the majority of their compensation is tied to company performance through their bonus and incentive plans (2019 proxy statement):

Source: 2019 proxy statement

Thus, management alignment with shareholders at Cardinal Health is considered good.

Summing Things Up

The market is not always rational. Sometimes, it offers attractive investment opportunities where temporary challenges cause the stock of solid companies to be offered at a low price. This seems to be true for Cardinal Health at the present time. The company's opioid risk is significant, but probably also more than compensated for in the stock's current price. With CAH, not only do investors get a dividend yield that is more than twice as high as the yield of the broad market, but that dividend looks supportable from both an analyst profit forecast and recession resistant cash flow perspective despite opioid challenges.

CAH is trading at an inexpensive valuation both on an absolute basis and relative to its history, while its growth outlook remains solid if not spectacular. It should continue to benefit not just from the megatrend of rising healthcare spending, but also ongoing share repurchases at attractive prices fueling earnings per share growth.

In CAH, mega-cap DGI investors can enjoy a challenged but relatively high-yielding income stock with a solid growth outlook and an inexpensive valuation. Despite opioid induced costs, this seems attractive relative to the broad market, which trades close to all-time highs, as well as for those who worry about a near term recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CAH is facing a potential opioid lawsuit cost in the billions and is therefore risky. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; and therefore, cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.