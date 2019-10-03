In The Crucible Of This Sell-Off Out Will Come Golden Opportunities For Stock Picks

I still believe that looking for names that hold up under this kind of pressure for further gains in the recovery.

I will write an additional piece at the close. What this reflects is that a trader sometimes should just not trade when there is new data.

The ISM number disappointed. I decided to stop writing this piece, but leave it intact, so you can see what my thinking is.

Please note I started writing this note before the ISM number dropped.

I am not going to rewrite what I have been writing including the title of this note. I think it gives insight into my thought process, and even though it seems crazy to publish this while the S&P has fallen to below 2,860, I still believe in the names I was writing about, and I think that looking for stocks that are holding up well right now in a terrible tape is a good methodology for a trader. I am stopping writing further nearly in mid-sentence below. What I will do is write another piece just before or during the market close, and see if the market action gives up clarity going into tomorrow's all-important employment number.

I want to continue highlighting the names that are holding up under the onslaught of market pressure

Why am I highlighting going long when the stock market indexes are crashing? Any amateur chartist can see that we are hanging by a thread and there isn't much more support before we drop to 2,400 on the S&P? It is precisely because we are going against the edge that I think we will bounce. Of course, I am making a speculative bet that the employment number tomorrow holds up at the 145K level that the ADP report is pointing to. I suspect that we will sell off fairly hard going into the close today. It is under this pressure that we will see stocks that have been oversold, and names that traders esteem so much that they don't want to sell no matter how hard the market selling pressure is. Also, right now real fast money traders should be looking at options strategies and not committing all their firepower to equities. Here are names that closed up yesterday that I like, also names that have stopped going down that I like...

First the names I've talked about recently

Facebook (FB) fell yesterday, but a lot less than the market. I believe it is bottoming, and there is strong long call activity in this name

Micron (MU) fell on its earnings, but it is holding in this 41-42 level. I believe that its forward guidance was way stronger than how it was received. I believe memory chips are strengthening and will take up many chips stocks with it.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) fell a bit yesterday, but it was going up strong for a week, maybe it was a bit overbought temporarily. I think it continues to regain footing and goes higher into the holiday season

Lululemon (LULU): I may be a bit early in this name since there is still a downtrend with it. I think it trades with ULTA going into year-end. It sold off with the market yesterday, so perhaps it still has some downside. Keep an eye on it. Once it starts going down less than the market or even goes up as the market sells off, LULU should generate really good alpha once the market returns to normalcy.

Netflix (NFLX) fell a bit yesterday. I still think it's going to generate alpha going into earnings, the uptrend is intact, and it reports earnings on the 16th. There will be a lot of attention spent on subscriber numbers, and I think this is a very interesting trade. Even though, tech names tend to sell off hard into earnings, I would bet that all the money that wanted to leave NFLX will rush back in. I would not risk buying the equity, but a call option makes the most sense, with an expiration that works off of the earnings report.

Roku (ROKU): This name has held up at this 100ish level even in the face of huge selling this week. ROKU has shown that while it bases at 100, it can't seem to break above 110. Someone can choose to play that cadence or be a true technician and wait for ROKU to close ABOVE 110 to go long. I would find a way to get long, perhaps wait until ROKU falls back to just below 100, or at 100 and then create a long call spread 100 to 110. If that never happens and it breaks above that 110, then just go long.

Match, Inc. (MTCH) closed up yesterday, and it's still a long. Even in a recession, people need love. Facebook's dating app? Meh...

Okta Inc. (OKTA): In my note yesterday morning, I identified OKTA as a name that looks like it has finally broken its downtrend. I said watch it and see if it holds up, and if it does, it's a buy. Even against yesterday's miserable tape, it closed up a strong +2%. OKTA is now a buy.

Breaking ISM Services disappoints...

As of this writing, the ISM services number has not held up as well as expected. We are still growing in the services sector from the mid 50s to 52.5. There is no way to dress this up; business in the services sector is slowing its upward momentum. The market is right to go lower. The 10-year is at 1.5% reflecting recessionary fears. Once again the S&P is dancing on the edge of accelerating to the downside from sheer momentum. We need to look at the chart...the next stop is 2,800ish. From there, it's 2,750, and underneath that isn't much until 2,400 back to December's lows. At this point, it makes no sense to identify names to go long into. Tomorrow's number is a binary event. If employment stays relatively strong at 130 to 145K, the rally should be intact. I have to take down my expectation for the S&P going above 3,200 in Q4; 3,150 is now my upper-bound.

I am not going to change anything further in this piece. What you see below and above the previous paragraph was what I was working on before the ISM number dropped.

IPO Corner

In spite of myself, I like the Uber Works announcement

The idea that Uber (NYSE:UBER) can leverage its driver community for other gig-type jobs makes a lot of sense. It could take share from Fiverr (FVRR) and Upwork (UPWK), and even ANGI Homeservices (ANGI). It might even generate FCF and even EBITDA. Will it be enough to move the needle? Nope. These kinds of announcements feel like it is "Jumping the Shark" with trying everything and anything to hang off of the car service that loses money with every ride. UBER is just not an economic business as it is constructed. There is no barrier to entry; regional competitors are popping up everywhere. At some point, the whole edifice crashes and this gig-worker businesses and the trucking business, and maybe the helicopter business survives in some form, but billions of dollars will be destroyed.

Tradeweb (TW): IPO lockup period for Tradeweb ends on October 1st. Pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell a large number of currently-restricted shares. Call option spike from 145 calls to 3,329 calls, a jump of 2,196%. Yesterday, I noted an analyst upgrade but that it wasn't the time to buy TW. Now with the realization that TW had a lockup expiration and it held up very well. I think the upgrade from Barclays analysts was well-timed. As consumer-facing discount brokers are getting hammered with cost competition, a name like TW that is a B-to-B Fintech provider should stand out. I think TW is a long-term quality buy. It does have a dividend, so it does qualify in my mind to be in a long-term investment account. Though it is not a mega-cap super-safe name, there is some risk. If you have room for a grower in your long-term portfolio, TW should be of interest. The only caveat is this name has not proven itself as a forever hold type name.

Stitch Fix (SFIX): Shares of Stitch Fix tanked 10% after giving lower-than-expected current-quarter forecast. The online-styling service said it's planning for "softer" results in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Despite the negative outlook, Stitch Fix's fourth-quarter earnings per share beat analysts' estimates and revenue came in line with estimates.

My take: I think the market unfairly punished SFIX. It is pulling back on guidance because it is investing in its technology. This is what you want a company like this to do.

Analyst Corner

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. 34.5% upside.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. 23.2% upside.

Tesla (TSLA) is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock.

DocuSign (DOCU) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock. 31.4% upside.

Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock. 69.5% upside. Also, analysts lowered price targets at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $22.00. They now have an "equal weight" rating on the stock. 9.7% upside. Also, analysts lowered price targets at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. 79.5% upside. Also, analysts lowered price targets at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $24.00. They now have a "neutral" rating on the stock. 19.6% upside. Also, analysts lowered price targets at Wells Fargo & Co. from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a "market perform" rating on the stock

My take: As I said previously, SFIX is being unfairly punished. Look at all these analysts lower the price targets and some lowering the ratings as well. Yet they almost all have an upside for the stock; some with really strong price targets, and most are still at buy or overweight. Now is not the time to buy SFIX, but I like this name.

