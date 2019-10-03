Investors Overreacted To TD Ameritrade's Decision To Cut Commissions

AMTD shares should be 10% higher given that commission cutting is only expected to decrease revenues 15%. Near term upside of 10% would value the shares closer to $38.

The decision to cut commissions is only expected to impact approximately 15% - 16% of TD Ameritrade’s revenues, NOT 25% as is currently priced in by the market.

Shares of TD Ameritrade had its worst day in 20 years, falling more than 25% in response to competitor Charles Schwab's announcement that it would cut commissions.

Recent Developments

Bullish View

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) has a superior trading capability with its Think or Swim platform, having been ranked the #1 platform by Stockbrokers.com 4 years in a row. Toronto Dominion bank owns nearly half the company - 43% to be precise and with the recent sell off, there's talk that the bank could acquire the rest of the company it doesn't already own.

Bearish View

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) recently announced that it was cutting commissions on stocks, ETF's and options in response to competitive pricing pressures in the online brokerage industry. TD Ameritrade got hit the worst of all the online brokerage stocks because it has the largest percentage of revenues tied to commission trading. It is estimated that nearly a third of TD Ameritrade's revenues come from trading revenues. The move to cut commissions will indeed have a material impact on the brokerage firm and the third quarter earnings call scheduled for Oct. 21 will shed more light on the exact implications of such a decision.

Is it Really that Bad?

Shares of TD Ameritrade got punished on Tuesday, falling more than 25%, its worst day in 20 years. It makes sense that TD Ameritrade got hit the worst given that nearly a third of TD Ameritrade's revenues come from trading revenues. In response to the news, CFO Steve Boyle stated that, "We expect this decision to have a revenue impact of approximately $220-240 million per quarter, or approximately 15-16 percent of net revenues, based on June Quarter fiscal 2019 revenue. We'll have more information about our fiscal 2020 plan when we release fourth quarter earnings later this month." So why then did TD Ameritrade shares fall 25% on Tuesday? The market tends to overreact to these kinds of announcements. While commissions are certainly a key value driver to TD Ameritrade's business, the negative impact of cutting them will most likely be less than initially perceived by investors. The market tends to overreact to these kinds of decisions sheerly out of fear and the uncertainty that comes with the unquantifiable. To reiterate, the decision to cut commissions is only expected to impact approximately 15% - 16% of TD Ameritrade's revenues, NOT 25% as is currently priced in by the market. Given the discrepancy, it would seem logical that the fair market value of TD Ameritrade's stock should be 10% higher given that it fell 25% on Tuesday but is only expected to decrease revenues 15%. Near term upside of 10% would value the shares closer to $38 giving investors a chance to profit from the overselling. Like Warren Buffett says, "be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." The collapse in TD Ameritrade stock may be an opportunity for investors to capitalize on a short-sided panic.

M&A Valuation

In late July, TD Ameritrade competitor Charles Schwab acquired USAA's investment business for $1.8 billion. USAA's investment business has $90 billion in client assets, so Schwab bought the business for 2% of USAA's client asset value. TD Ameritrade currently has $1.3 trillion in client assets. Using Schwab's purchase as a comp for TD Ameritrade's projected acquisition value yields a fair market value of ~$26 billion, or $49 per share for TD Ameritrade's stock. This valuation implies roughly 40% upside for TD Ameritrade investors in a potential acquisition scenario. A logical objection would be the fact that the valuation would change due to the recent developments in the industry, but it is almost a certainty that Schwab knew they would be slashing commissions when the USAA acquisition was made in July.

Two Ways to Generate Income While Waiting for an Upside Catalyst

Covered Calls - covered calls are a basic option strategy that allow an existing shareholder to collect income on their shares of stock. Selling calls obligates the seller to sell their shares at a fixed price, whatever call strike price they sold. The problem with this strategy is that if TD Ameritrade is acquired in the near term or the share price surges in the near term due to the oversold conditions, investors who write calls against their TD Ameritrade stock will lose out on the upside because their upside will be capped based on the call strike price they choose to sell. Moreover, there is not enough premium to collect on calls that are far out of the money near a potential acquisition price. Selling Puts - this income strategy seems more prudent given the fact that TD Ameritrade is extremely oversold (current 14-day RSI of 20) and there is a potential (albeit unlikely) acquisition scenario developing. A put seller is obligated to buy shares at the strike price of the put option they sold.

Selling Puts: A Means to Generate Income on a Stock that is Extremely Oversold

TD Ameritrade shareholders or potential investors can earn monthly income by selling puts to enter their position. If you were going to buy the stock anyways, it would seem wise to get paid to assume the risk of purchasing shares at a discounted price.

A put option gives the buyer the right to sell their shares at a fixed price. Conversely, a put seller is obligated to buy their shares if they sell a put option at a given strike price. Given TD Ameritrade's favorable upside (extreme oversold RSI of 20 and potential acquisition target), put selling is a great way for prospective TD Ameritrade investors to earn income.

There are two main risks with selling puts on TD Ameritrade stock:

1) In a scenario where TD Ameritrade's stock declined further, the put seller is obligated to buy the shares at a fixed price. Say a put seller sells one of the Oct 18 $30 put contracts. The bid price is currently $0.25 so the seller would collect $25 (each option contract is equivalent to buying or selling 100 shares of the underlying stock). Say TD Ameritrade's stock drops to $29 by October 18th, then the put option is now worth $1.00 or $100. ($1 x 100 = $100). The seller keeps the $25 in premium but is facing a $75 loss. (+$25 - $100 = -$75).

2) If TD Ameritrade's stock surges higher, a put seller who does not own any TD Ameritrade stock would lose out on any upside in share appreciation. In such a scenario, a put seller who did not own shares, would only collect the premium received.

If TD Ameritrade's stock stays above $30 by October 18th, the put seller will keep the $25 in premium. The logic in selling puts is that a put seller is getting paid to assume the risk of buying stock that they would have bought anyways. In the previous example, a put seller is getting paid $25 to assume the risk of buying 100 shares of Box stock at $30, which is a 13.5% discount from the October 1st closing price of $34.67.

Based on implied volatility levels and current interest rates, there is a 87% chance of success for sellers of the Oct 18th $30 puts. The break even price for this trade is $29.75 ($30 strike price LESS the $0.25 collected). There is an 87% chance that Box stock will NOT fall below $29.75 by October 18th and the put seller will keep their entire premium. Given a prospective investor who was planning on buying shares anyways, why not collect income while waiting for a better price?

Example: the TD Ameritrade October 18th $30 puts are currently selling for $0.28. The bid price is $0.25 and the ask is $0.30. When selling puts, I prefer setting a limit sell to open order somewhere between the bid and mid-price. When selling options, the closer you set your limit order to the ask, the higher the premium you will collect but the lower the chance of getting your order filled. Conversely, the closer you set your limit order to the bid, the higher the chance of getting your order filled and the lower the amount of premium collected. When selling options, you will always get your order filled (assuming you have the available funds for the order) at the bid and less often at the mid-price.

Trade Example:

The assumption in this example is that an investor is willing to buy 400 shares of Box stock at $30. An investor would need to invest $12,000 to buy 700 shares of Box stock at $30. The capital requirement on this trade is the total amount invested less the premium collected - in this case 4 contracts sold x $0.25 bid price = $1.00 x 100 = $100. So, the capital requirement is $11,900 = $12,000 - $100 in premium collected.

Return on Capital

The return on capital is the premium collected divided by the capital requirement. In this trade, the return on capital is 0.82% before commissions (if the trade is placed before October 7th, commissions still apply assuming the investor is using Charles Schwab). Some brokers charge $1.75 per contract traded; some charge a flat fee plus a fee per contract traded. Schwab charges $0.65 per option contract traded. I use Schwab and would be charged $2.60 in commissions for this trade, assuming I placed the trade before October 7th. The return on capital after fees would be 0.82% (($175 - $2.60)/$11,900)). The October 18th puts expire in 18 days based on the date of this writing. To get our annualized return we divide 365 by 18. 365 divided by 18 equals 20.28. We then multiply our return on capital by 20.28 to get our annualized return. In this case, the annualized return selling the Oct 18th $30 TD Ameritrade put is ~16.6%. Given the current volatility levels of Box stock and risk-free interest rates, there is a 87% chance that Box stock will close above the breakeven price of $29.75 for sellers of the Oct 18th $30 puts. See diagram below.

Investors should consider selling out of the money put options and/or enter a long position in TD Ameritrade stock for three main reasons:

The market overreacted to Schwab's announcement that it was cutting commissions. The stock fell 25% in reaction to the news. TD Ameritrade's CFO has stated that commission cutting will only impact revenues 15 - 16%, meaning the market overreacted and the share price declined 10% more than it should have. While still unlikely, it now seems more of a possibility that TD Ameritrade could be acquired in the next 12 - 18 months. Given Schwab's recent acquisition of USAA's investment business, it would be logical that TD Ameritrade could get acquired for at least $49 per share, which represents at least 40% upside from the October 1st closing price of $34.67. There is an 87% chance that TD Ameritrade investors can earn at least a 16% annual return selling TD Ameritrade put options

Time will tell if TD Ameritrade ends up getting acquired. Even if an acquisition does not happen, there is positive risk adjusted returns for TD Ameritrade investors in the future, given the recent panic selling and undervaluation for TD Ameritrade stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMTD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.