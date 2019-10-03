Nike: Wonderful Quarter, But The Stock Is Expensive

I believe that shares are ~30% overpriced right now, so I'm not interested in buying more on the positive news.

Nike (NKE) is a pretty interesting company to follow. To me, it’s a classic all-American brand. Growing up, just about all of my favorite athletes wore Nike gear and therefore, when I think about sports, athletic clothing, and shoes, my mind goes straight to Nike. That brand awareness contributes to its competitive advantage, which is augmented by their best-in-class technology and material science that goes into their wares. Simply put, to me Nike is the bluest of blue chips in the apparel/footwear space (consumers are familiar with the Nike swoosh across the world, the company’s shoes are worn by prominent athletes in just about every sport there is, and the company just posted its twenty-second consecutive double digit growth quarter in the sportswear apparel space). Furthermore, the company has proven itself to be quite generous in terms of its historical dividend growth achievements. With that in mind, you’d think that most long-term dividend growth investors would love company/stock, right?

Well, not quite.

Maybe I’m just hearing noise created by a vocal minority. Most likely this is the case. But either way, when you read comments about Nike today, you’ll invariably hear people criticizing the company’s social stance(s), its affiliation with Colin Kaepernick, its Betsy Ross shoe issues, and other concerns that lie close to the divisive political line that has drawn across America in recent years.

I’m certainly not here to tell anyone how to vote or which side of the political fence they should fall on, but I am fairly confident in saying that one’s focus in the market should be on fundamentals and operational performance rather than sensationalist media headlines and political talking points meant to rile up certain segments of the voting populous. In short, when it comes to best-in-breed companies, it’s best to ignore the noise and reap the rewards associated with long-term ownership of a company’s shares.

I’ve heard from numerous readers who’ve apparently sold their stock because of a non-financial related issue regarding this company. Yet, to me, Nike is a perfect example of why investors should not mix politics with their portfolio management decisions because regardless of whether or not you agree with the company’s actions, affiliations, or advertising campaigns, Nike continues to post fantastic growth and anyone avoiding this name is likely doing themselves a disservice over the long-term.

The company’s recently announced Q1FY20 results followed this trend. Nike beat on the top and bottom-lines, posting outstanding growth in high margin businesses, and bucked the perception that U.S. companies can’t do well in China in this current geopolitical environment, which caused the stock to spike some 5%, to all-time highs, in the after market on Tuesday.

Using the AH price of ~$92/share, we see that NKE is up roughly 24% year-to-date. This means that NKE is significantly out-performing the broader markets on a YTD basis (the S&P 500 is up roughly 18.5% year-to-date). Investors who fled the stock for various reasons in the recent past because of various headlines are now missing out of the alpha that this company is generating.

Q1 Results

During Q1, Nike posted $10.7b in sales, good for 7% y/y growth. Management noted that forex issues remained a headwind for the company and on a constant currency basis, NKE would have seen 10% growth during the quarter.

On the bottom-line, results were even better. NKE posted diluted earnings per share of $0.86, which represents 28% growth year over year.

The big EPS outperformance was driven by strong margin expansion. Gross margin increased 150 bps to 45.7% during the quarter. Not only does this signify strong demand for the company’s products across the globe, but it shows clearly that management’s recent focus on premium goods and the direct-to-consumer distribution is paying off.

In a world where retail chains seem to be failing left and right, it makes sense for Nike to leverage its brand awareness and go straight to the consumer. Nike has invested heavily into its web presence and its own distribution network and now we’re seeing management’s foresight in this regard pay dividends. Nike’s digital sales increased 42% during Q1. The company is developing sneaker and clothing apps that are gaining traction across the world. These apps and the direct to consumer transactions generating valuable data for the company and Nike is working to leverage that data into even more sales. The company calls its focus on the direct to consumer market “consumer-direct offense”. This apparel name is investing in cloud-based technology to ensure that it stays competitive and nimble in the digital space. Nike is clearly not willing to sit back no its heels while the retail industry shifts and evolves rapidly in front of our eyes. Management notes that the company has “unrivaled scale and resources” and I think other names in the industry are going to have a hard time keeping up with Nike and its forward looking vision.

I’ve seen numerous debates play out between those who believes that Nike’s social stances are going to tarnish the company’s brand and/or result in fewer sales and those who believe that international customers likely either don’t pay attention to the news items that tend to upset certain Americans and/or tend to agree with the company’s more inclusive advertising stance. Generally speaking, I’ve agreed with those who believe that Nike’s biggest growth markets are overseas and the social issues that put the company into the headlines here won’t hurt the company brand with international customers. Q1’s results seem to confirm that viewpoint with international sales increasing 16%.

The trade war has been a major concern for apparel names who’ve been hit hard by tariffs, yet Nike appears to be shrugging off these headwinds. During the conference call, CEO Mark Parker had this to say about the tariff issue and the company’s business in China specifically:

“In relation to tariffs, we've been clear that we strongly believe in the power of free and fair trade. Historically, we've effectively navigated through excessive duties and we’re confident that we’ll continue to do so under the current dynamic. In China, specifically, we continue to extend NIKE’s lead. In our key cities of Beijing and Shanghai, we serve a generation of digital-first consumers and we support their love of sport by helping to grow participation through grassroots programs. As I’ve said before, NIKE is a brand of China for China and the results continue to prove it out. We’ve driven double-digit growth in Greater China every quarter for more than five years. This quarter, we continued that momentum with an outstanding 27% revenue growth on a currency-neutral basis.”

Q1 was the 21st consecutive quarter of double digit growth in Greater China for Nike. Digital sales grew 70% in China during Q1. Tariffs or no tariffs, this company clearly has a strong foothold in that nation and barring some sort of trade related disaster that would be outside of Nike’s control, I suspect China will continue to be a growth market for Nike for years to come.

Nike also posted strong results in its women’s segment, which posted double digit growth as well. Nike has taken a lot of steps to increase its brand awareness with women via partnerships and sponsorships with prominent female athletes like Serena Williams, Alex Morgan, and Megan Rapinoe, who’ve all been prominent figures in athletic headlines over the summer. 2019 Women’s World Cup gear sales was up 400% relative to the 2015 tournament. This speaks clearly to the continued popularity growth of women’s sports and Nike appears to be front and center when it comes to the names who are likely to benefit from this trend.

And speaking of big-name athletics, Parker highlighted the fact that Nike was able to sign the biggest NCAA basketball star and #1 pick in this year’s NBA draft, Zion Williamson, to a deal with the Jordan brand. Zion is known for his incredible athleticism which is matched by his infectious charisma, which should help Nike’s Jordan brand continue its strong recent performance. Jordan posted record setting numbers in 2019 and Parker noted that the brand posted double digit growth in all geographies, including mid-teens growth in the United States.

Management noted that its kid’s business is doing great too. Parker said that this year’s back to school season was the company’s biggest ever, resulting in double digit growth in this segment as well.

For the full year, CFO Andy Campion noted that the company expects to produce high single digit sales growth, exceeding the numbers produced in 2019. He expects to see margins expand by 50-75 bps on the full year. In short, 2020 is likely to be yet another year of double digit EPS growth for Nike, which is exactly why I think this is one of the best dividend growth companies out there.

The Dividend

I imagine it’s only going to be be a matter of time before we’re talking about Nike as a dividend aristocrat. This company has increased its annual dividend for 17 consecutive years. NKE’s 10-year dividend growth rate is 13%. It’s 5-year DGR is 13.8%. And, its most recent dividend increase came in at 10%. When Nike makes its next dividend payment on 9/30, it will have paid its current $0.22/share dividend for 4 quarters. I expect to see another double digit increase when the company announces its January payment in November. Right now, NKE’s forward dividend payment is $0.88/share. In 2020, analysts expect to see the company to produce EPS of ~$2.90. This means that the company’s forward payout ratio is just 30.3%, leaving management plenty of room to increase the payment.

Valuation

Now, this is where things get tricky. If you haven’t noticed, I’m very bullish on this company’s prospects long-term. Throughout this entire article, I don’t know if I had anything negative to say about Nike. I’m long a full position in this name and I expect that my NKE shares will be generating significant passive income for me and my family decades into the future. Yet, I think it’s very possible to love a company’s long-term potential without being in love with premium that the market is applying to its stock.

At ~$92/share, Nike is trading for ~31.7x forward earnings expectations. On a ttm basis, the valuation is much higher, coming in at 34.2x. This is certainly a lofty premium. It also happens to coincide with recent resistance levels that NKE shares haven’t been able to push through.

These 30x+ premiums are well above the company’s long-term and more short-term historical averages. During the last 20 years, NKE’s average ttm P/E ratio was ~21.5x. During the last 5 years, NKE’s average P/E ratio has risen to ~26.2x. Like so many other high quality DGI names, NKE has caught a bid. We’re more than a decade into an economic expansion and while that’s certainly been great for equity investors’ portfolios, I don’t necessarily think it’s a great idea to be paying such high premiums for names like NKE (no matter how great their most recent quarter(S) were).

I’m happy to pay an outsized premium for a high quality name if its forward looking growth expectations can justify the valuation on a relative basis to the company’s past. The double digit EPS growth that analysts expect to see from Nike in 2020 and 2021 does represent an uptick in growth from the fairly subpar results that the company has posted in 2018 and 2019; however, when I take a step back and look at the NKE’s performance during recent decades, I see that there were plenty of years where NKE posted EPS growth in the mid-teens and rarely did the stock sustain multiples much higher than 21-22x. It’s only been in recent years where the market was willing to put a ~30x+ price on NKE shares. Sure, NKE’s margins are expanding and this should bolster cash flows in the future, but I don’t think the operational/fundamental improvements match the movement that we’ve witnesses in the share price. To me, this represents a bit of irrational exuberance.

I think NKE’s fair value is somewhat in-line with that long-term average in the 21.5x range. Using the 2020 consensus EPS estimate of ~$2.90 and a 22x forward multiple (which is actually quite generous relative to Nike stock’s history), I arrive at a ~$64 price point. That’s where my fair value estimate lies. This means that shares are ~30% overvalued right now.

Conclusion

In short, here at all-time highs, I think it’s pretty clear that Nike shares are expensive. However, due to their blue-chip nature, they nearly always are. This makes it difficult for value investors like me to buy shares of the stock. Yet, the company's propensity to produce outsized growth and reward shareholders with double digit dividend growth means that I'm not interested in selling any of my shares either. To me, this isn't a company to trade, but instead, a company to own.

Nike certainly isn’t immune to dips and the company has experienced a couple of double digit sell-offs during the past couple of years. I’m sure that NKE shares will dip again in the future, but because of the strong and reliable growth prospects that this company possesses, playing the waiting game could result in being left behind.

To me, Nike is a fine company to slowly accumulate over time. Doing so allows investors to spread out their valuation risk along the time horizon (because I’m happy to acknowledge that fair value estimates are highly subjective and I’m sure that others believe the stock is worth more than I do). But, I also wouldn’t criticize anyone who is inclined to wait for a premium that isn’t so lofty.

Being that I have a full position already, that’s the boat I’m in. Right now, I don’t feel compelled to add to my stake, but my plan is to capitalize on any significant weakness moving forward because over the long-term, I wholeheartedly expect NKE to continue to provide outsized returns from a capital gains and dividend growth perspective.

