Among Retail REITs, Brixmor Property Group Is The Only One You Should Buy

I identified Real Estate and REITs as a sector of choice for Dividend-Growth investors earlier this year. Since then, I have done a top-down analysis of the REIT-o-Sphere in which no one industry stood out as a clear winner. Each REIT industry has something to offer for dividend-growth investors and that is true of the Retail Industry. Based on my analysis, Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is the only Retail REIT dividend-growth investors should be focusing on right now.

My reason for targeting the REITs at this time is due to earnings outlook and exposure to global markets. The consensus estimates have shifted a bit since the last top-down analysis, you can read that here, but outlook for the 3rd quarter earnings cycle is basically the same. The Real Estate (XLRE) component of the S&P 500 (SPY) is still expected to produce the 3rd strongest EPS (FFO) growth this quarter and that growth will accelerate next year. The earnings outlook for other sectors is clouded by negative growth this quarter or next.

The Sample Size Increased

A quick note before I go on. In the top-down analysis of 9/25, I included eight Retail REITs of diverse background, size, and strategy. I have since added another six in my attempt at delivering the broadest and most objective analysis I can. The basic statistics for the group held relatively steady with the addition. Here's an update.

Yield improved to 5.63% from 5.38%. At this rate Retail REITs pay 130 bps better than my broad REIT average and a hair more than 3X the broad market S&P 500 average.

The payout ratio increased about 75 bps but is still well below my threshold. At 70.24%, it is still healthy and leaves plenty of room for dividend increases.

The value improved. The group Price/FFO(forward) decreased from 12.92X earnings to 12.42X earnings. Within the group, there are quite a few in the 7 to 10X earnings range.

FFO growth outlook for the 3rd quarter cycle soured. I had been expecting -2.76% FFO growth, it has nearly doubled to -5.37%.

FFO growth outlook for 2020 dimmed a bit. I was expecting 2.51%; now I'm looking for 2.35%.

Retail REITs Offer Yield And Value

How do Retail REITs compare to the rest of the REIT-O-Sphere? In terms of FFO and FFO growth not great. Looking at the current quarter, the 3rd quarter earnings cycle, it is going to produce one of the worst growth results. Looking to next year, there is going to be growth but it won't be much.





As I've said in previous articles, no one REIT industry stands out as a clear choice for investment. They all have some attractive qualities to balance out the bad and that is no different from the Retail REITs. Within each industry, Retail included, there are both good and bad choices for potential new investment.

Retail REITs offer the second-highest average yield among REIT industries.

The payout ratio is edging up toward being high but not too high yet.

Retail REITs have the 2nd best valuation of all REIT industries.

The Shortlist

Because the Technical Investor Strategy is based on dividend-growth fueled by earnings growth, making the first cut for the short-list is usually pretty easy. It's very easy here. I've got 14 REITs and only 4 are expecting FFO growth this year. There are two projected to post 0.0% FFO growth so I will include them too. Of the remaining six, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) has the weakest dividend-growth outlook, the highest payout ratio, and an expectation for negative FFO growth next year so it gets cut too. That leaves five.





The five on this first shortlist make a nice Retail REIT portfolio. The average yield is a bit lower than the broader Retail REIT Industry but is still attractive at 4.57%. It is a bit above the broad REIT average of 4.34% so there's that.

The payout ratio came down considerably, about 500 bps, to 65% and the odds of increase jumped. Now, no REIT on the list has a negative outlook for dividend growth. One, Realty Income Corporation (O), is a red-flag with its 77% payout ratio but even that is mitigated. O has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. Aristocrat status doesn't guarantee a distribution increase but it sure does help.

Regarding FFO and FFO growth, the growth outlook improved considerably as well. The shortlist is expecting positive FFO growth this quarter not negative and the consensus estimate for next year increased. The FFO growth estimate for 2020 is now 4.27% but there are risks, I'll get to them in a bit.

The Even-Shorter Shortlist

After looking over the short-list it becomes clear I can cut out the two highest-valued REITs and get rid of the two lowest yields and the highest payout ratio at the same time. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) and Realty Income Corporation are trading at 17X and 21.7X FFO and pay less than 4%. Realty Income Corporation is paying out 77% of its earnings.

Cutting them does little to alter the growth outlook but it does wonders for the yield and yield health. The Even-Shorter List is paying 5.37% and 64.36% of FFO. That's comparable yield to the long list of 14 REITs with a 500 BPS improvement in payout ratio, not counting the improvement to the growth outlook.

The Risk

The risk for this group is its focus, retail. The retailers are a group that never ceases to struggle; when one pops up another goes out of business. The latest news is about Forever 21 and its bankruptcy. Forever 21 is yet another mall-based retailer to go out of business and many of the names on my original list of Retail REITs include it as a tenant.

Two names on the Even-Shorter List have significant exposure to Forever 21, Kimco Realty (KIM) and Simon Property Group (SPG). Forever 21 says it will close up to 178 stores across the U.S., Simon Property Group boasts 99 locations. Forever 21 is SPGs 7th largest tenant in terms of revenue.

The upshot is that the bankruptcy is really not a surprise. If it wasn't Forever 21, it would have been another retailer. This is why most Retail REITs have been working with current and new tenants to provide the most effective cost-revenue metrics for landlord and tenant. Even so, SPG and KIM are cut from my list.

Brixmor Property Group For The Win!

I am absolutely not surprised that Brixmor Property Group (BRX) stands supreme after my analysis of the Retail REIT-O-Sphere. I identified BRX as a high-probability target for dividend-growth investors due to its yield, growth history, distribution safety, and FFO outlook. The company had just reported earnings and raised guidance so I am expecting great things from it this reporting cycle.

What makes Brixmor different from Simon Property Group and Kimco Realty? Brixmor operates mall-type shopping centers just like Simon Property Group and they are outdoor facilities just like Kimco. The difference is that Brixmor specializes in those new, upscale, planned-community, mixed-used, open-air, town-center-type of shopping centers while Simon is just operating malls and Kimco those big-box strip malls on the outskirts of town.

How does Brixmor compare with the other Retail REITs now? In terms of the dividend, the yield is not the highest of the broad group but it is the highest of the shortlist. The payout ratio is the lowest of any REIT analyzed in this article. In terms of FFO growth, BRX is expecting double-digit FFO growth this quarter, the highest of the group and that growth will continue next year.

The chart looks a little extended. Price has been rallying and is now pulling back from a high. Divergences in both MACD and stochastic suggest there could be a more significant correction but, if so, that would be an even better buying opportunity than now. Even at technically elevated prices, BRX is trading at such a low multiple for its yield I expect at least another 2% to 6% of upside.

The Bottom Line

REITs are a sector you want to own right now. Not just because of the trade war, market conditions, and the safe-haven appeal of real assets but because of the earnings outlook and available yields too. Within the REITs no one industry stands out as the one to invest in, they all have something to offer a dividend-growth investor. Among them, the Retail REITs have above average yield with a below-average value. Within the Retail REIT Industry, Brixmor Property Group stands out as a great choice for anyone interested in yield, distribution safety, distribution growth, and earnings growth.

