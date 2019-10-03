Finding The Range On Range Resources (Podcast Transcript)

So what gives? We try to understand the natural gas producer's situation and the thesis, and see what could make or break this call.

Editors' Note: This is a transcript version of the podcast we published Tuesday on Range Resources (RRC). We hope you enjoy it.

Introduction

Daniel Shvartsman: This week on Behind The Idea, we look at a contrarian idea on Range Resources, a natural gas producer that has had a tough go of it for the last five years. KCI Research Limited argues that the company has corrected its mistakes and that the market will be forced to recognize its value soon enough. Natural gas is a commodity, of course, and that leads to me wondering about how to succeed in the industry as a whole.

I don't think anybody would call natural gas as steady business. With natural gas prices going down, that would be a concern to me. And so the less I have to be beholden to somebody else, the more I can wait until other natural gas producers are shutting down, until supply slows down or until demand picks -- just keeps you at the table. So I like that.

Meanwhile this discussion leads Mike to wonder about Seeking Alpha authors' risk tolerance writ large.

Mike Taylor: It's possible that Seeking Alpha authors in particular, represent a more risk tolerant or even risk seeking group than the market as a whole.

DS: There's no doubt that Range Resources is a contrarian pick compared to the market trend. But it's also a quite popular one among authors on Seeking Alpha. What's making that quandary, and how does a given commodity pick stand out, we discuss on this week's Behind The Idea.

Podcast

DS: Welcome to Behind The Idea. I'm Daniel Shvartsman.

MT: And I'm Mike Taylor.

DS: This week we're looking at an idea, KCI Research Limited posted in July on Range Resources, ticker symbol RRC. Range Resources is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil company, primarily focusing the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions. The company has been a favorite of Seeking Alpha authors for a long time, but the market has felt otherwise for just as long as anybody who has looked at a five year chart could say. KCI Research Limited takes a contrarian view, arguing that the company is just too cheap to ignore, trading at a fraction of tangible book value, while producing free cash flow over the last 12 months as well as positive net income it would seem there's an argument here.

So what gives with the stock's performance, with five years of nearly straight down into the right trading, which has persisted through the last few months? We'll discuss on this week's Behind The Idea. Before we begin, Behind The Idea is the podcast that looks at what makes great investment analysis work based on ideas from the Seeking Alpha ecosystem and books by Joel Greenblatt.

Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any stocks we expect to discuss because we don't really invest in energy. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort.

Daniel, do we have anything else to discuss before we dive in?

DS: Well, we can say that PRO Plus does cover energy. So anybody, I'm just looking at my PRO Plus feed and there was an article sent out on energy yesterday.

MT: Yeah, with all the bankruptcies and challenges that many energy companies face, there's actually a special PRO Plus vertical devoted to small and microcap situations. Many energy companies become small and microcaps on their way to extinction. And for that PRO Plus has you covered. PRO Plus, but seriously PRO Plus has a special vertical devoted to oddball stocks, special situations and microcaps, including bankruptcies and bankruptcy securities and the opportunities available there. So it is a good tool for checking out some of the more distressed aspects of energy investing.

DS: So maybe a fitting, the last thing before we get started, we got a new review that I wanted to share. It happened during our Greenblatt poser [ph]. Got a review from gk_manutd, titled Interesting and Fun, four stars.

MT: Out of five.

DS: Right, right, not a four out of four, unfortunately. The review reads, longtime listener, I quite enjoy the banter and the attempts to get to the bottom of an investment thesis from different perspectives. I appreciate that they call BS on the "growth at all costs" narrative. Only criticism would be that they come across as perma-bears, which admittedly they do acknowledge.

Well, gk_manutd, thank you. That's very kind.

MT: Yeah, that's generous. I would go so far as to say that that feels like a generous review, especially in light of my comments about bankruptcy. Fair enough. I wouldn't say that we're perma-bears like the sky is always falling.

DS: Where we are trying to be skeptical and trying to probe and stress test. But I mean I know I've ended up investing in ideas that we've covered on this podcast at some point or another. And I was bullish.

MT: Yes.

DS: Yeah, but I think we're going to sound pretty bearish today.

MT: Yeah, unfortunately for gk_manutd and other listeners who just like our bearishness, we're going to have a tough time here with Range Resources. So maybe we should just get into it.

DS: Mike, yeah. Do you want to take a first crack at this? I know we're trying to talk before the show and wrap our heads around the idea of what KCI Research is trying to do and what's going on. You want to take a first cut?

MT: Yeah, I will take a stab at it. And this is a shout out to all our listeners who came with us on our Kinder Morgan adventure where we assessed an opportunity in Kinder Morgan shares. Similar type of company, especially with respect to the fact that Range Resources has substantial natural gas and natural gas liquids operations. And also similar in the fact that Daniel and I seem to get in a bit over our heads when we try to discuss energy companies and our listeners like to let us know when they feel that we've done that.

So just a fair warning ahead of time, as we go into the discussion and the comments here, we both readily admit that we're not energy specialists. And we're here to have fun trying to examine and understand an idea. As our most recent reviewer said, we attempt to get to the bottom of an investment thesis from different perspectives. So keep that in mind. But nothing ventured, nothing gained, especially in the stock market, am I right?

DS: Well, that's risk parity and all that stuff.

MT: Yeah. So we're going to do some huge risk parity here. I'm levering way the heck up.

DS: Let's hear out.

MT: And so okay, Range Resources, the crux of the argument, I think that KCI Research is making is that the markets really been punishing the stock. The headline is too cheap to ignore. And this is just an overdone downdraft to the downside for the share price. That's really the -- you have situations, where it's a healthy company, and the market is pricing it as though it's healthy. And you kind of look at the situation and you say that optimism that the market is already priced the company for is still too pessimistic. The company's valued at a sort of rich valuation. But I'm optimistic about the health of the business and the profitability and all that.

What we have here is a kind of inverse of that, where the stock price is just simply so low, that even if the company is kind of bad, or unattractive, or undesirable, we still are forced to examine the opportunity simply based on the valuation that the market is inferring about the company relative to its fundamentals. So that's the big picture umbrella thing, I think. KCI Research is saying, this is too cheap to ignore. But then there's more meat on the bone than just that, of course or we wouldn't be doing the idea on Behind The Idea.

And that's basically that there are specific reasons why the market has punished the company. One is that they made a bad acquisition a couple years ago, 2016. That didn't work out well for them. But they've sort of digested that. And management has now shifted focus away from growing the operations, growing the asset base, and becoming acquisitive of assets and instead focusing on maintaining current operations. And when opportunity presents itself, monetizing its assets through sales and divestments and then transferring the cash that's generated from those transactions back to shareholders.

So in light of that, I think, if I were to summarize, and say KCI Research is saying that the market is still punishing this company as though it's primed to grow its asset base and make additional acquisitions that are undesirable and won't create additional value for shareholders. But in reality, the strategy is now shifted, and the -- there will be less emphasis on growth CapEx going forward. The company will try to contain its maintenance CapEx, and that shift in reduction of capital expenditures will generate incremental value that can then be transferred to shareholders. How do you think I did, Daniel?

DS: I think that's the guts of it, really is, I think that they have.

MT: The guts of it.

DS: No, I mean, look this is not -- we should mention the author, KCI Research Limited, that stands for Koldus Contrarian Investments Limited. The author runs a marketplace service called The Contrarian, which is, I should say, with my marketplace hat on, a popular one. But it's a style that is about picking out sort of what you were saying at the beginning, these very much unloved stocks that could potentially rebound significantly. And so I think that's the thesis here is that there's a lot of -- you look at the book value, and the book value essentially comprises of their natural gas resources, right -- or I guess that's obvious to say it's a natural gas company primarily.

But that's the -- their book value is something like $4 billion. They trade for a 1.2 market cap. And if you look at their latest 10-Q, I think they're valuing the natural gas properties at something like 9.1, natural gas and oil properties and 9.1 billion after depletion depreciation.

So the story is that they have these supposed assets that they can -- they need to convert into something more liquid, something more marketable? And if they're able to do that, at a reasonable cost, and right now they are -- there's some evidence, this growth to maintenance we will get into I think, because that always can be fuzzy. But they're living with within their means. Now if you define their means as operating cash flow, they are actually keeping positive free cash flow. The author says they're cheap. Anyway, you look at it, and I sort of, in my head before the cause, not really thinking about all, there must be some way, because the author didn't give us a ton of metrics, just gave us the tangible book value. But it does look pretty cheap.

EV/EBITDA the number we report on Seeking Alpha is under 4. The price to free cash flow is about 9, 8.7, I think my math showed. Those are --there are other issues here. There's the balance sheet and there's the fact that we're still commodity exposed. But that's intriguing. And then there is the argument -- so that the argument is fairly straightforward, the element that's a little bit more nuanced, and we're probably not going to be able to really pick apart well, is the idea that the decline rates for Range Resources are quite low. Thus they can spend less on CapEx.

Essentially -- the way I understand that listeners feel free to tell us how I'm wrong in this case. But I understand that as their wells, their gas wells last longer than the average well, the decline rate is only 20%, rather than 60% to 70%. And they just don't have to spend as much money replenishing their source of wealth. They don't have to keep digging more and more, drilling more and more wells. Thus, they can live within their means.

And so that, in theory, you can see how that's, in an industry where it's tough to have competitive advantage because gas is ultimately gas. And it's really just a matter of how much you're producing. The fact that they can do that in a low cost way, that's sort of -- so that's the argument, I think. And -- which is just another way of saying what you said there. So there are there are a few outstanding questions, of course. I don't know if there's somewhere you want to go first. But I think there are definitely some. There's a reason the market is not buying this yet, I think.

MT: Yeah, let's start with the kind of balance sheet angle I think is a good way to start. So we have these oil and gas assets sitting on the balance sheet. They have a high carrying value on the balance sheet. And I sort of think of that in two separate ways. One is -- okay, I believe that they use a specific accounting choice to help them decide the carrying value of the assets on the balance sheet. But if we just go with sort of general gut feeling, the way that you generate these assets on the balance sheet is you do development of these resources, trying to find oil and natural gas, or whatever it is you're looking for. You incur expenses, trying to generate a productive thing out of a hole in the ground or a piece of land or whatever it is.

And then you book those expenses on your balance sheet to the extent that they're successful. So if you dig a hole in the ground, there's no oil there, then you don't get to book an asset on your balance sheet. But if you do find something that has some present value, then you book the expenses that you incurred to generate that asset on your balance sheet.

DS: Right, just so they use successful efforts method versus full cost method, which…

MT: Is more conservative, I think.

DS: I think we both did the same, the same…

MT: IGoogled, I was like, what is that? Yeah.

DS: So I'm on accounting tools.com And yeah, so it's -- I mean, I was just for listeners listening along. It's a successful effort, it's supposed to be more conservative. There are still a lot of assumptions built in. And I also -- if I understood correctly, those are not discounted, which is relevant, because ultimately, I don't think you can produce all that gas in one year for a number of reasons. And so there's -- that's just something else to kind of keep in mind when they talked about book value as a bogey for the company.

MT: Well, that's where I'm going with this. So the carrying value of the assets on the balance sheet are related to the historical costs you've incurred in generating the asset, right. So there -- you book expenses, like exploration expense, or I don't know what you would actually call it. But like, you're digging a hole, say you're digging a hole. I don't know if this company does that. But let's just try and simplify. You dig the hole and you incur expenses, you pay your workers some hourly wage, you rent equipment, you do all this stuff to create this asset.

And then there's oil there, then the carrying value of the asset, I think will be the expenses that you incurred to dig the whole net of whatever overruns you had that resulted in unproductive assets. So it's a historical cost base way of looking at the asset. The problem with that is that if you're going to value the company according to book value, then you have to make an assumption that the historical cost of generating the asset is accurately reflective of the present value of the future benefits you're going to get from creating the asset.

And you can generate those future benefits one of two ways. You can sell your hole in the ground to someone else, and -- for cash, and they can do whatever they want with it. Or you can operate your hole in the ground, and pull oil and natural gas and natural gas liquids out of it, and then sell those at a profit. And either way, the present value of those activities have to match the carrying value, if you're going to value the company at one times book value. I think a steep discount to book value reflects market skepticism about the historical cost of the assets versus the future value. Do you think I'm out of whack here, Daniel? Or do you think that that's a fair way of looking at this?

DS: Yeah, I think that's fair. I think when you get down to, I mean, it's even -- we were saying it's simple to view this as sort of a leverage play on natural gas. And I think that discounting is a reflection of are you actually going to -- yeah, I think that's right. And I think that's one thing worth doing when you look at this sort of accounting is looking at what their assumptions are, that go into the numbers? I looked at their last 10-K, and they had a price of oil, that was about $7 a barrel higher. The price of natural gas was almost $0.50 of BTU million thermal units higher, which is the more relevant number. Those are big changes. And so that's, I think, sort of, when we say what gives the market, I think it's relatively-- we don't need to abstract too much, the price of natural gas has stayed well, has gone lower. And so there's some doubt that the company will be able to get this out of the ground and sell it for the price assumed at book value, which maybe they don't need to achieve full book value.

But then when you throw in the cost that they have to pay to actually extract this to operate to continuing to maintain, and also look at the -- I lost my train of thought is what else you would have to look at. But I think it's just -- it puts them in a position where they also have a big debt load. And so having to navigate all that, like, there's some reason -- there's something behind this. I think you said before the call, the market isn't usually so far off. And that's I think what the market is fearing is that natural gas production continues to be high. It's an important fuel. Potentially there's some political uncertainty, but I doubt that that's really in the price at this point.

So you're looking at a lot of supply, without any clear sign that that's going to come down. And so then you really need to hope that demand will start sort of rescue you or that these companies will really close down. And I don't -- I'm not steeped in the field, but neither of those seem like obvious plays.

MT: Right. So let's take -- so let's quickly take the other side of that and just sort of explore quickly, because KCI Research has some comments on this. First of all, the strategic orientation of the company, we already talked about that, how growing assets is no longer a part of the plan, instead sort of efficiency in monetizing the current asset base is part of the plan.

The other thing he mentions is that the asset base is concentrated in Appalachia, which KCI Research says is a richer and more valuable asset base. And he makes an analogy to tech resources, which is a company that experienced that kind of bounce back that he expects here for Range Resources. I don't really have a way of assessing one way or another, the quality of the asset base. But I would buy some kind of argument that's related to concentrating and focusing on a specific geography, developing expertise and exploiting the kind of natural advantages that come with owning a particular asset that's unique in some way or another.

So and I could buy that the market is failing to appreciate that given management's past track record, and given the sort of way that -- it's very hard to segment out and understand, I think the value of individual assets, especially for a lot of generalist investors, relative to the overall energy market. So I'll buy that, I think. But I think it is contingent, to some degree on a more favorable natural gas market overall.

I think that yeah, we you mentioned before leverage play on commodity prices. And I think that there is an aspect of optionality to this, where if natural gas prices reach a certain threshold, this company will simply have to be rerated on a number of dimensions by the market. Because -- but that sort of assumes that the market has an inaccurate forecast on what natural gas prices will do and this company's ability to capitalize on that.

DS: Well, and he pegs to a recent transaction as a good example of that there is some interest out there. And I think -- I think there are a couple interesting things to look at. First off, even before this, they do deserve credit, even in the first six months of the year. They reduced their debt load. There is some progress being made towards cutting down on debt, which I always get obsessed about that. I like to see that. So good job Range Resources. But…

MT: Why is that? Why do you like that?

DS: I just think it gives you more options at the end of the day. IT leaves you less beholden to the price of natural gas. And look, you're ultimately going to have to make money. But -- and their balance sheet, I should say I did a little bit of looking. Their balance sheet is, especially once they complete this deal isn't awful in the sense that they have-- I can't remember the exact number. But all of their debt basically comes due between 2021 and 2023, which is a relatively near term window. And so they -- you need to start worrying about that. But they do have -- the interest rates are around 5%, I think on average. They have bank debt that they pay a lower interest rate on. And then they have a bunch of senior notes that pay between 5% and 6%, which, again is partially -- when people talk about the Silicon Valley bubble or whatever, or when they talk about Shale Oil, the low interest rates is sort of fueling that. And so that's seems to be playing out here.

And again, there could be the second level of other companies are able to stay in the game too. But I just think the especially -- in -- we talked about Kinder Morgan, right. In Kinder Morgan's case, the argument is that it's a steadier business. And we can agree or disagree, but we went over that quite a bit. But if it is indeed a steadier business, there's an argument where leverage can get you more out of that steady business than just x, you can get 2x or 3x. And then I think they've recalibrated that over time, right.

And then with Range Resources, I don't think anybody would call natural gas a steady business, even just looking at their -- again, their 10-Q, operating cash flow is down about $100 million, almost exactly $100 million over the past year, which could be stuff above the line working capital, whatever else. But that to me, with natural gas prices going down, that would be a concern to me. And so the less I have to be beholden to somebody else, the more I can wait until other natural gas producers are shutting down until supply, slows down or until demand picks. Just keeps you at the table.

So I like that. And then they made this deal where they sold -- they essentially sold a overriding royalty interest, and 350,000 net service acres in Southwest Appalachia, for $600 million, equivalent to about 20 times free cash flow for 2019. And then they made a smaller deal alongside that. They're going to put all of that towards reducing debt, reducing their revolving credit, which is the lower interest rate. But still it's a revolver, you want to keep that dry powder for when you need it.

And so, they're almost getting this for free is their argument. Essentially, they're losing out $48 million in cash flow, but then they're saving $30 million in interest expense. So you're almost, you're getting it like it ends up being accretive deal. And so there is what that points to is, there is to some degree -- even if I guess the royalty might cap their upside, if natural gas bounces back, it does show that there's interest in some of these assets. And that if they can get creative about how they monetize them, while waiting for natural gas prices to go higher, to continue to stay at the table to be able to produce free cash flow.

Like that's where the story and that's where the Teck Resources, which was a huge winner in 2016 I think. I think that's where that parallel plays out. So yeah, I know -- I don't think that's an unreasonable argument. It's an argument that needs things to go right. But there -- I think you can see it.

MT: Okay. Something I'm coming back to that I kind of wish was a little bit more of a focal point in this article, I think we're talking about a lot of industry level risks. And I'm not sure how this company's valuation since the discount is such a huge part of it. I'm not sure how the discount relates to the peer group. So, I'm looking at just some high-level stats on Seeking Alpha. And I'm seeing on a GAAP PE basis, it's actually top of the peer group and the peer group here is defined as Southwest turned energy company Antero Resources, Cabot, BQT and Gulfport Energy. So I don't know, caveat listener, how do you say that? I don't know. Caveat Listener, locutor. Caveat, locutor.

DS: I think auditor.

MT: Auditor.

DS: You are the…

MT: I'm the -- look, well, I should also be cautious. But forward GAAP PE, rich relative to the group, maybe in the middle of the group on non-GAAP trailing PE. On sales, middle of the pack, and on EBITDA and other metrics, seemingly part of the peer group. So I guess that cuts really neither here nor there. Because I think the argument here is that this company has been punished unduly. I just think it's funny that I didn't get a great sense of relative valuation from this. Did you pick up anything from the article in terms of how we should think about this relative to the sector, because we're talking a lot about industry exposure. You're going to take a huge natural gas price risk if you invest in this company. So how do we know that we're being unduly compensated for that when we invest in this company in particular versus other ones?

DS: Yeah, I didn't get a great sense that. The author mentions something like Southwestern, which is also long, or I think he's bullish about which is also a company that similar market cap and similar chart, Cabot Oil and Gas is viewed as sort of -- it sounds to me the way the author refers to it as if it's a better run company. And indeed, there again, just using stock price, they've been steadier over the last five years still down. But it's not been all in one direction.

And what I think is, I guess -- I meant to mention this at the top and I don't think we did. But the way we sort of found this article, we were playing around with new screener tools on Seeking Alpha, where you can rate -- you can search for articles based on the collective author sentiment, or the collective Quant scores. We have internal Quant ratings, or the collective sell side rating. And so this is something, it's part of Seeking Alpha Essential, also part of PRO Plus while we mentioned it. But it is -- so we're just I kind of thought it would be fun to look at what are stocks that authors really like, but that the other two metrics don't like. And when you look at Range Resources, it was one of the ones that the top of -- authors are bullish, but the quad reading is very bearish. And the sell side rating is a hold which, frankly, is very bearish.

MT: That's bearish for the sell side. Yeah,

DS: Yeah. And so -- and yeah, and when you will just look at it against peers, our authors, our -- the peers we provide in our site are Southwestern, Antero Resources, Cabot, EQT and Gulfport, our authors are bullish on all of them. No comment.

The sell side is only bullish on Antero, Cabot and EQT. The Quant rating is neutral on most of them, but bearish on EQT, and very bearish on Range Resources. So take that for what it's worth. I just think it's interesting. Yeah, I think…

MT: So I just want to throw a quick theory out there.

DS: Go for it.

MT: It's dynamic. It's possible that Seeking Alpha authors in particular, represent a more risk tolerant or even risk seeking group than the market as a whole, which I think the market as a whole, you could interpret as kind of the Quant rating aspect of things. The market sort of assigns a certain value metric. And the share price momentum is probably reflective of some aspect of the market's perception. And then the sell side has a different sort of set of preferences.

So I just wonder whether you could make an argument that this is actually -- ultimately someone has to be right. But maybe there's more risk aversion in the other two analyses versus the Seeking Alpha authors who are probably targeting outperformance and maybe more tolerant of the idea that this thing could bite the dust, but on the other hand, the upside is so huge.

I think that's the argument being made here. And I kind of -- we keep coming back to the idea of a levered play on natural gas and such a steep discount that results in a potential rebound that's enormous. Maybe they're just further out on the risk curve than the other two metrics we have here.

DS: We're back to risk parity.

MT: Yeah, I bring up.

DS: I think that's -- yeah, I think that's reasonable. I think, there are lots of authors are prone to write about things that they're already holding in their portfolio, long or short. I would, without knowing, I would expect the bell curve, especially once you get out of the most 100 -- 100 most popular tickers. I would expect the bell curve for author scores to be much more two topped. I mean I would assume the bullish side is a bigger top, but then I would assume there's more of a cluster around bearish than neutral?

MT: Yeah, yeah.

DS: Whereas I would assume, I would take the sell side to just have a more normalized distribution centered on bullish as compared to…

MT: Buy it, yeah.

DS: It's just how the business is. And so -- and then I don't know what the client ratings, I have less to judge on. But yeah, I think that's reasonable. And I think it's -- I guess what -- from the investing standpoint because -- and I'll give an example from something I'm doing in my own research. At some point, I am not making excuses here, but you have -- because I think with the commodity plays, it always becomes more obvious of -- all right. Well, what makes one oil producer different than another? Why should I differentiate? Why should I pick one or the other?

And you kind of have to study them all to really, I think, to make reasonable choice, but at the same time, you can just say I like this setup and go for it. I don't know, that's sort of the balance you're making. I'm just -- I'm looking at an industrial company that is cyclical. That is, on a downturn and poised, I would think, to have a few more bad quarters. And I'm just trying to -- so I've got this. I've started this spreadsheet, and I like to do things more or less manually, where I'm looking at the metrics across 20 different companies. And anything else that takes a lot of time. And I'm dumb and do it very manually. But like…

MT: Equals average, that equals average. It will take the average for you.

DS: What I'm doing is I'm taking, I go to their 10-Qs and their 10-Ks and I like, manually pull the trailing 12 month number. It's like, go to 10-Q, figure out the difference between this year and last year, then add that into the 10-K. There are smarter ways out there, but I'm very stubborn is one word. And I like to have my own cooking. I don't like to trust anybody else's fancy data process. So but anyway.

MT: That's where the opportunity lies. Sounds like a great use of your time. But I admire your commitment to the integrity of your information such as it is.

DS: So where does that leave us for Range Resources? What's your -- where do you take? Where do you end up here?

MT: I don't hate the Idea. I don't think I'm persuaded that there's an outsized opportunity relative to the pricing. I think for me too, I think the next steps for me would be okay, let's look at the debt maturities. And let's look at the interest expense and find out sort of what stress test the opportunity to the downside and sort of figuring -- figure out what could happen here if the market's more or less right about the direction of natural gas prices and Range Resources' ability to realize value.

And then having that downside in place, I think, then we could start to make an assessment, okay, what would a normalized valuation look like? And to me that, if you can be zeroed out in a bankruptcy, which is we've seen happen, I joked about bankruptcies in the energy space. But it happens a lot, especially when you lever up. It's, a highly risky situation to have an expected stream of cash flows that are definite versus revenues and earnings that are dependent on cyclical pricing.

So I sort of buy that there is a large upside case here. I don't know how the distribution is made up. And it may not be all that heavily weighted to the upside versus the downside. But certainly, the market is not massively assigning an upside probability here. We wouldn't have this strange valuation thing. I'm caught up also in this concept of monetizing the asset base and now being able to generate additional value for shareholders through reduced CapEx expenditures, and therefore sort of generating greater free cash flow.

I understand the idea there, but I'm hesitant to buy it. I just don't quite buy that you can sort of toggle this switch at will. I'd be a little more concerned that some of these assets don't have necessarily the value that's reflected on the balance sheet. And then maybe once you discount them, then the valuation starts to look a lot more fair. And I am not positive that management's new direction is necessarily going to move the needle one way or another when probably the overriding factor is out of their control, which is gas prices.

So I like it in the sense that it is contrary and I like it in the sense that there is a reasonable substantial upside case to the story. I'm not overwhelmingly convinced that the overall distribution of outcomes is all that attractive. But I like -- but I think it would be worth looking at in more detail. What about you?

DS: Yeah, I think high level roughly agree with the conclusion. I think the three things I would want to interrogate further are, how it fits in with the rest of the industry and what's going on with the industry? Like why Range Resources versus anything else? If I'm -- if this is just a basket of plays, fine, but if it's -- if I'm coming -- if I want exposure to natural gas, why should I consider Range Resources, primarily? I think that was something that wasn't discussed here.

I think the CapEx, I'm always interested, is this feasible, that they will continue to maintain that lower CapEx rate? That would be that would be something -- that's an important piece of this story. And so I think that's something we can't really, neither of us are capable of really stress testing. But I think that's interesting. And then I would say the last thing that I would just be interested in is, I think with a relative -- you should be able to do some sensitivity tables here and just kind of see what -- like even more than the spread of normalized distributions as far as returns, just in terms of what the company would be making under different gas prices? That to me doesn't seem like it would be a ton of -- that seems important and doesn't seem like it would be too…

MT: Manual, TTM type spreadsheet. I think we can agree.

DS: It makes for a boring Sunday, it makes for a boring Sunday. But sometimes that's the sacrifice you have to make to find Alpha, Mike.

MT: Indeed,

DS: Not that it's worked for me. But…

MT: So I had one thought, a glimmer of a slot here. And I just want to -- I'll just put it out there. And you react how you see fit. It's natural gas, timeshares, you take the property, and then whoever wants they can, you can have a couple weeks trying to extract the gas. And then when your time is up, then you have to move out. And you just sort of slice it up that way. And then different time slots have different values. And we cut this up to make for more just efficient market in general.

DS: And if somebody is unhappy with their timeshare, they can just say they had a bad case of gas and move on.

MT: Oh, no. Oh, no. Oh, Daniel. Oh no. We have been dancing around it the whole time. We got through the story, natural gas. Well, I guess we finally reached this low point.

DS: If you're allowed to go back to time shares, I've allowed to go back to dead shares. I think that's -- that was the premise I was going with there.

MT: Well, I was trying to think, if we're bullish natural gas, Daniel, which I think, you and I are -- eventually come around on that. We could just start our own little exploration company and get out there in Appalachia put on some hard hats and start booking some historical costs.

DS: I like that part.

MT: Our carrying value on the balance sheet is like so enormous, dug, another bad hole, shoo.

DS: I guess you prefer full cost as your calculating method.

MT: Well dude, we will not be able to use any other method. It's going to have to be a full cost carrying value. Otherwise the balance sheet will be a disaster.

DS: We've come up with a lot of business ideas on Behind The Idea. I don't think that one, I think that one's probably towards the bottom of the list, I got to say. I like Appalachia. I'd be happy to go --is it I don't know that drilling holes there would help anybody?

MT: Yeah, well. All right, the search continues for our great -- next great investment opportunity with our own time and effort. We certainly haven't found it here on this podcast.

DS: Listeners, we're open to suggestions, but I think we should leave it there.

MT: All right.

DS: All right. Thanks, Mike.

MT: All right, Daniel. Take care. Bye.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor Daniel have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.