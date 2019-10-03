AMD's Recent Sell-Off May Be At Its End

AMD's (AMD) recent decline may be coming to an end. The stock has recently fallen by around 12% since Sept. 17. However, the stock may be getting ready to rebound in the weeks ahead. The company has recevied some positive news in recent days about its chips now being used in new Microsoft Surfaces.

I first noted the weakness in AMD on Sept. 10 when the stock was trading around $30.20. At the time I said in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace, the stock was likely to fall to around $27.40 based on the charts and bearish options bets, AMD Stock Is Looking Very Weak. I have made it possible to track all of my free Seeking Alpha on a Google Spreadsheet tracker - you can view that tracker here.

Taking Market Share?

According to a report, the Surface Laptop 3 will have a custom Ryzen surface edition for the 15-inch model. It comes as another win for AMD, and yet another indication of how AMD is taking market share from Intel (INTC).

Valuation Has Fallen

The stock's valuation has fallen considerably in recent months and now trades at 28.4 times one-year forward earnings estimates. When looking at the stock's historical one-year forward multiple, it's at the lower end of its range. Since February of 2017, the PE ratio has been in a range of 19 and 53, a wide range. However, since the start of 2018, that range has narrowed from 19 to 48.

However, the stock is still expensive when compared to the sector. The top 25 holdings in the SMH semiconductor ETF have an average PE Ratio of 17.7 and a median of 14.8 based on data compiled from YCharts.

Bullish Bets Piling In

Despite the higher than sector earnings multiple, some investors are betting that the stock will rise by the middle of November. The options for expiration on Nov. 15 have seen their open interest for the $30 calls rise by over 33,600 open contracts over the past five days. The total open interest for the calls is now at 51,800 open contracts.

The calls trade for about $1.5 per contract as of Oct. 3, and it means a buyer of the calls would need the stock to rise to $31.50 or higher to earn a profit if holding the options until the expiration date. The bullish options activity would capture the expected earnings date, which comes around the end of October. It's not a small bet either, with the open interest having a dollar value of $6.7 million.

Technical Turn From Negative To Positive

Not only is the option betting in AMD bullish, but the technical chart is turning bullish. The stock has fallen to a critical level of support around $27.20. That price also is where the 200-day moving average sits. That price point should offer a strong support level for the stock in the future.

Additionally, it would seem that there's a bullish reversal pattern in the stock that's forming known as a falling wedge. It would indicate that the stock is likely to rise to around $31.40, a region that has acted as a strong level of technical resistance in the past.

Also, volume levels have been steadily declining as the stock has been falling. It would indicate that the number of sellers is likely fading.

Risks

There are risks to my assertions. Should the stock continue to trend lower and fall below support at $27.20, it seems the stock could drop much more, perhaps to as low as $24. Additionally, with options trading, it's very difficult to tell if the activity at the $30 calls isn't part of a hedge against a short position.

It would seem that after a minor sell off, AMD's stock may get a boost from an improving fundamental outlook and bullish technical trends. Together it appears this is bringing in some bullish option betting, which all suggests that the stock may rebound in the coming weeks.

