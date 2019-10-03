Mid-Con Energy Partners: $60 Oil Needed For Common Units To Have Major Upside

This still wouldn't make much difference at $50 WTI oil, although it could help boost its value above current levels at $55 oil and make a more significant difference at $60 oil.

Mid-Con can also add value via acquiring high operating cost properties, and reducing the costs at those properties.

At $50 WTI oil, Mid-Con's common units probably have no intrinsic value even if it can increase production to 4,000 BOEPD.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) continues to languish as a penny stock that may be subject to eventual delisting. The challenge for Mid-Con is that oil prices are still relatively weak. At $50 WTI oil (current 2021 strip), Mid-Con can't do much to improve its value. Even 10%+ production growth plus strategic acquisitions will probably still leave its common units with no intrinsic value.

On the other hand, strategic acquisitions and spending on production growth could push its value well over $1 per common unit with sustained $60 WTI oil. Oil prices remain significantly below that level though.

2021 At Current Strip

If Mid-Con puts all its positive cash flow towards growing production instead of debt reduction, it may end up with around 4,000 BOEPD (90% oil) in 2021. The current WTI strip for 2021 is around $50, which means that Mid-Con would generate around $65.2 million in revenues without hedges at that price.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,314,000 $48.00 $63.1 Natural Gas 876,000 $2.40 $2.1 Total $65.2

If Mid-Con can further reduce lease operating expenses to $22 per BOE, it would then end up with around $21.6 million EBITDAX in 2021 without hedges.

$ Million Revenues $65.2 Less: Lease Operating Expenses $32.1 Less: Production Taxes $5.5 Less: Cash G&A $6.0 EBITDAX $21.6

With around $62 million in credit facility debt and $40 million in preferred units in this scenario (combined 4.7x EBITDAX), the common units would still have no intrinsic value despite the production growth.

2021 At $60 WTI Oil

If we look at a $60 WTI scenario for 2021 instead, Mid-Con would generate $78.6 million in revenues without hedges in that year. This assumes that the prices of NGLs also go up a bit (captured under natural gas), although that only has a modest impact on Mid-Con's results.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,314,000 $58.00 $76.2 Natural Gas 876,000 $2.70 $2.4 Total $78.6

With the same $22 per BOE in lease operating expenses, Mid-Con would end up with $33.8 million EBITDAX without hedges.

$ Million Revenues $78.6 Less: Lease Operating Expenses $32.1 Less: Production Taxes $6.7 Less: Cash G&A $6.0 EBITDAX $33.8

Mid-Con could probably reduce its debt in this scenario while also growing production, so it could end up with around $54 million in credit facility debt and $40 million in preferred units. Combined this would be around 2.8x EBITDAX, so if Mid-Con was valued at 3.5x EBITDAX, its common units would be worth around $0.78 each. A 4.0x EBITDAX valuation would value Mid-Con at around $1.33 per common unit.

Increasing Value Through Acquisitions

Mid-Con has been able to create some value through divesting assets and then using the proceeds to help purchase new assets. Mid-Con's acquisitions have typically had much higher operating costs than their divestitures, which accounts for the average price per flowing BOE being around $20,000 lower for its divestitures.

Source: Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con has been able to significantly lower the operating costs at its acquired properties though, increasing the value of those properties. This could serve to boost Mid-Con's value in the future, although it probably wouldn't make a difference if oil prices are low.

For example, Mid-Con might be able to purchase another 1,000 BOEPD in production for $25 million, with that production having $30+ per BOE operating costs. This would translate into a multiple of around 4x EBITDAX at mid-$50s oil.

If it managed to reduce lease operating expenses at that asset by $10 per BOE, that would make the asset worth around $33 million at $50 WTI oil and $45 million at $60 WTI oil based on a 4x EBITDAX multiple. Thus Mid-Con would have improved its value by $8 million at $50 WTI oil and $20 million at $60 WTI oil. This would still leave its common units out of the money at $50 WTI oil, but could potentially make its common units worth close to $2 at sustained $60 WTI oil (using a 4x multiple) or around $1.25 (using a 3.5x multiple).

Conclusion

Mid-Con may be able to create some additional value by further acquisitions of high operating cost properties that it is then able to reduce costs significantly at. However, it still has too much debt and preferred units ahead of the common units for this to make a difference at $50 WTI oil. At $55 WTI oil, Mid-Con's estimated value (for its common units) would be fairly close to its current price, and it could add a bit of value through acquisitions. At $60 WTI oil, acquisitions and production growth could help Mid-Con be worth in the $1 to $2 range.

In the end, Mid-Con is largely dependent on improved oil prices (as 2021 strip at $50 does not help), but it can improve its value to a smaller extent by various moves.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.