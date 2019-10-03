iShares MSCI Mexico: Bearish As Peso Tests Crucial Level

The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) is the largest country-specific exchange traded fund tracking Mexican stocks. It's been a challenging investment environment for equity investors as economic growth has been weaker than expected for many years now, with the most recent Q2 GDP figure showing the economy contracted by 0.8% year over year in the quarter. This was the weakest figure going back to the financial crisis. EWW is down 19% over the past year, but still clinging to a 2% gain year to date in 2019 while we see more downside from current level. This article takes a bearish view on the outlook for Mexican stocks based on our expectation that the balance of risks has deteriorated and further depreciation in the Mexican peso will be negative for EWW investors.

Mexico Macro Recap

As mentioned, Q2 GDP was particularly weak and the quarterly contraction was the worst result going back to the financial crisis. The Central Bank described the result as broad based, but particularly driven from the ongoing weakness of industrial production among a poor energy and mining sector. The national oil company Pemex has been plagued by declining oil production, which has been a drag on broader economic growth over the past decade. Separately, the manufacturing industry is feeling the effects from greater external uncertainties as a consequence to the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute, which has dampened investment sentiment. The cyclical component here is seen through a weaker services sector leading to loosening labor market conditions.

The slide below taken from the Central Bank's quarterly update shows that gross fixed investment has been on a declining trend with construction particularly weak. The government has taken a number of austerity measures to support the fiscal budget, which in the process has led to a weaker aggregate demand impulse. Investment demand is likely to remain weak given broader macro concerns while some of it is related to investors' aversion to the current left-wing presidential administration of Andres Lopez Manuel Obrador which is seen as controversial and still unpredictable. We highlight that the current fiscal balance is a strong point of the economy as the government continues to run a primary surplus, although the balance is weakening at the margin and represents a risk going forward.

The current inflation rate trending lower towards the 3% target is favorable and has provided flexibility for the Central Banks to cut the policy rate which had previously reached the tightest level in over a decade as officials attempted to rein in inflation that peaked in early 2018. The Mexican Central Bank just cut the policy rate by 25bps to 7.75%, the second straight cut this cycle. The expectations of further rate cuts for the year ahead given the low inflation environment, and weak growth outlook has negative implications for the Mexican peso exchange rate.

The peso has been trading in a relatively tight range between 18.00 and 20.00 per the U.S. dollar over the past three years, and we think the conditions here could lead to a "breakout" higher for the dollar, suggesting the next leg of depreciation for the peso. From a technical analysis standpoint, the chart below setting up more upside for the dollar is not something we are willing to bet against, and it makes sense when combined with the macro conditions described above.

Currently, the Central Bank expects growth to pick up through the end of the year with a current full-year GDP growth forecast of 0.8%. A currently low inflation environment, based on a wider output gap, and recent cuts to the monetary policy rate by the Central Bank are seen as supporting growth. Nevertheless, a GDP growth rate in this range leaves a lot to be desired. The bearish case here for EWW and Mexican stocks comes down to seeing downside to current macro estimates amid a deteriorating external environment with the peso naturally adjusting lower.

EWW Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We like the construction of EWW as in contrast to other emerging market country-specific exchange trade funds that are heavy on energy and mining exporters, EWW offers investors good exposure to companies focused on the domestic market. Among the top five holdings; América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), the country's largest telecom provider, and consumer staples companies like Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF), and Walmart de México S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX:WMMVY) will trade off the pulse of the underlying domestic conditions. At the same time, these stocks should also fall if the economy worsens, so the point is that EWW is a good trading instrument regardless of direction.

Indeed, tracking the performance of the top 10 holdings in EWW considering U.S. traded ADRs for the underlying companies, all of the stocks are down over the past year. Clearly, the weaker-than-expected economic performance has pressured equity returns while sentiment among global trade conditions has also been poor. EWW is down 19% over the past year, but at the same time still 19% higher from its 52-week low.

With our expectation of sputtering local economy in Mexico and a view that global macro conditions have deteriorated, we see more downside for EWW driven by a depreciation of the peso. In a scenario where the peso will depreciate 10% from here toward 22.00 per USD, while local Mexican stocks have 10% downside, we set a price target for EWW at $34, representing approximately 19% downside from the current level.

To the upside, much of the sentiment over the next year will be based on external factors. A potential quick and favorable resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute would be positive for Mexico. Separately, Mexico is awaiting a formalization and final approval of its own trade agreement with the U.S. and Canada known as "USMCA". Resolving these issues would remove one area of uncertainty and could lead to a renaissance of growth expectations.

Takeaway

Mexican stocks and EWW have been volatile over the past year given a complex macro scenario. Q2 GDP was particularly weak, and we see risks as tilted to the downside as Mexican policy makers struggle to accelerate the economy in a delicate period for global growth dynamics. The Mexican peso is trading near an important support level and a further depreciation beyond the 20.00 level would likely signal a deeper deterioration of market sentiment. Monitoring points going forward include the evolution of monetary policy in both Mexico and the U.S. while the Mexican government will need to balance its commitment to fiscal responsibility with economic growth measure. Please read the fund prospectus for a full list of risk and disclosures.

