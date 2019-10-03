Parking Cash In Ultrashort Treasury ETFs: A Better Choice Than Savings Accounts

While SHV might be a slightly better choice for my purposes, both are worth considering for risk-averse income investors.

For the past year, I have parked some of my cash in a high yield savings account boasting an interest rate north of 2%. Although I knew I could generate more income by purchasing some of my favorite dividend stocks with that money, I enjoyed the stability and safety of that income stream. Perhaps as a result of that sense of stability, the 2% mark became significant to me. As an income-oriented investor, I semi-consciously refused to purchase shares of any stock that paid less than 2% unless I felt the company offered both an exceptional opportunity for future income growth and significant capital appreciation. For me, I would rather enjoy the predictability of a 2% APY with my savings account than risk capital loss with a stock offering a similar dividend yield. A few weeks ago, however, the bank slashed its interest rates and I found myself bringing in less money than the amount to which I had grown accustomed. While the interest rate is still substantially higher than those offered by many other banks, the temptation to add more money to the account in order to generate more interest has diminished. As such, I find myself looking for another vehicle to generate income that offers more than a modicum of safety, low volatility, and a yield at or above the 2% mark.

Investment Thesis

While I love dividend stocks and fully intend to continue building my stock portfolio, my objective at the present is to identify new investments that will serve a similar function to the one my savings account served for the past year. Essentially, I just want to park my cash somewhere that will generate a modest yield in line with what my savings account had provided while minimizing capital loss. Given that they are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government and largely avoid interest rate risk, I believe the ultra-short bond market provides me with exactly this sort of opportunity. In this article, I will focus my analysis on two of the most popular ETFs in the ultra-short Treasury space, the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL).

I will evaluate each of the ETFs on the following criteria:

Yield. I want to generate a small amount of income, roughly in line with the interest rates offered by the highest-yielding online savings accounts currently available.

I want to generate a small amount of income, roughly in line with the interest rates offered by the highest-yielding online savings accounts currently available. Volatility. While I recognize that marketable securities are less stable than a savings account, I nevertheless want to find an investment that will preserve my principal. I am willing to forego capital gain to avoid capital loss.

While I recognize that marketable securities are less stable than a savings account, I nevertheless want to find an investment that will preserve my principal. I am willing to forego capital gain to avoid capital loss. Liquidity. I want to be able to buy and sell shares quickly so that I can access my funds if and when I need them.

I want to be able to buy and sell shares quickly so that I can access my funds if and when I need them. Expense Ratio. I am happy to pay for the convenience of a professionally curated basket of securities, but I do not want that expense to cut too deeply into my income.

The Candidates

The iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF targets the shortest end of the yield curve by limiting its exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds that mature in less than 1 year.

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index. These securities do not offer interest as bonds do, but are purchased at a discount to their redemption price and generate income when redeemed.

Yield

Because I am looking for a new investment to produce something akin to the level of income I once enjoyed with my savings account, I do not want anything with a yield lower than that I currently receive from the bank. Furthermore, with the highest-yielding online savings accounts surpassing 2.20%, I would need a comparable yield from the ETF I buy to convince me buy some shares rather than simply opening an account at another bank. Both SHV and BIL currently offer yields above the 2%, with the former having a slight lead over the latter:

Data by YCharts

The Winner: SHV. While both ETFs offer yields that do approach the interest rates for high-yield online savings accounts, SHV provides a higher yield at the moment.

Volatility

Because I have enjoyed the stress-free nature of my FDIC-insured savings account, where I have never had to worry about losing my principal, I want my new investment to offer as much capital preservation as possible. Predictably, as it the case with most short-term securities, both SHV and BIL offer very low beta:

Data by YCharts

As a result, the share prices of each of the ETFs in question have neither appreciated nor depreciated in any significant way over the past decade:

Data by YCharts

Thus, while neither SHV nor BIL are savings accounts, they certainly have offered investors an opportunity to preserve their capital while generating interest levels consistent with those of the highest-yielding online accounts.

The Winner: BIL. BIL's beta is so low that it makes SHV's extremely low beta look high.

Liquidity

In May, Moody's Investor Research issued a warning for investors owning "ETFs tracking inherently illiquid markets," arguing that "[t]hese ETF-specific risks, when coupled with an exogenous system wide shock, could in turn amplify systemic risk." Fortunately, neither SHV nor BIL falls into the category of thinly-traded, illiquid ETFs. In fact, both have billions of dollars in assets under management, though SHV is the clear leader with $21.31 billion in AUM while BIL trails with $8.603 billion:

Data by YCharts

Perhaps unsurprisingly given its substantial lead in AUM, SHV trades at a higher volume than BIL:

Data by YCharts

The Winner: SHV. Although both ETFs offer substantial liquidity, SHV's assets under management clearly surpasses BIL's. High trade volumes, too, suggest that SHV will avoid liquidity shortfalls in today's sometimes unpredictable market environment.

Expense Ratio

According to the Wall Street Journal, the average expense ratio for an ETF is 0.44%. Neither SHV nor BIL even approaches the average expense ratio, offering nearly identical ratios of 0.15% and 0.14%, respectively. This means that, for every $1,000 you invest in the fund, SHV will charge you $1.50 and BIL will charge you $1.40.

The Winner: DRAW. A dime out of every thousand dollars is really not a significant enough difference for me to say that one of these ETFs is worth buying over the other.

The Verdict

While I would be interested in owning either SHV or BIL, I give a slight advantage to the former simply because the yield is higher and the ETF enjoys greater liquidity. I would love to know what you think. Are there any other ETFs in the ultra-short Treasury space that you would recommend?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.